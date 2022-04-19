What a triumph The Batman has been! The much anticipated DC flick has grossed more than $750 million at the box office and is now one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The movie, which was released in late July, was met with mixed reviews but continues to rake in the dough. This is great news for Warner Bros., which has been struggling to keep up with Disney’s success in recent years.

The plotline of ‘The Batman’ follows

The titular character as he tries to solve a series of murders that have been happening in Gotham City. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler.

The Batman has been a box office success, but it remains to be seen if it can maintain its lead over the next few months. With so many great movies coming out in the next few months, it will be interesting to see how The Batman fares. Only time will tell!

Character names of ‘The Batman’

The following is a list of the main actors:

Batman as Robert Pattinson, Oscar Novak

Riddler as Paul Dano, Joseph Walker

Penguin as Colin Farrell

Carmine Falcone as John Turturro

Unseen Arkham Prisoner as Barry Keoghan

Alfred Pennyworth as Andy Serkis

Gil Colson as Peter Sarsgaard

James Gordon as Jeffrey Wright

Pete Savage as Alex Ferns

Bella Reál

Thomas Wayne as Luke Roberts

Chief Mackenzie as Con O’Neill

Josh Brolin, a Marvel actor, talks about quitting his Batman job

Robert Pattinson: The actor was up for the part of Bruce Wayne in Ben Affleck’s The Batman, but ultimately lost out to the Twilight star.

In an interview with The New York Times, Brolin said he was “heartbroken” when he didn’t get the role of Batman.

“I walked through the procedure and I can’t accept it,” Brolin said. “I was upset.”

The actor, who has starred in such films as The Goonies and No Country for Old Men, said he understands why Pattinson was ultimately cast in the role.

“He’s younger than me,” Brolin said of Pattinson. “He reminds me of a fictional character.”

Public reaction as well as critics of ‘The Batman’

The public view has been mixed, with many people expressing their excitement for the film and others expressing skepticism. Also, the critics have been mostly positive, with the film currently holding a 73 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, the fans are excited for The Batman. The trailer has been viewed over 80 million times on YouTube and the movie is trending on social media. The fans are also excited to see Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

This is your signal. Stream #TheBatman on HBO Max and own it on Digital TODAY. https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhf pic.twitter.com/qkqfYdcf8c — The Batman (@TheBatman) April 18, 2022

What we can expect from ‘The Batman’

The film is set to be released on October 21, 2021. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the launch date has already been delayed. We can expect The Batman to be a dark and gritty film. The trailer shows us that this will not be your typical superhero movie. The Batman is expected to gross over $750 million at the box office.

It will be a dark and gritty film that is sure to please fans of the superhero genre. The movie is expected to gross over $750 million at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Be sure to check out! What do you think of Batman’s box office success?