It's been a long time since we've seen Newt Scamander and his fantastic beasts. We're all excited to see what he and the rest of the gang will be up to in Fantastic Beasts 3: A New Adventure! The film is set decades after the first two, following Albus Dumbledore as he tries to track down Newt before Grindelwald can take control of the wizarding world. It'll be great to see more creatures from across Europe this time around, as well as meet some new ones like The Silvereye! We're sure this film will be just as exciting, if not more so, than the first two.

Fantastic Beasts cast

The cast for the third film has just been announced, and we couldn’t be more excited! Eddie Redmayne will be back as Newt Scamander, with Johnny Depp returning as Grindelwald. Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz are also all coming back. Jude Law will be taking over the role of Dumbledore after the late, great Richard Harris. The cast also includes Callum Turner as Newt’s brother Theseus Scamander, and Carmen Ejogo is back as MACUSA President Seraphina Picquery .

What can we expect from this film?

As with the previous two films, we can expect a new adventure filled with magic and suspense. The cast is amazing, and Jude Law is sure to do an incredible job as Dumbledore. We’re excited to see how the story unfolds!

When is the film going to release?

No release date has been announced yet, but we can expect it sometime in 2022. In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald!

What is the plot in the film?

As with the previous two films, we can expect an exciting plot with plenty of magic and adventure. J.K. Rowling is writing the script again, so we know it will be well-done! Dumbledore will be back in a big way, played by Jude Law. He was introduced in The Crimes of Grindelwald and is sure to do an incredible job as Dumbledore. We’re also excited to see more of Nagini, played by Claudia Kim.

Is the movie worth watching?

Sure, every film starts off with some sort of plan to tell a good story, and Fantastic Beasts 3 isn’t exactly that. The movie begins with the introduction of a group of three young wizards who have to help protect a magical creature that has been captured by humans. The movie is a very good movie with great characters and a very good story as I have seen in the trailer. The problem is that this movie, and the film series it spawned, is about a lot of things that could and should have been done more. The first film was fantastic, and the second one was good. The third movie is a bit of a letdown.

How is the ending in the trailer shown?

The ending however, redeems it somewhat, with a very emotional scene that is likely to please most fans of the series. It’s not perfect, but it is entertaining and worth watching if you’re interested in the Fantastic Beasts series.