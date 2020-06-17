The Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist past, will be withdrawn

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


"As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also carefully examine our brand portfolio and ensure that they reflect our values ​​and meet the expectations of our consumers," the Pepsi-owned company said in a statement. . to CNN Business.

Aunt Jemima's appearance has evolved over time. The origin and logo of the brand are based on the song "Old Aunt Jemima" by a troubadour show artist and reportedly sung by slaves. The company's website said the logo began in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker." However, the website does not mention that Green was born into slavery.
There have been repeated calls for the company to change the logo. In a 2015 op-ed published in the New York Times, Cornell University professor Riché Richardson said the logo is "closely related to southern racism."

Richardson said Aunt Jemima's logo is based on a "& # 39; mommy & # 39 ;, a devoted and submissive maid who enthusiastically raised her white mistress and lover's children while neglecting hers." A statue of a mommy slave stereotype was approved by the United States Senate in 1923, but was never built.

The company also ran racist ads for several decades, with actresses embodying the mommy stereotype. He developed the logo over the years, and even hired singer Gladys Knight as a spokesperson in the 1990s. Today, Aunt Jemima describes herself as a brand that represents "warmth, nourishment, and confidence, qualities that You will find loving mothers from diverse backgrounds who want the best for their families. "

In 2017, the husband of the late B. Smith asked the company to change it and said it was the epitome of "female humiliation."

"While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a way that is appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough," said Quaker Oats North America Marketing Director Kristin Kroepfl. , in the statement.

After a national calculation of the breed after George Floyd's death in police custody, the companies are making changes.
Pepsi (ENERGY) It hasn't revealed a new logo or brand for breakfast items yet. That will debut in the fall. Aunt Jemima's brand was bought by Quaker Oats in 1926. PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats in 2001.

Aunt Jemima's brand will donate $ 5 million over the next five years "to create meaningful and ongoing support and engagement in the black community." Earlier this week, Pepsi announced a set of $ 400 million initiatives to support the black community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here