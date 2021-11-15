The Batman is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Batman. Produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is a reboot of the Batman film franchise.

The director of this movie is Matt Reeves. He wrote the script with Peter Craig. This movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, and Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. It takes place in Bruce Wayne

Ben Affleck was going to be the director of The Batman. But he didn’t like his script. So someone new, Reeves, took over for him and changed it so that it is about a younger Batman. The new Batman movie is different than the others. It will be more like the comic books “Year One” (1987), The Long Halloween (1996–1997), and Ego (2000). Ben Affleck left the DCEU in January 2019.

The movie was filmed in London and Chicago. Filming took place from January 2020 to March 2021.

The release date for The Batman:

The movie was supposed to come out in June 2021, but it has been delayed until 4th March 2022. The movie was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. Two sequels are planned and two spin-off television series are in development for HBO Max.

What could be the expected plot of The Batman?

The Riddler challenges both Batman and Jim Gordon to investigate a series of murders. Gotham usually has many people die, so it’s possible. The relationship between Catwoman and Batman will also be big in this movie.

It is a movie that will be exciting and with lots of action. You can watch Bruce wayne when he was young, struggling to decide if he should be angry or good. Batman is a hero who fights bad guys. He was fighting with rage. But he realized that he was not better than the bad guy.

The film is set during Batman’s second year on the job. The things he has to do are not all good.

The Batman exists in its world. This means that he will not meet other characters, such as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, or actors who play Superman in the movies.

Gordon will be more hands-on with the vigilante. “I think Gordon is much less reticent, he’s very much in the thick of things with The Batman so they’re different in that regard,” Jeffrey Wright told GamesRadar+ of the differences between his MCU character The Watcher and Gordon. Wright also commented, “They are both holding the scales, so to speak. They’re characters who are concerned about justice and justness.” That sounds like Gordon Wright to us.

The Batman is not going to be the same story like the one we know. The director, Matt Reeves, said in an interview with Nerdist that he wanted to do something different. He wanted to tell a story about who Batman is now and what happened before he became who he was.

Three comic books that inspired the movie have also been revealed. They are Batman: The Long Halloween, by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman Ego and Other Tails by Darwyn Cooke, and Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. The Long Halloween is a detective story.

It has many bad people in it. Year One is about Batman and Catwoman. It tells how they started to fight crime together. The ego sees that Bruce tries to retire as Batman, but his mind splits between being a human and being the vigilante.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two sides of his psyche have a debate, and Bruce’s feelings about his failures are shown. This is a story about solving mysteries. You can learn it from the trailer.

We can also expect an “emotional connection” between Alfred and Bruce. This is the center of the movie.

What is the expected star cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman:

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman:

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler:

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone: A Gotham City crime lord.

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson: Gotham’s district attorney.

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth: Batman’s butler and mentor.

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin.

Also Read : Dead to Me Season 3: All the Details You Wanted To Know

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast