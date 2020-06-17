The Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist past, will be withdrawn





"As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also carefully examine our brand portfolio and ensure that they reflect our values ​​and meet the expectations of our consumers," the Pepsi-owned company said in a statement. . to CNN Business.

Aunt Jemima's appearance has evolved over time. The origin and logo of the brand are based on the song "Old Aunt Jemima" by a troubadour show artist and reportedly sung by slaves. The company's website said the logo began in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker." However, the website does not mention that Green was born into slavery.

There have been repeated calls for the company to change the logo. In a 2015 op-ed published in the New York Times, Cornell University professor Riché Richardson said the logo is "closely related to southern racism."