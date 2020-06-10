The attorney for the fired Atlanta police officers claims that the body images of the incident were edited "multiple times."

The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the mayor and the city's police chief after they were fired for using stun guns against a pair of college students during a protest, "The Ingraham Angle" said Tuesday. that the images of the incident were edited by the body camera. repeatedly."

"What has been edited is the probable cause of the arrest," said Lance LoRusso.

ATLANTA OFFICERS WHO WERE FIRED AFTER TRACK ARMS DETENTION DEMAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

"Officers told the driver to move his vehicle … he refused," added the lawyer. "They open the door and he walks away violently, almost knocking one of the officers off his feet."

The images show former investigators Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter pulling two college students out of a car and using stun guns. LoRusso said the video was revised to create "this narrative that officers simply circled this car in traffic and started breaking windows, and that's not true."

Officials claim they were fired in violation of the city code, without investigation, proper notice, or a pre-disciplinary hearing.

"No one interviewed my clients, who have a total of about 40 years of law enforcement experience," said LoRusso. "One of them was a task force agent with the FBI for ten years, one of them was a task force agent with the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) … perhaps after all this training they know what they're doing and maybe you should ask them why. "

When asked by Ingraham if he thought the layoffs might have something to do with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' position as Democrat Joe Biden's potential running mate, LoRusso replied, "I'm sure it comes into play."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.