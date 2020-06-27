The ax program demonstrates the validity of De Blasio's promises to New York schools

In In his first term, Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted the "Single Shepherd" program, in which the city Department of Education assigned counselors to support each student (and their family) in low-performing schools in Brooklyn and the Bronx. As the cornerstone of his educational initiative In 2016, he said the program "sends a message" that he and his administration "believe" and are "investing" in students.

Much for that. Single Shepherd is one of the victims of the mayor's proposed DOE budget cuts necessary to close the post-pandemic financial hole. For now, the DOE has reassigned the program's 130 advisers to other positions, the Daily News reported Tuesday.

Clearly, the program was never really central to making a difference, but only to make it appear that the Blasio Team was addressing the problems of schools that were not working.

In this, it's just a smaller version of its Renewal program, which pulled out last year after spending hundreds of millions without any real results, except to avoid closing a few dozen horrible schools because teacher unions don't care. like those interruptions.

All of this, even as it continues to undermine public charter schools that offer higher education in these same neighborhoods.

De Blasio's actions show what his real priorities are.