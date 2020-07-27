The battle over Ole Miss: Why has an iconic university endorsed a nickname with a racist past?

The University of Mississippi faces a fight over its own identity.

Like other universities, the state's flagship campus in Oxford is generally not addressed by its full name. For more than a century, she has been called Ole Miss. Sounds like popular shorthand for Old Mississippi.

The actual origin of the term is more disturbing.

In 1896, a fraternity-backed council asked students to name the new school yearbook. Student Elma Meek offered Ole Miss.

He borrowed it from the vernacular of the pre-war darkey, which he used as a term of reverence for the slave master's wife, Meek told the university newspaper in 1937.

The story, which explains how the term became "the valuable possession" of the university as a whole, appeared under the title: "Ole Miss takes her name from the dark dialect, not the abbreviation for status."

Many students and alumni say the name has evolved to embody all the good things about Northwest Mississippi School and its traditions. Others, including many black students, who account for 12.5% ​​of the student body in a state where African Americans make up three times that percentage of the population, point to Meek's words and ask: How could Ole Miss mean anything else?

"I often heard old & # 39; darkies & # 39; in the southern plantations addressing the lady of the & # 39; great house & # 39; as & # 39; Ole Miss & # 39;", Meek he told the school newspaper 40 years after the advent of the term. "I never thought much about it, because I never dreamed, of course, that the term would grow in such popularity and favor."

She felt the term was a tribute to southern women, the newspaper reported.

& # 39; We will continue to use the terms & # 39;

To be clear, this is not breaking news. Ole Miss's origin story is an open secret. Two sources, with somewhat less than conviction, offered an alternative theory, about a train that went from Memphis to New Orleans, but the story does not resist the academic or journalistic rigor.

On its own website, the university explains that Elma Meek Hall, which houses the art department, is named after the "student who sent the name Ole Miss for the name of the annual yearbook; Ole Miss later became synonymous with the University of Mississippi. " A cached version of a 2013 college yearbook website also credits Meek.

The university rejected CNN's requests to discuss the matter with the chancellor or the rector, saying: "Our leadership is engrossed in planning for Covid-19 as we prepare to resume operations on campus safely."

In 2016, then-Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter calmed concerns about the retirement of Ole University or its pet, the rebels, saying the university would continue to use them because they are popular and have acquired new meanings. A rebel was no longer a Confederate; she or he was now "someone who breaks the status quo," he wrote.

"I can assure you that we will continue to use the terms Ole Miss and Rebels as endearing nicknames for college," Vitter wrote.

UM has been here before

The Battle of Ole Miss has not materialized as intensely as the fights over the Robert E. Lee statues, but on a campus with so many remnants of the Confederacy in an era of increasing tribute intolerance, it might be next. Traditionalists have been arming themselves for this, gathering on social networks to preemptively defend the honor of Ole Miss.

See what has happened across the country since Floyd's death. His murder sparked a slow movement to redefine the legacies of Confederates and other historical figures, and the statues have since fallen like bowling pins.

Tributes to Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis have already fallen. Military bases with Confederate namesakes, such as Fort Benning and Fort Bragg, are in their sights. Vice President John Calhoun's name was stripped from the Clemson buildings. His statue fell in Charleston. Princeton rejected President Woodrow Wilson. In some cases, protesters have reduced the taxes themselves.

To understand the upcoming conflagration, know that the University of Mississippi has been at war over ideas for more than two decades. His 1997 "stick ban" was seen as an ingenious way to remove Confederate flags from soccer games without disturbing alumni. UM ripped off his pet, Colonel Reb, six years later. He stopped flying the Confederate themed state flag in 2015. He stopped playing "Dixie" in games. The school has also renamed buildings and added "contextualization plates" to others, some built by slaves.

College leaders were more resistant to the lawsuits, knocking down a 30-foot Confederate monument that has been prominent on campus since 1906, but the statue was relocated this month. A new controversy arose when plans emerged for a privately funded facelift for the statue's new location that will cost up to $ 1.2 million. Opponents accuse the university of building a sanctuary to the Confederacy's Lost Cause.

"It feels like you're upside down. Everywhere in the country these statues are falling," said UM Associate Professor of History Anne Twitty. "You feel like you're fighting in the battle of 15 or 20 years ago."

Recalling the hardships he has seen since joining the college in 2010, he said, "The battle for Ole Miss will be particularly fierce."

Last month, Blake Hinson, a guard for the UM basketball team, made the school's ties to the Confederacy in the headlines by transferring to the state of Iowa.

"I am proud that I no longer represent that flag and that I am not associated with anything that represents the Confederacy," the Florida native told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in June. The state of Iowa would not make Hinson available for an interview.

Also last month, the university's sports team dropped all references to "Rebels."

Dangerous messages at stake

Jack Carey received his master's and doctorate from the university. He devoted a section of his dissertation to "the invention of Ole Miss" and is writing a book, "Jim Crow U.", on the major universities in the South during segregation.

Ole Miss's origin story, she said, is just one example of the school's deliberate efforts to hook its image to the Old South and the Confederacy. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the old Confederates convulsed at the notion of civil rights and crafted Jim Crow laws to strip blacks of rights, the university covered the campus with Old South iconography. Carey and others say.

"There really is no ambiguity about what (Elma Meek) took advantage of: a romantic glimpse of the Old South and slavery," said Carey, an American studies instructor at the University of Alabama. "A lot of people don't think about it much, which makes it even more important to recognize the origin. It's quite difficult to try to explain or rationalize."

In addition to sending an unpleasant message to more than a third of the state's residents, who are black, along with those who feel that the lives and feelings of those residents are important, retaining the nickname poses deeper dangers in its message, he said. :

"It requires imagining that enslaved people have affection or affection for slavers." Supports the myth of the white savior, a paternalistic figure who was necessary to civilize the black race. And it ignores the brutality, violence, and force necessary to maintain slavery.

By idealizing slavery, Carey said, an institution does not have to deal with it.

"To speak honestly about the origin requires a fairly serious calculation not only with the name but also with the identity of the institution," said Carey.

In struggling to keep his name and other remnants of the Confederacy, he said, the university sends a strong message to potential blacks. Students: "Go the other way."

"That is not the way an iconic state university should imagine itself," said Carey. "That is really exclusive in terms of who that university would host and its commitment to academic freedom and diversity of thought."

"I think rebellion is a good thing"

Not everyone agrees with Carey. On Facebook and in interviews, many students and alumni, and some would argue more, feel the same way as the university about keeping Ole Miss. Despite its alignment with university leaders, they worry that the school has championed traditions like Colonel Reb and "Dixie" in the past, only to give in under pressure, said Howie Morgan, a 2000 graduate and political consultant.

Morgan co-founded the Colonel Reb Foundation in 2003 to honor the wishes of 94% of the students who voted that year to keep the colonel, he said.

"I think the problem anyone will have in the current climate is that the University of Mississippi, through its leadership in the past few decades, has not been honest with students, alumni, and fans in its argument to change symbols." he said.

Growing up with southern parents in Vicksburg, "I didn't know what racism was," he said. The Confederate flag is just one symbol, "the southern cowboy hat," popularized by Lynyrd Skynyrd and "The Dukes of Hazzard," he said.

That the Ku Klux Klan and other hate vendors co-opted the flag after the Civil War is just one example of groups that stole symbols, he said: "The Klan also used an American flag. The Nazis also stole a Christian symbol."

She frowns at the efforts to change Ole Miss or Rebeldes, echoing her alma mater's claim that they have acquired new meanings. Those who fought for suffrage and to end child labor were rebels, he said.

"I think rebellion is a good thing," he said.

He is concerned that outside pressure is pushing administrators to "shift from a niche to a more tasteless university so that we can mingle with every other university in the United States."

& # 39; We are destined to repeat the bad & # 39;

For Lauren Moses, a columnist for the school newspaper, the controversial symbols, along with Ole Miss and Rebels, are not honors. They are reminders, she said.

"We remember the things that happened around the Civil War. We don't celebrate them, but we do remember them. I don't think most of the students who utter the words support neo-Nazis or racism," he said. "For me, Ole Miss means the good and the bad parts of our history."

When graduate student Zach Borenstein wrote a column in February urging students to stop saying Ole Miss (he would be charged months after destroying the Confederation statue), Moses responded with a litany of traditions, including James Meredith integrating the school. in 1962, she was associated with Ole Miss.

"From changing the school mascot to the governing bodies that vote to move the Confederation statue to contextualizing many buildings on campus, Ole Miss has lost her identity," wrote the 21-year-old. "Those who don't take the time to understand the importance of tradition can never know the beauty of our campus."

She sees it as a microcosm of what is happening across the country, where historical figures such as Christopher Columbus and Thomas Jefferson are removed from the context of their history and unfairly measured by today's moral norms and codes, she said.

"I see a kind of nihilism. We are trying to whitewash our history and get rid of everything that is bad," he told CNN. "I think it is dangerous for society and dangerous for Ole Miss specifically. We are meant to repeat the bad."

& # 39; If you are not willing to unlearn, we are stopped & # 39;

Carl Tart, 22, the first king to come home from college, faced a backlash when he told his family that he was attending UM. Relatives disapproved of his racist and confederate story, he said, but had attended an all-black high school in Yazoo city.

"I knew the world was not going to be all black," he said. "I wanted to learn to navigate the world with people who are different from me."

Once on campus, he would experience a variety of racism. He shared anecdotes about hate messages on Facebook and screenshots of death threats on Snapchat directed at black students. Another fanaticism he experienced was more Archie Bunker than Bull Connor, he said.

White students at rallies couldn't make out star catcher D.K. Metcalf of other black players said. They would drop the n word as they sang along with rap music at local bars. At The Grove's back doors, Tart and other black students had to check each other's backs to make sure no one put "Our State Flag" stickers on them. Not willing to study in rooms with racist names (the context plates "didn't go far enough"), Tart did most of his school work at home, he said.

Despite his height, 6ft 5 and nearly 300lbs, he was anxious when a vehicle pulled up alongside him with the Confederate flag.

"I get nervous because I have no idea if these people are about to attack me. I have no idea what's going to happen from now on," he said.

On June 19, he issued an ultimatum: If his alma mater starts out in a sanctuary glorifying the relocated Confederate statue, tell him about the marketing initiatives expected of him as the king of the homecoming.

"It is time for change and change is happening, whether people like it or not. We have to start leaving behind these old traditions and these old prejudiced ways and bring positivity to change," he said.

Now a Louisiana State graduate student, Tart bristles at the idea that Ole Miss may be "renamed" with new meaning. He doesn't understand how university leaders can continue to justify its use, he said.

"We are expected to basically assimilate into a culture that is not ours. It can teach a person so many things, but if he is not willing to unlearn, we are paralyzed," he said. "It is not okay for you to allow black students to live in fear."

A Conflicting Black Student Experience

Arielle Hudson, a Rhodes scholar and outgoing president of the Black Student Union, who has been demanding the removal of UM Confederate tributes for decades, says that changing Ole Miss is more complicated than altering the state flag or moving a statue.

"The biggest problem is that Ole Miss is a brand. It is making money," he said.

The 22-year-old graduated in May and is destined for the other Oxford, in England, in the fall, but has traveled from her hometown of Tunica for protests on campus. The statue has spawned some.

When Borenstein was accused of destroying the statue, she raised her bail money because "her stance was strong. She wanted to help him." (The Borenstein case remains open, according to the Lafayette County Court of Justice.)

As a young orientation ambassador, Hudson recalls debunking "wild" rumors from future black students: no, the KKK does not live on campus; no, they are not yet lynching people at Oxford, while claiming other disturbing elements of the university's history.

"Some of these things happened, but that doesn't mean you don't belong here," he told them.

Occasionally she wears Ole Miss clothes, but takes a tougher line on the Rebels team. Her aunt will not wear any of it, she said. Depending on Hudson's audience, Ole Miss could slip into conversation, but never into interviews or academic settings. Still, Hudson believes the nickname sends a negative message, he said.

"I think it definitely means that we have not come to terms with the entire history of the University of Mississippi and our role with slavery, with Jim Crow, within the Reconstruction era," he said.

Honesty and transparency are often lacking in the debate, he said, echoing a complaint heard by both sides. Administrators often announce a victory, only to hatch secret plans "to glorify the myth of the Lost Cause rather than contextualize the history of the Civil War," which is what Hudson believes happened to the statue, he said.

Real dialogue means listening to all parties and using opposing arguments to refine yours, he said.

"We need to get more people involved with that story and understand that story," he said. "Education draws people to your side."

Administrators also do the right thing for the wrong reasons, she and other students and teachers complained.

The ban on the stadium pole allegedly concerned security, rather than denouncing the Confederate flag. The abandonment of "Dixie" and Colonel Reb were expressed as efforts to make the pregame more inclusive. The new names for the buildings and the relocation of the statue came after a consulting firm said such honors hurt the school's reputation.

"That is not the only problem or the main problem," he said, explaining that only once would he like to hear college leaders say, "No matter how much it costs or how much we lose, it's wrong and we're going to take it down."