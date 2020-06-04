The Batman 2 Would Need NEW Movie Villains

Matt Reeves' The Batman features a series of famous Batman villains, but any possible sequel should look to new characters in the Batman movies.

Any sequel to The batman You should seek to refresh the list of Dark Knight movie villains. Originally a DCEU project, The batman he responded to Ben Affleck's departure by choosing a younger actor in Robert Pattinson and moving completely away from the mold of the shared universe. Where the original plan was for Affleck to face Deathstroke, The batman Now it has an impressive selection of villains from the Crusader Gallery of the Crusader in Cape. Paul Dano will portray The Riddler, apparently as the film's arch enemy, Colin Farrell is Penguin, John Turturro portrays Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard could be Two-Face. Although rarely an absolute villain, Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman.

Robert Pattinson is a group of tempting criminals for his debut as Bruce Wayne, but among the films by Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan, they have all appeared on the big screen before. This should not be a problem for The batman Himself – Riddler has long expected a sinister cinematic appearance after Jim Carrey's comic twist Batman forever and the tone of Matt Reeves bat Man It seems different enough to give a unique twist to all of its antagonists. That said, the bat Man The movies have only scratched the surface of the character's comic book villains, and many great baddies remain intact.

Rumors suggest that a sequel to The batman could introduce Joker or Bane, but this would keep turning the revolving door of bat Man movie villains, reinventing the same old wheel of evil. Reeves and Pattinson appear to be taking a bold new approach with their Batman, and the franchise would be strengthened if that spirit of originality were extended to the selection of villains in Batman 2. Top contenders could include Mad Hatter, who briefly appeared on the Gotham The TV series, but he's one of Batman's most twisted enemies in the comics, Prometheus, whose origin story fascinatingly mirrors Bruce Wayne and Hush, whose eponymous comic story is a fan favorite. The likes of Man-Bat, Professor Pyg, and Lady Shiva are examples of other refreshing options than bat Man The films so far have been ignored.

Since 1989, Bruce Wayne has enjoyed more solo movie outings than most of his colleagues, on both the DC and Marvel sides, making it more noticeable when different incarnations of the superhero fight the same villains over and over again. . This not only becomes predictable, but also invites comparison, and that's not necessarily a good thing when performances like Heath Joker's Joker live up to it. Put some fresh blood in a sequel to The batman It would be novel and exciting, while also allowing villains to be judged on their own merits, rather than taking on other actors who had the same role just a few years earlier.

On the one hand, it is easy to see why bat Man The films continue to select the most famous names from the Rogues Gallery. The likes of Joker, Penguin, Riddler, and Two-Face are household names around the world, and their presence makes a movie easier to sell to a casual fan base. However, that line of thinking feels very dated in 2020. Thanos was largely unknown to a general public but achieved worldwide recognition after his role in the Avengers movies, while Joker's presence seemed to hinder Suicide Squad More than help. As much as villains can sometimes make a superhero movie, the opposite may also be true, and if the performance and story are strong, a character known only to comic book fans can quickly become a big name. The batmanTracking should take advantage of this fact and bring some comic villains to the big screen for the first time.

