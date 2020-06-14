The aura of Madison Square Garden is unmatched in New York

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Today's edition: the best stadium or stadium in New York City.

It can be a star basketball or hockey player from New York to anywhere, or any basketball or hockey player or coach, or any boxer, or any announcer or announcer. Or it could simply be anyone who has dreamed of entering and entering the biggest and brightest stage of all:

The most famous arena in the world.

For the past 52 years on top of Penn Station, and on Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets for 43 years before that.

"I can best sum it up with what Frank Sinatra told me," legendary Garden photographer George Kalinsky told The Post. "He said, 'There is no stadium or stadium in the world that has the aura of Madison Square Garden.'"

Kalinsky remembers Sinatra, who dreamed of being the world heavyweight champion, telling him how excited he was that Howard Cosell introduced him as "the world's heavyweight singer" at his 1974 concert called "The Main Event."

Kalinsky also photographed Elton John and John Lennon when they performed together in the Garden, and Elvis, and Mark Messier happily holding the Stanley Cup to heaven, and Muhammad Ali, Willis Reed, and limping into the forever heart of New York, and Peggy Fleming. for a special show on NBC, and of course Pope John Paul II holding 6-year-old Geralyn Smith for the shins on top of the pope in 1979.

"There is a majesty," Marv Albert told The Post, "whatever the event. There is a history and a charm that no other building has."

Yes!!!

Marvelous Marv recalls that his ears opened the night the Knicks won their first championship. "To this day," he said, "I have never heard such a loud crowd."

Basketball mecca.

Brooklyn-born Albert enlisted to provide reports on the "Fight of the Century" – Ali-Frazier I – for WNBC radio. Kalinsky had trained Sinatra for his photography assignments for Life magazine. "Ali's entry and entering the ring," said Albert, "that was a moment I will never forget."

Jeff Van Gundy spent 13 seasons on the Knicks' bench as an assistant or head coach.

"The tunnel," he told The Post. “I think the tunnel represented history and all the incredible events that once took place there. Second, it was the best moments: Willis' comeback, Stanley Cup championship when I was there, seeing Mike Keenan flying down the hall before our game when they had the parade riding a motorcycle in the Garden, right by the hallways … Patrick) Ewing turned to put us in the Finals (1994) … Larry Johnson's four-point game.

“And what I liked most about training there in particular was the passion of the fan base. It was an incredible help to a coaching staff that you could have won seven or eight in a row in those days, and if you went out and played a mediocre first quarter they would let you know. And therefore he didn't have to be the only one to try to put pressure on the team. "

Van Gundy remembers how electricity could creak in the garden.

"I would have to say Larry Johnson's four-point play and Pat Riley's return (as Heat coach), for very different reasons," he said. "They both evoked this incredible intensity."

For a decade, Adam Graves basked in the warmth of that incredible intensity from the Blue Seaters they worship at the Rangers' altar.

"The first time I stepped on the ice in the garden, the brightness of the lights and the energy of the building were overwhelming," Graves said. "It's hard to put it into words. It's a special feeling. I quickly realized how privileged it was as a Ranger to call Madison Square Garden home."

The garden shook during the heyday of the Big East Conference, when Ewing and Chris Mullin and Pearl Washington and Eddie Pinckney played and Lou Carnesecca and Big John Thompson and Rollie Massimino and Jim Boeheim and Jim Calhoun trained.

"When you walk onto the court at MSG, you are entering the largest arena in the largest city in the world," said Carnesecca.

"There have been a lot of great times for me, from the first time I trained there in 1950 to my first Big East Championship in 1982: the Sweater Game and my retirement banner climbing the garden rafters in 2001.

"It was an honor to take the same court as so many great coaches like Joe Lapchick, Clair Bee, Nat Holman and Frank McGuire."

You could be a young, wide-eyed ring announcer when Roberto Duran prepared to search for Davey Moore for the junior welterweight title.

"There he was on the sacred ground, the Garden, where some of the greatest fights in boxing history took place … in the same ring where Ali and Frazier faced off twice, along with so many other legends of the sport "Michael Buffer told The Post. "I thought he had died and gone to heaven. I didn't know, I didn't even dare to dream, that in the next four decades I would experience that emotion so many more times."

You could be honored by Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski after beating St. John & # 39; s for his 1,000th victory.

"This," said Coach K, "is the palace."

The Palace Theater of New York Sports, where Michael and Kobe always gave commando performances.

Garden of dreams.