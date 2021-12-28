The Lord of the Rings is an epic, fantasy novel written by J.R.R Tolkien in 1954 and 1955. This book has had a lasting legacy, with it being translated into over 30 languages. Also, it is spawning many different adaptations like movies, cartoons, video games, etc. It’s considered to be one of the most influential books ever written because it changed how people viewed literature forever. Lord of the Rings is a book that has withstood the test of time. Written by J.R.R Tolkien, it was first published in 1954 and is still being read today, over 60 years later. With its rich world-building and compelling characters, it’s not hard to see why this book has been so successful

What is the story all about?

The story follows a group of hobbits, small creatures who are only a few feet tall, as they journey to destroy the One Ring. This ring was created by the Dark Lord Sauron. It has the power to enslave all of Middle-Earth. The hobbits must brave many dangers in order to reach Mount Doom, where the Ring was forged, and destroy it. Along the way, they meet a variety of other characters who all have a part to play in saving Middle-Earth from the darkness. The books have been adapted into a film trilogy which is the highest-grossing of all time, as well as an epic series of video games and action figures. Even if you haven’t read or watched Lord of the Rings, there’s a good chance that you’ve come across some other piece of merchandise related to the franchise. The total revenue generated by Lord of the Rings amounts to an estimated $15 billion, which has made it a huge success in terms of modern media.

What makes the story incredible?

A large part of what makes this story so incredible is its setting. Also, characters have been masterfully created by JRR Tolkien. As you read or watch these stories unfold, you’re introduced to a slew of fantastical beings.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

What has made an impact on modern culture?

The characters and creatures that are present in this series have had an incredible impact on modern culture, which is why they continue to be relevant even today. It’s not uncommon for people who haven’t been involved with the Lord of the Rings fandom. Or haven’t read these books to come across references quite often.

What role did each character portray?

Some of these references are quite subtle, such as Gandalf’s staff which is often mistaken for a wizard’s staff in popular culture. Other times, they’re more overt and obvious. Such as characters from the Lord of the Rings series being included in popular computer and video games. While it’s true that there are a number of well-known characters, such as hobbits, elves, humans, dwarves, and orcs among others; what has contributed to their lasting legacy is how they’ve affected people. People who have read these books have often become infatuated with characters and wish to be like them. Some of the characters have even been used as examples in psychology textbooks. It describes certain mental disorders. Such as Frodo Baggins for example who is described in a textbook about delusional disorder.

What makes this movie more catchy ?

It’s not just characters from Lord of the Rings that are famous. Places to have been immortalized. For example, the Shire, which is where hobbits live, has become a popular tourist destination for those who want to experience a slice of Middle-Earth. The legacy of Lord of the Rings is evident in how it’s still being talked about and studied today .