The attacker who killed the judge's son did not hide his hatred (opinion)

The man believed to be responsible for the shootings is Roy Den Hollander, a "men's rights" activist and self-styled "anti-feminist" lawyer. He shot himself and committed suicide after allegedly killing Daniel Anderl and shooting Mark Anderl.

While the attacks on a federal judge and his family are shocking, Den Hollander's violence shouldn't be surprising. After all, this is a man who called the Violence Against Women Act the "Female Fraud Act," only to later allegedly commit violence against a woman's family.

He routinely sued for what he believed to be profound sexist injustices, for example, women got free admission to bars on Ladies Night ("a significant transfer of wealth from men to women," wrote Den Hollander), and made it clear that he not only She opposed unequal treatment, but also resented women and women in positions of power specifically.

In an article he posted on his own website, the first line of the content section says, "Kill a Feminazi: save a child." He referred to his misogynistic crusade as a "Jihad" and said that "there is a state of war between men and feminazis: total war."

In her letters, she criticized feminist judges and feminists in general, whom she called the "selfish concubines of evil itself." He expressed the belief that men are justified in responding to the government and to others with violence.

He wrote that "things begin to change when men begin to eliminate those specific people responsible for destroying their lives before committing suicide. When each life destroyed by a lying language is returned with another destroyed by a weapon."

And that is exactly what he apparently tried to do.

In other words, there were more than warning signs; there was a written and published public agenda.

Den Hollander cannot simply be fired as a lone wolf or an upset person. He was a lawyer who had appeared in front of Judge Salas in a case about another of his problems with pets: the draft for men only.

That case was turned over to the Boies Schiller Flexner firm (yes, the same firm that hired the private intelligence company Black Cube to investigate the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of assault) after Den Hollander said he was diagnosed with cancer.

It is also far from being the only men's rights activist who has promoted, incited and encouraged violence against women, or has been violent.

Many men turn to the men's rights movement because they believe they have been harmed by the judicial systems, often after allegations of domestic violence or when they are required to pay child support.

Once they are there, they receive a barrage of lies, misogyny, propaganda, and racism.

Websites and forums on men's rights have created a culture where it is considered fun and normal to threaten women with rape and fantasize about killing or injuring them, perpetuating a twisted worldview in which women are to blame for their own victimization.

Many of these men listen to and take this trash seriously. Before the ideology of men's rights was rampant on the Internet, Marc Lépine murdered 14 women in Montreal, writing in his suicide note that "I have decided to send the feminists, who have always ruined my life, to their Creator "

In 2009, George Sodini shot and killed three women and injured nine others; He was angry that women would not have sex with him as often as he would have preferred. That was also what motivated Elliot Rodger, who killed six people in 2014, and a dozen other men who have killed or tried to kill women and claimed sexual frustration as the cause.

Some advocates of men's rights distinguish themselves from the "incels", or from men embittered by their lack of sexual success, who in turn distinguish themselves from the "artists of gathering" or PUA who seek to sleep with so many women as possible. But they all overlap in the "manosphere": the Internet corners dedicated to anti-feminism and misogyny.

It is not that men need Internet misogyny to kill or abuse women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in five women has experienced severe violence at the hands of a partner. The easy availability of weapons in the United States makes this violence, widespread throughout the world, particularly deadly here.

According to the Everytown for Gun Safety group, close to a million women in the United States have survived shots from a close partner, and another 4.5 million have been threatened by a partner with a weapon.

According to Everytown, fifty-two women are killed each month by a close partner, and many more are obviously seriously injured. Eighty percent of children killed in mass shootings between 2009 and 2018 were killed as part of a domestic violence incident, often situations in which an angry man kills his current or former partner and children, and sometimes himself same.

None of these men exists in a vacuum. Some, like Den Hollander, erect the framework of a political theory around his hatred of women and are smart enough to use the polite language of the law when they are in a courtroom or on television.

They often start working within established institutions, seeking to undermine them, using the courts to file a large number of claims, as Den Hollander did.

But you don't have to dig far to see extremism lurking, including the justification for violence. And there have been a disturbing number of these men who have gone from posting their hate online to engaging in acts of violence and terrorism, unlike other extremists around the world.

However, for far too long, US law enforcement, our most trusted institutions, and the media have looked elsewhere for misogynist extremists in the United States, refusing to take them particularly seriously and dismissing hatred of women and even gender violence. unfortunate but fixed parts of normal life.

Den Hollander himself became a kind of joke, although even in 2007 he had a "forty-one point list written under the title & # 39; Discrimination Against Men in America & # 39;", ready to show a New York writer.

But while we were looking at the man in a crusade against Ladies Night, he became the living embodiment of Margaret Atwood's famous quote: "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill. "