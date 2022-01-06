The Office is one of the most popular comedy TV shows on Netflix. It follows the lives and relationships of a group of people that work in an office. The show was originally based on Ricky Gervais’s British sitcom, but has grown to be its own entity over time. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) leaving his job at Dunder Mifflin and traveling to Colorado for a new start and fresh ideas for his future company. He leaves each member of his team with parting words about what he thinks they should do next: “Don’t let me down.” Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is now the boss and must deal with the challenges of being in charge, such as HR representative Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) constantly checking up on him. Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) becomes the new sales manager and tries to make a good impression on his co-workers.

What role did each character portray ?

Michael Scott – leaving his job at Dunder Mifflin and traveling to a new job in New York, Dwight Schrute – becoming the new sales manager and dating Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), Pam Beesly – dating Jim Halpert, starting to take art classes at night school with Roy Anderson, Andy Bernard – taking over Michael Scott’s position as office assistant after he leaves Dunder Mifflin, Jim Halpert – continuing to work in sales, dating Pam Beesly, Roy Anderson – marrying Pam Beesly, Kathy Bates – appearing as the new CEO of Dunder Mifflin, firing Michael Scott and later rehiring him.

What is new in this season?

One of the most popular story lines in Season Four is Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Jim’s relationship progressing from co-workers to friends, then to dating. In this same episode we find out that Andy Bernard had previously dated Angela Martin for a short time during a college trip they took together.

What other events happened in this season?

And, of course, there are many more office antics that occur throughout the series including Michael Scott’s first one night stand with a women he met at his local gym and Dwight Schrute’s attempt to climb Mount Everest by himself. We also meet some new faces such as Kathy Bates who portrays Jo Bennett, the new boss of Sabre Industries. The fourth season of The Office was definitely filled with many memorable moments. Some of the more notable story lines include Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Jim’s relationship progressing from co-workers to friends, then to dating.

How many episodes are there in these season ?

There are 19 episodes in Season four of The Office. Some of the more notable story lines include Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Jim’s relationship progressing from co-workers to friends, then to dating. Michael Scott also has his first one night stand with a woman he met at his local gym. Dwight Schrute also attempts to fire Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker), but later realizes he needs him to maintain the office. The fourth season can be streamed instantly on Netflix subscribers, or bought from both Amazon Video and iTunes Store.

What do critics have to say about this ?

Critics have praised the fourth season of The Office, giving a rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 91% fresh. Many critics liked that Michael’s storyline was more toned down from previous seasons and believed Jim and Pam were given their deserved attention in this season.

What message does this give ?

The fourth season of The Office gives the message that when things get tough, you have to stay strong and push through. This is shown with Michael Scott’s storyline in which he tries to take control of his life and fails but then picks himself up and continues on. Jim and Pam also face some challenges in their relationship but they manage to overcome them together. So if you’re a fan of the show, then I would highly recommend checking out this season.