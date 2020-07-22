The axis of the Trump pandemic is about politics, not politics (opinion)

Forget (for a moment) your old claim that the virus will "go away"; That promised magic was replaced (briefly) by a raw truth. Trump stated: "It will probably get worse before it gets better." (Later he repeated that it will disappear).
Importantly, he urged Americans to "wear a mask," if they cannot physically distance themselves, and stay out of crowded bars.
The change in tone is important because millions of Americans listen to the President. Trump's change in masks could end up saving tens of thousands of lives. (Which raises the sad question of how many would have been saved had he only done this before.) But how long the new tone will last is unknown.
Before we get carried away with the celebration that the President of the United States has spoken like a relatively normal leader in the midst of a national crisis, let's keep in mind that the pandemic continues and Trump has yet to announce any significant policy changes. Rhetoric is important, but it is not enough. The United States still has an uncoordinated national response, a mosaic of policies that shift from state to state against a virus that knows no borders.
This was a politically driven pivot. That is why there was only Trump on stage. If it had been a legitimate change of heart on the part of the President, a decision to do whatever it takes to sharply flatten the curve, it would have had the experts, perhaps Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx at his side. I would have allowed those who know what they are talking about to do some talking.
The number of cases began to decline months ago, and Trump encouraged governors to speed up their reopens, pushed for a "return to greatness," refused to promote the use of masks. Loyal Republican governors did the same. Brian Kemp of Georgia, probably trying to impress Trump, is even suing Atlanta to prevent him from requiring masks. Trump's policies and pronouncement turned the American response to the virus into a tragic circus.
Trump absurdly stated from the podium that he has had "a relentless focus" on the virus, "from the start." Any glance at his Twitter feed, his golf outings or his speeches shows that it is obviously false. In fact, White House officials recently told reporters that he was too busy to attend the coronavirus task force meetings. He did not speak to Fauci for several weeks.
For now, Trump's latest statements seem like a change in campaign, not a change in policy. But it is still Trump. If for a while it sounded closer than normal it is because you have to be scared. This still seemed to be a man not concerned with the country, but with himself and his political future. Not surprisingly, he has once again forgotten to show sympathy for the more than 140,000 who have died of coronaviruses in this country.
We'll see how long it takes for the other Trump, the real Trump, to emerge again. In the meantime, go ahead, wear the masks, Americans. Please.