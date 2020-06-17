The Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist past, will be withdrawn

"As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also carefully examine our brand portfolio and ensure that they reflect our values and meet the expectations of our consumers," the Pepsi-owned company said in a statement. . to CNN Business.
Richardson said Aunt Jemima's logo is based on a "& # 39; mommy & # 39 ;, a devoted and submissive maid who enthusiastically raised her white mistress and lover's children while neglecting hers." A statue of a mommy slave stereotype was approved by the United States Senate in 1923, but was never built.
The company also ran racist ads for several decades, with actresses embodying the mommy stereotype. He developed the logo over the years, and even hired singer Gladys Knight as a spokesperson in the 1990s. Today, Aunt Jemima describes herself as a brand that represents "warmth, nourishment, and confidence, qualities that You will find loving mothers from diverse backgrounds who want the best for their families. "
"While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a way that is appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough," said Quaker Oats North America Marketing Director Kristin Kroepfl. , in the statement.
Aunt Jemima's brand will donate $ 5 million over the next five years "to create meaningful and ongoing support and engagement in the black community." Earlier this week, Pepsi announced a set of $ 400 million initiatives to support the black community.