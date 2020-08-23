‘the-batman’-debuts-its-first-trailer-with-robert-pattinson-as-a-gritty-dark-knight

New York (Newsdio Business) “I’m vengeance.”

That’s how Robert Pattinson growled his introduction as the new Batman.

Warner Bros. debuted its first teaser trailer for “The Batman” at DC’s FanDome, a virtual convention for its superhero brand DC Entertainment, on Saturday night. The reception was immediately positive as fans on social media commended the look and feel of the gritty new film, which is set to hit theaters next year. (Warner Bros. is owned by WarnerMedia, Newsdio’s parent company.)

The roughly two-minute teaser showcased a dark Gotham City overrun with crime that leaves Batman and his police partner James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, to figure out a disturbing murder mystery.

“From your secret friend … Let’s play a game, just me and you,” Wright’s Gordon reads from a card left at a murder scene addressed to “the Batman.”