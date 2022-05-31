It’s been a long time since we’ve seen The Bad Batch, but they’re finally back with a vengeance in this new trailer for season 2. The dreadlocked and tattooed gang is looking more dangerous than ever, and it seems like they haven’t lost their touch when it comes to mayhem and destruction. If you thought the first season was bad, just wait until you see what they have in store for us this time around!

The storyline of The Bad Batch

The storyline of The Bad Batch follows a group of criminals who are recruited by the government to carry out black ops missions.The first season was full of action and suspense, and it looks like the second season is going to be even better. The Bad Batch is set to return this year with an all-new season full of action and suspense. If you’re a fan of The Bad Batch, make sure to tune in for their return!

Names of the characters in The Bad Batch

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand

Dee Bradley Baker as The Bad Batch

Michelle Ang as Omega

Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart

Liam O’Brien as Bolo

Rhea Perlman as Cid

Sam Riegel as Ketch

Bob Bergen as Lama Su

Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se

Ben Diskin as AZI-3

Corey Burton as Cad Bane

Matthew Wood as Battle Droids

Tina Huang as ES-02

Ness Bautista as ES-03

Daheli Hall as ES-04

Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin

Robin Atkin Downes as Cham Syndulla

Ferelith Young as Eleni Syndulla

Second season Trailer Analysis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The long-awaited season two trailer for The Bad Batch has finally arrived. The series will return with new episodes on May the Fourth (Star Wars Day), and fans are already eagerly dissecting every frame.

Here’s a breakdown of what we saw in the trailer, including some things you may have missed.

The first thing that stands out is the introduction of a new Wookiee character, Gungi. She befriends Clone Force 99 during their time on the run from the Empire, and it looks like she’ll play a significant role in their fight against Imperial forces. The trailer also reveals that a new villain, Admiral Tarkin, will be appearing in the season. He’s a ruthless military leader who is loyal to the Emperor and willing to do whatever it takes to crush the rebels.

We also get a glimpse of some of the new worlds

That the clones will visit, including Tatooine and Naboo. The trailer ends with a cliffhanger, with the Bad Batch being captured by Imperial forces. The trailer for The Bad Batch season two is finally here! The show returns with all of the action and adventure that fans loved from the first season. The clones will be back, and they’ll be joined by some new faces.

The Bad Batch was one of the most popular shows of last year, and it looks like season two is going to be even better. The trailer gives us a taste of what’s to come, and we can’t wait to see more. The Bad Batch returns to our screens in just a few weeks, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

What do you think of The Bad Batch trailer for season two? Are you excited about the return of the franchise?