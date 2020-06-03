The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs: Every Major Performance, Ranked

The dark and anthological film by the Coen brothers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, is packed with a stellar cast. Which actor is the best?

The darkly comical western anthology of the Coen brothers The Buster Scruggs Ballad It is a film like no other, telling classic tales of the Old West through the lens of the directorial duo's peculiarly quirky style. With a cast full of recognizable stars, the film presents an excellent performance. Here is every important performance of The Buster Scruggs Ballad, classified.

10 Sam Dillon as a young man in "All Gold Canyon"

In the "All Gold Canyon" segment, Sam Dillon played the young man who appeared to shoot the old prospector, leave him for dead, and take the gold he worked so hard for.

However, the seeker survives the bullet wound, takes the gun from the young man's hands and shoots him with it. Dillon didn't have much to do as he only appeared briefly, but he was an interesting antagonist.

9 9 Brendan Gleeson as Clarence in "The Mortal Remains"

The usual trick in movies is to go out with a bang, but the Coens took a different approach with The Buster Scruggs Ballad, ending his western anthology with the least action-packed and most melancholic segment: "The Mortal Remains".

Brendan Gleeson offers one of the most memorable performances in this segment. He really has a chance to shine when he performs the popular song "The Unfortunate Lad" before revealing that he and his friends are bounty hunters.

8 James Franco as a cowboy in "Near Algodones"

In the second segment, "Close to Cottons," James Franco plays a cowboy who tries to rob a bank, fails miserably, and is sentenced to death while unconscious.

There are some wild twists and turns in its history. The defining element of this character, especially given the situation in which he finds himself, is his dark humor, and Franco interprets it brilliantly.

7 7 Tyne Daly as Mrs. Betjeman in "The Mortal Remains"

He may never play another iconic role like Detective Lacey, but Tyne Daly has appeared in movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming every two years to remind the public that she is a great actress.

Her performance as Mrs. Betjeman in The Buster Scruggs Ballad Arguably the best in her recent memory, as she sorts each scene in "The Mortal Remains".

6 6 Tom waits as a prospector at "All Gold Canyon"

Adapted from Jack London's book of the same name, the "All Gold Canyon" segment follows an old seeker, played by Tom Waits, who camped alongside a stream.

After three days, he discovers a huge vein of gold, and all his hard work is worth it. Waits did an excellent job of interpreting the prospector's decision making and emotional turmoil nonverbally.

5 5 Stephen Root as cashier in "Near Cottons"

Stephen Root's performance as a cashier in "Near Algodones" is delightfully insane. He covers himself with pots and pans before fearlessly entering a shootout with the cowboy who tried to rob his bank.

Having given equally crazy performances in Office space and DodgeballRoot was the perfect casting choice for this unusually brave bank teller.

4 4 Liam Neeson as businessman on "Meal Ticket"

After years of seeing Liam Neeson as a glorified action star, it was refreshing to see him as a gloomy, dark presence in The Buster Scruggs Ballad’Food Ticket Segment.

Like the businessman who rejects his limbless artist when he sleeps with prostitutes, Neeson's character is pretty gray. He makes some heartbreaking decisions, like throwing the artist into a river to drown, and Neeson masterfully plays the deep conflict in the businessman's eyes.

3 Zoe Kazan as Alice Longabaugh in "The Girl Who Jerked Off"

Zoe Kazan plays the lead role of Alice Longabaugh in the segment "The Gal Who Got Rattled". She is part of a group that is ambushed by a Native American war party.

The Coens fired the shooting from Alice's perspective, which made everything feel more realistic and intense. But it wouldn't have worked if Kazan's performance didn't sell terror, and it does.

2 Harry Melling as artist in "Food Ticket"

Powered across the country by the entrepreneurial character of Liam Neeson, the artist character of Harry Melling is a brilliant artist played by a brilliant artist. Before the businessman has a chicken that can do math, his artist performs Shakespearean monologues and Bible readings.

Melling brilliantly performed his scenes and performances in his character's universe. His life comes to a grim end, and Melling's poignant portrayal of the character makes him even more tragic.

one Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Meeting with the Coens after their collaboration in Oh brother where are youTim Blake Nelson knocked out the lead role in The Buster Scruggs Ballad outside the park.

In the opening segment, Scruggs' gleefully sociopathic portrait of Nelson sets the film's uniquely cynical tone. When Scruggs realizes that his arrogance has finally overcome him, while looking at the bullet hole in his hat, Nelson humanizes a cheeky donkey.

