The author of Percy Jackson Rick Riordan compares the film adaptations with his life’s work going through a meat grinder

“Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan does not appear to be a fan of the film adaptations of his novels.

The book series follows Percy Jackson, the son of a mortal woman and the Greek god Poseidon, as he embarks on various voyages to prevent the gods from going to war.

In 2010, the first book in the series was adapted for the big screen with “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”. In 2013, “Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters” followed.

ANNA MAY WONG, FEATURED IN & # 39; HOLLYWOOD & # 39; FROM NETFLIX, FINALLY RECEIVES SOME JUSTICE, SAYS ALICIA MALONE FROM TCM

Fans and critics were not overly enthusiastic about the movies, nor did they rise above 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and Riordan is among the disgruntled with the adaptations.

A fan went to Twitter on Sunday, wondering if the film had been censored on Disney +, prompting a response from Riordan, 56, on Monday.

THE DIRECTOR OF & # 39; FANTASTIC FOUR & # 39 ;, JOSH TRANK, CLAIMS THAT HE GOT & # 39; PRETTY HEAVY PUSHBACK & # 39; FOR WANTING TO DISTRIBUTE THE BLACK ACTRESS

“They should censor everything,” the author wrote in response. “Only two hours of blank screen.”

He went on to explain that while movies can serve as entertainment for fans, they mean something else to him.

“Well for you guys it’s a couple of hours of entertainment. For me, it’s my life’s job to go through a meat grinder when I begged you not to,” said Riordan. “Then yes. But it’s fine. Everything fine. We’ll fix it soon …”

CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT. NEWSOM ALLOWS FILM AND TV PRODUCTION TO RESUME NEXT WEEK

Apparently, Riordan was referring to an upcoming adaptation of the Disney + television series of his books, which he has stated will be heavily involved in.

In a third tweet, the author admitted never having seen the movies, but only reading the scripts.

“Finally, I haven’t seen the movies yet, and I don’t plan to ever. I judge them for reading the scripts, because I care more about the story,” said Riordan. “I certainly have nothing against very talented actors. It is not their fault. I am sorry they were dragged into that mess.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Percy Jackson” movies starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson with appearances by Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman, Stanley Tucci, and more.