The author says that Jeffrey Epstein's friends "are probably quite terrified" after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest.

Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter Alana Goodman told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that the circumstances of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged mistress, were "very strange."

"There were rumors of all the places he was supposed to be in," said Goodman, co-author of "A Convenient Death: Jeffrey Epstein's Mysterious Disappearance."

"I mean, some people claimed that maybe [Maxwell was in] Paris. I mean, they had seen her in Paris. There were complaints about London. There were complaints about, like, the Israeli embassy and things like that," Goodman added. "There has been quite a wild speculation, but I think overall the idea was that people assumed I was out of the country."

WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL?

Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in the small town of Bradford, N.H., where she had been residing on a million dollar property.

The 58-year-old virtually appeared before a federal magistrate in nearby Concord on Thursday afternoon and waived her right to a detention hearing, clearing the way for her transfer to New York. She was ordered detained without bail on multiple charges of sexual abuse, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in sexual acts.

Goodman noted that because Maxwell has citizenship in France, the country of his birth, he probably would not have been extradited from the European nation if he had gone there.

"So it was very surprising that she is hiding, really under the nose of everyone in the United States, within walking distance of the US attorney's office that is prosecuting her right now," Goodman said.

Host Tucker Carlson asked Goodman if any of Epstein's high-profile friends should be concerned now that Maxwell is in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think many of Jeffrey Epstein's friends who were very relieved after his death are probably quite terrified right now," she replied, "because I think Ghislaine Maxwell has every incentive to speak up in this situation."

"Epstein is dead … you don't really have to worry about protecting him or anything else right now. And I think [the Justice Department] also has more scope to deal with her in a potential way. Epstein because. .. was accused of being the boss in this situation. "

Previously, Goodman noted that Maxwell, the daughter of the late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, was used to living in luxury. When Carlson asked if Maxwell was the type of person to "kill himself," Goodman replied that he was not, but added that "this is a lifestyle she is not used to."

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.