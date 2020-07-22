The axis of the Trump pandemic is about politics, not politics (opinion)

With 105 days until Election Day, Trump launched a new campaign strategy that involves reversing much of what he has said about the virus so far. By carefully abiding by the prepared notes and answering just a few questions, Trump avoided fiery clashes with journalists and kept the lies, deception, and misleading information at what, by Trump standards, were remarkably low levels.

Forget (for a moment) your old claim that the virus will "go away"; That promised magic was replaced (briefly) by a raw truth. Trump stated: "It will probably get worse before it gets better." (Later he repeated that it will disappear).

That would surprise anyone who has limited their consumption of information to the optimistic statements of the President.

Importantly, he urged Americans to "wear a mask," if they cannot physically distance themselves, and stay out of crowded bars.

For a moment, he sounded like a man who truly understands that the virus is dangerous and realizes that it won't go away on its own, a giddy turnaround after months of incendiary exhortations against orders to stay home, ridicule those who use it. masks and gathering thousands of people, mostly without masks, in places like Tulsa and Mount Rushmore to hear him speak.

The change in tone is important because millions of Americans listen to the President. Trump's change in masks could end up saving tens of thousands of lives. (Which raises the sad question of how many would have been saved had he only done this before.) But how long the new tone will last is unknown.

Before we get carried away with the celebration that the President of the United States has spoken like a relatively normal leader in the midst of a national crisis, let's keep in mind that the pandemic continues and Trump has yet to announce any significant policy changes. Rhetoric is important, but it is not enough. The United States still has an uncoordinated national response, a mosaic of policies that shift from state to state against a virus that knows no borders.

This was a politically driven pivot. That is why there was only Trump on stage. If it had been a legitimate change of heart on the part of the President, a decision to do whatever it takes to sharply flatten the curve, it would have had the experts, perhaps Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx at his side. I would have allowed those who know what they are talking about to do some talking.

It is not enough because he has lost credibility, not only because of more than 20,000 false or misleading claims since he took office, but because since the beginning of this pandemic he has fueled disinformation, disinformation, propaganda and lies. If that ends, that would be great news. But it is doubtful.

Trump said the United States is doing very well, "better than most" in other countries. That's ridiculous. Few, if any, developed countries have a more disastrous record.

The number of cases began to decline months ago, and Trump encouraged governors to speed up their reopens, pushed for a "return to greatness," refused to promote the use of masks. Loyal Republican governors did the same. Brian Kemp of Georgia, probably trying to impress Trump, is even suing Atlanta to prevent him from requiring masks. Trump's policies and pronouncement turned the American response to the virus into a tragic circus.

Trump absurdly stated from the podium that he has had "a relentless focus" on the virus, "from the start." Any glance at his Twitter feed, his golf outings or his speeches shows that it is obviously false. In fact, White House officials recently told reporters that he was too busy to attend the coronavirus task force meetings. He did not speak to Fauci for several weeks.

Until two days ago, Trump's campaign strategy was to pretend the virus wasn't a big deal. That the numbers of cases that are shot are a fluke. In an interview this weekend with Fox News, in which he tried again and again without success to lie about the extent of the crisis, he stated that many of the cases are children with "snorts" and that the increase in cases is the result of too many tests.

Trump has resorted to the strange denial strategy for months. More than 86,000 people They have died since the last White House coronavirus briefing, shortly after it seemed to suggest that people should consider disinfectant injections, thunderous laughter sparks, and urgent health warnings.

For now, Trump's latest statements seem like a change in campaign, not a change in policy. But it is still Trump. If for a while it sounded closer than normal it is because you have to be scared. This still seemed to be a man not concerned with the country, but with himself and his political future. Not surprisingly, he has once again forgotten to show sympathy for the more than 140,000 who have died of coronaviruses in this country.

We'll see how long it takes for the other Trump, the real Trump, to emerge again. In the meantime, go ahead, wear the masks, Americans. Please.