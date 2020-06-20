The attempt to fire the powerful New York prosecutor appears to be the latest move to protect Trump

Attorney General William Barr's statement that he replaced Geoffrey Berman of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York renewed the debate on the extent to which Barr acts in the interests of President Donald Trump rather than those of the nation. Berman's office, which refuses to resign, is leading an investigation into Trump's lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani and his associates, and has also accused a Turkish state-owned company involved in a case that destroys Iran's sanctions that the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has raised with Trump. .

Dozens of former Justice Department officials have already asked Barr to step down over a series of interventions that appear specifically designed to politically benefit Trump. Meanwhile, Berman's refusal to leave quietly triggered a new crisis and a government standoff for an already wobbly administration that is struggling to cope with a pandemic, a consequent economic crisis, and a national judgment on race.

The president had been thinking about removing Berman for two years and believes the Giuliani probe is an attempt to politically harm him, two sources told CNN's Kevin Liptak. But the dramatic events on Friday night fueled a new intrigue of exactly why Barr and Trump are suddenly so eager to oust Berman, a Trump donor who was installed by the Trump administration in 2018, less than five months before the elections.

Fundamentally, the episode reveals to what extent a president with authoritarian impulses, who has consistently worked to challenge the independence of the justice system and has tried to compel him to act in his own personal interest, is prepared to act with impunity in the wake of his Senate. . acquittal of other Republicans on charges of removal for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In recent weeks, Barr has ordered the cleanup of protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington minutes before the president's controversial photo shoot at a church. His department has abandoned the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice admitted lying to the FBI, and tried to lower the sentencing recommendation for political adviser Roger Stone, another prominent Trump associate. A year ago, Barr may have saved the Trump presidency by shaping a print of special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a manner favorable to Trump, before anyone could read the report.

Meanwhile, the President has gutted top FBI and Justice Department leaders in a way that suggests political motivation. More recently, it has threatened to send regular troops to the streets to face anti-racist protests. And it has carried out a purge against the inspectors generals who are independent surveillance officials in government departments.

The Berman controversy came as the president launched his 2020 reelection campaign with a rally on Saturday night in Oklahoma before a large crowd that defied the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diseases to stop the pandemic.

A "Friday night massacre"?

The extraordinary events about Berman's fate were the latest haunting echo of former Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" when the then-president ordered his attorney general to fire special counsel Archibald Cox at the height of the scandal in Watergate.

Late Friday night, the traditional dumping ground for controversial news, Barr released a press release announcing Berman's sudden resignation saying he would be replaced by Jay Clayton, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who never served as a prosecutor

On its own, Barr's move was shocking since the Southern District of New York is one of the most prestigious and independent prosecutorial hangers and generally handles highly sensitive financial, political and terrorist cases.

The fact that SDNY also investigated and convicted President Michael Cohen's personal attorney and is currently investigating Giuliani's financial and commercial affairs, immediately raised suspicions of conflicts of interest and political interference, as well as new scrutiny of conduct and Barr's motivations. In addition to the intrigue, Giuliani was the chief federal prosecutor in New York during the 1980s.

The New York federal prosecutor's office is also working on a series of cases that Mueller referred to when he concluded his investigation into whether the Trump campaign knowingly cooperated with Russia's electoral interference operation. He named the President "Individual-1" in his case against Cohen, saying he directed campaign finance crimes related to paying secret money to several women who said they had affairs with Trump.

The attempt to fire Berman sparked another conflagration in Washington with House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, who immediately announced a hearing for Wednesday and invited Berman to testify.

"The United States is right to expect the worst from Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on behalf of Trump," Nadler said in a statement.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates said Friday night that if Barr appeared to be facilitating actions that "would undermine expediency … or move any case forward, add another record to the fire for people who complain about their problems. with this attorney general. " and their inability to boost or really contribute to the morale and ability of career prosecutors to do their jobs. "

Berman refuses to go

An already massive confrontation exploded further when Berman, in a dazzling move, issued his own statement late at night reprimanding Barr for his decision to expel him and refusing to go, arguing that since he was technically appointed by a panel of judges on an interim basis. in 2018, Barr has no power to force him out and he will continue to serve.

"I found out in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that he was 'resigning' as the United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and I have no intention of resigning, at my expense, for which I went appointed by the United States Judges. United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, "said Berman.

"I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate nominated by the president. Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption," he said. Chances of a new US Attorney for the Southern District of New York being confirmed long before the election seem slim, and there is the possibility of legal battles over the Berman mandate.

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan said: "I think the president will have a hard time forcing Berman to leave office because he entered strange circumstances."

Berman's reference to those investigations immediately raised the question of whether he was speaking specifically about the general work of his department or about any case that might specifically interest Barr and Trump.

His challenge left the following steps unclear, but at least he spoke of the notable chaos unleashed in the Justice Department under Trump that has escalated since Barr took office.

CNN has reported mounting tensions between Washington and Berman's office, including in some cases, including the indictment by Turkish bank Halkbank. In his new book, former national security adviser John Bolton said Trump told the Turkish strongman that he would take care of things when he replaced prosecutors in New York with his own people. However, the Justice Department and Berman filed a case against the Turkish bank in October 2019.

The administration discussed Berman's replacement with Ed O & # 39; Callaghan, a top official last fall, but the move was suspended after prosecutors charged with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, sources said.