Just in time for The Batman movie, we’ve got a blog post that is all about The Batman. Batman has been around since the 1940s and is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. There have been many adaptations on The Batman over the years, but this blog post will focus specifically on the upcoming movie ‘The Batman’. This film was written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig.

What will The Batman movie bring?

Batman has been protecting Gotham city for a very long time and has defeated many criminals and villains. However, among them, the Riddler is the most notorious of all. His puzzles and quizzes are well known to us. In the coming movie, Batman is going to face something far more bigger and personal. While uncovering corruption Batman finds his family’s connection to this. The movie will show how Batman gives justice to the corrupt while dealing with his family’s involvement. The Batman movie is going to be an interesting watch. The fans are eagerly waiting for it.

When is The Batman releasing?

The movie was set to release in 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. However, as per the new dates the movie will release in the United States on March 4, 2022. The Batman will release in different parts of the world on different dates. The United Kingdom and Ireland are going to have it a week later on March 11, 2022. Australia is getting it two weeks later on March 18, 2022. The movie releases in Japan on April 29, 2022. For now, watch out for the trailer released by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube. You’re going to love it!

Light up the Bat-Signal – Empire’s world-exclusive #TheBatman issue is here, with the full story on the caped crusader’s radical reinvention. The first of two collectible covers features Robert Pattinson in the new Batsuit. Out Thurs 23 Dec. READ MORE: https://t.co/fsnu8b971G pic.twitter.com/WljMoFplZb — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 17, 2021

The casting of The Batman

The movie has been directed by Matt Reeves. Batman is going to star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. He is known for his remarkable acting in Twilight Saga, The Lighthouse, Harry Potter, and many more.

Besides Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz will play the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman. Paul Dano will come on screens as Edward Nashton / Riddler.

Other cast members include:

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin, apart from numerous others.

The Batman movie cast is enthusiastic about

Robert Pattinson, who will play the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman said that he was looking forward to working with Matt Reeves. He also added that The Batman would be a great opportunity for him as an actor which might result in some really good movies down the line. Zoë Kravitz commented on her casting by saying she could not believe it when she got a call from Warner Bros., confirming her involvement in The Batman project. She further went ahead stating how The Batman would be an amazing opportunity for her and how she was looking forward to working with The Batman movie director Matt Reeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey Wright, who will play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman said that he could not wait to join the DC Comics Universe family. Wright also went ahead stating how The Batman is going to be a great project which might turn out well for his career as it has been one of his dreams to work on such movies ever since he started acting professionally. Matt Reeves said, “I am so excited to be working with this incredibly talented team on The Batman. I love the story and the characters, and I can’t wait to see what we create together.” Reeves is no strange name in the industry as he has directed some great movies such as Cloverfield, Dawn of The Planet of The Apes, and War For The Planet of The Apes.

Why Batman is so much loved by fans?

The character has been seen in many forms, and each of them is more loved than the previous one. The reason why so many love The Batman is that he knows no limits when it comes to fighting bad guys or doing good for his town Gotham city. Bruce Wayne who transforms into The Batman at night never loses hope in humanity even though all odds are stacked against him, but still, he fights. His determination leads him to victory every time giving fans reasons to rejoice as justice prevails over evil yet again! The Batman promises to be a great movie with an amazing cast and crew. We can only wait in anticipation to watch it on the big screen. The Batman is expected to be a great action, thriller movie that will keep us at the edge of our seats from beginning till end.