The authorities publish underwater images of the lake where Naya Rivera disappeared, the conditions of the calls are very difficult

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has released images showing the underwater visibility of the lake where Naya Rivera disappeared.

The 33-year-old former "Glee" actress disappeared on Wednesday after she rented and boarded a pontoon on Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, with her 4-year-old son Josey. The boy has been located and is safe, but Rivera's search is still ongoing.

At a press conference Friday night, Capt. Eric Buschow explained that the department has brought "specialized equipment," including a sonar system, to assist in the search.

"What they do is go out and tow these devices in the water that scan the bottom of the lake for objects that may look like a body," Buschow said.

"Last night, they had a couple of images that appeared on sonar that they thought might be promising to investigate. This morning, they sent a ROV, or a small robotic device, into the water to examine those objects. Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching. "

A video posted on the department's Twitter page on Friday, shot by the underwater device, shows cloudy, green water. It's hard to tell anything else in the 11-second clip other than a large tree branch.

Buschow called the muddy water conditions "difficult," but said authorities are using all the tools they can get their hands on.

"Visibility in the water is one to two feet," Buschow said, noting that the depth in the area being searched is up to 35 feet.

"We are still continuing the search and we appreciate everyone's cooperation," he said. "We know that everyone is concerned about this case and locating her and closing her family."

Buschow said he is confident that Rivera's body will be found.

"It is very effective," the captain said of the sonar system. "They get a very detailed picture and they can go down and focus on specific things instead of putting divers in the water where they literally sit because they can't see."

Authorities focus on the north and east sides of the lake, depending on where Rivera's boat was found and the wind and current patterns.

"We don't know if they will find her in five minutes or in five days, so we will continue this effort," Buschow said.

Josey, the son of Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, is "in good health," authorities confirmed earlier in the week.

Piru Lake is two miles long and its deepest point is "about 130 feet," Buschow said. Authorities are also using sniffer dogs to help search from boats.

Rivera's family has yet to release a public statement.

Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.