Decoupled is an Indian English-language comedy web series . Written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta .A writer and his start up-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

What is this series about ?

The series is about a couple who decide to get divorced but end up living together due to financial reasons. They have to deal with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world while trying to maintain some semblance of a relationship. It targets an upper-middle to high class, English speaking Indian. It has a lot of value in it and strengths such as comedy , drama and relationship issues . This would be for people who like watching witty content with great acting !

What does this series make you feel?

When I first watched this, I thought to myself this is very relatable and funny. It takes common issues like divorce and trying to make a startup while going through all the family drama .

What role did each character portray ?

The main character is a struggling father who has to take care of his son and manage all the dramas that come with life. He tries hard but it seems like he cannot get lucky in anything else except for the time when he scored big on office betting pool .

Just watched finishing #Decoupled



You can watch from the start to end with a smile on face. Curious and funny and the same time! Lovely writing and beautiful performances delivered by @ActorMadhavan & @SurveenChawla ❤ Wait for S2@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/nd5KQXowmK — Kishor Gopi (@KishorOfcl) January 4, 2022

What message does this gives ?

Everyone has their own struggles and no matter what you do, someone is always going to criticize your choices. But as long as you stay true to yourself , it will all be ok.

Is it based on a true story ?

No, it is not based on a true story. It is a fictional series created by the writer. However, the themes and messages within the series are universal and could be applied to real life situations.

Who is the Villian here ?

The Villian in this series is life itself. It seems like no matter what the main character does, he cannot catch a break. This creates tension and suspense for the viewer, as they wait to see how he will overcome these challenges.

Is it available on Netflix ?

Yes, it is available on Netflix. It consist of eight episodes.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have said good things about the series. They appreciate how it makes them feel, while also making them think deeply on their own lives.

Which is one of the best episodes in Decoupled ?

One of the best episodes in Decoupled is episode six. This one involves the main character having to make a tough decision, which affects not only his own life but also that of his family members’ lives as well. The Decoupled TV series is a great show to watch if you want something that will make you think about your own life while also being enjoyable. The episodes are all interesting, and the characters are well-developed. You won’t be disappointed if you decide to check it out! Netflix has it available for streaming.

Did the series win any awards ?

The Decoupled TV series has not won any awards as of yet, but it is definitely a show that deserves recognition. It’s one of the most well-done independently produced shows out there!

Is it worth watching ?

The Decoupled TV series is definitely worth watching. It’s interesting, well-done, and will make you think about your own life. If you’re looking for a good show to watch, this is it! Check it out on Netflix! Netflix has the entire series available for streaming so that you can watch it at your convenience. The Decoupled TV series is an excellent show, so be sure to check it out! You won’t regret it!