The Atlantic: John Kelly Says Vindman Was Right In Reporting Trump's Call With Zelensky

"Having seen something 'questionable (on the call)', Vindman adequately notified his superiors," Kelly said at an event at Drew University, according to the magazine. "When Congress cited him at impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, Vindman complied and told the truth."

"He did exactly what we taught them to do from the cradle to the grave," he said, according to the magazine. "He went and told his boss what he just heard."

Kelly said that when Vindman heard Trump tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he wanted the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the request was for the assistant "equivalent to listening to & # 39; an illegal order & # 39; "reported The Atlantic. . Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims alleging that the Bidens acted corruptly in Ukraine.

"We teach them: 'Don't follow an illegal order. And if they ever give you one, you will tell whoever gives it to you that it is an illegal order and then you will tell your boss," Kelly said, according to Magazine.

Kelly's comments, a retired Navy general who left the White House in January 2019, come when Trump suggested that Vindman could face disciplinary action, although a knowledgeable U.S. defense official told CNN that he did not there is an Army investigation into the Iraq War. Purple Heart veteran and receiver. Although Kelly has previously voiced criticism of Trump since he left the White House last year, he touched on a wide range of issues in the new interview and sparked an explosion on the president's Twitter Thursday morning.

"When I was done with John Kelly, which I couldn't do fast enough, he knew very well that he was way above his head. Being Chief of Staff was not for him. He came in with a bang, came out with a whimper, but Like so many Xs, he misses the action and just can't shut up, "Trump tweeted.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called Kelly's comments of criticizing the president "false" and said she was "disappointed" Thursday morning.

In addition to praising Vindman for his conduct during Wednesday night's 75-minute question-and-answer session, Kelly offered a litany of "doubts" about his former boss, according to The Atlantic. He reportedly disagreed with Trump's 2015 characterization of Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and criminals, and told attendees that "it is wrong to characterize them that way." He also questioned Trump's attempts to get North Korea to denuclearize, saying he "never thought that (Kim Jong Un) would do more than just play us for a while."

Kelly said during the event that she does not believe the press is "the enemy of the people," as Trump has repeatedly claimed, according to The Atlantic and the Daily Record, a New Jersey newspaper that also reported on the conversation.

"The media, in my opinion, and I firmly believe in this, are not enemies of the people," he said, according to the newspaper. "We need free media. That said, you have to be careful what you are seeing and reading, because the media has taken sides. So, if you only watch Fox News, because it is reinforcing what you believe, you are not informed citizen."

The former staff member also seemed to regret his decision to leave his White House position, according to the Daily Record, which reported that Kelly said: "I think I feel bad, somehow, for leaving, and I knew that if (Trump) can't find someone like me who's willing not to stand up to him. "

"But I stood firm and got him to listen to all kinds of input and then make a decision, I knew this would happen," he said, according to the newspaper.

During the event, some protesters yelled at Kelly about the administration's now-repealed "zero tolerance" policy on the southern border and its ban on travel to various foreign countries, Peter Nicholas, author of the article, told CNN.

The protesters were escorted, although "Kelly handled it well, observing and in some cases trying to respond to them," Nicholas said.

Last month Kelly said she believes John Bolton's accusation that Trump told the former national security adviser that U.S. security aid to Ukraine was conditional on an investigation of the president's political rivals, adding that Bolton should be heard. At the time, congressional Democrats were trying to get the Senate to subpoena Bolton to testify during Trump's impeachment trial, but the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

In October Kelly said the president would not be in the process of impeachment if he were still the chief of staff, implying that White House aides could have avoided him. He also said that before leaving the White House, he advised Trump to hire his replacement.

"I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yeah man', someone who doesn't tell you the truth, don't do that," Kelly said at the time. "Because if you do, I think you will be charged."