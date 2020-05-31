The best 55-inch TV for 2020: LG, TCL and more compared

If you haven't bought a TV in eons, you'll be surprised to learn that a 55-inch TV is currently considered a medium or even small screen size. LCD televisions are now so popular and numerous that consumers have been paying lower and lower prices for bigger and bigger screens – we're talking about $ 300 for a 55-inch TV on a perfectly decent budget with the latest technology in image quality and transmission. At the top end of this market, almost all good TV series It is 55 inches in size and is often the smallest in the line.

TL; DR: The 55-inch size offers more options than any other. As such, scaling up is now a necessity, and there are many quality options. Let me help you decide by listing my favorites.

The list below represents the best televisions I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare the pros and cons side by side to see which ones are worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations for the best 55-inch TVs. Keep these points in mind when looking at my choices:

The images below are generally of 65-inch televisions, as that's the size we reviewed on CNET. But the review still applies to the 55-inch version.

Sarah Tew / CNET OLED TVs are the kings of image quality, but they are not cheap. OLED TV displays use organic light emitting diode technology to deliver a contrast ratio, viewing angles, and a wide color gamut that no LCD TV (or QLED TV) can match. All LG 2019 OLED models include the latest version of the HDMI standard: 2.1. That means its HDMI ports can handle 4K at 120 fps, as well as two player-friendly extras: variable refresh rate and low-latency auto mode (also known as auto game mode). As the least expensive OLED TV, the 55-inch B9 TV is our overall favorite for high-end shoppers. In our tests, it lagged slightly below the 55-inch C9 TV (below) in image quality, but the differences in image quality are minuscule, and since it's less expensive than the C9, it's a better value. . Read the LG OLED55B9P review.

Sarah Tew / CNET No TV you've tried offers such great image quality for this little money. The latest version of the TCL 6 series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to improved color technology, and its well-implemented full-matrix local dimming helps it drive around almost any other TV at this price. As if that wasn't enough, the Roku smart TV operating system, which really fits well with all the major streaming services, is our favorite for a seamless viewing experience. Yes, this is one of, if not the The best 55-inch TV. Read the TCL 55R625 (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew / CNET What are you saying? Do you just want the highest quality TV with the best picture quality and money is no problem? Here you have. In my parallel tests, the C9 is the best-quality TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating 2018 models like the B8 (above), which is a higher value, almost as good, and much less expensive. That said, there are people for whom this is the smart choice. The 2019 LG OLED TV also has future-proof 2.1 HDMI ports that some high-end buyers want, especially gamers. Read the LG OLED55C9P review.

Sarah Tew / CNET In addition to the previous TCL 6 series, no TV offers as much picture for this little money. In my comparisons, the TCL gained slightly in a couple of important areas, notably HDR brightness and black levels, which are an integral part of the viewing experience. I would also recommend the TCL to viewers focused on streaming services because of its superior Roku smart TV system with voice control features. All that said, the Vizio is still a great option and sometimes available for less than the TCL, just be sure to get the M8, not the M7. And keep an eye out for upcoming reviews of the other 2019 Vizio models. Read the Vizio M558-G1 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps and apps like Netflix, and it's even better built into the TV. This TCL 4 series can't beat any of the previous models in image quality – its 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support do nothing to aid image or color, but it offers a great viewing experience for most people, especially at this price. Read the TCL 55S425 review.

Sarah Tew / CNET With a refresh rate of 120 hertz, Samsung's QLED TVs are basically sleek, high-quality LCDs, so don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has a great image and plenty of Samsung design and features for a relatively affordable price, though not exactly "budget". If you are not interested in a TCL or Vizio and don't want to splurge to see its contents on an OLED, the Q70 is an excellent choice. A note for gamers and people who need to connect a Blu-ray player or have many streaming devices, there are four HDMI ports and two USB ports. Read the Samsung QN55Q70R review.

Other things to know

I'm sure you'd be happy with any of the older TVs, but a new 55-inch TV can be a great investment, so maybe you're looking for a little more information. Here is a quick and dirty list.

Prices for 2019 TVs began to hit their lowest points in late November (for Black Friday) and discounts on some models will continue now that the Super Bowl is over. TVs for 2019 will begin to run out in the coming months.

New models of televisions will arrive in early 2020, but since televisions are generally a mature technology, it won't be worth waiting if you want a television now.

In my opinion, the bigger the better. Large televisions are cheaper than ever, and your money is better spent on large screens rather than a slight improvement in image quality or resolution.

If you don't like the way the integrated smart TV system interacts with your streaming apps, you can always add a media transmitter. After all, there are more streaming services with more amazing content than ever (have you started The Mandalorian Still?!) Streamers are inexpensive and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks for the best media transmitters.

Still?!) Streamers are inexpensive and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks for the best media transmitters. Most built-in speakers sound awful, so it's worth pairing your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $ 100. Check out the best sound bars.

Do you have all that? Excellent! Now grab your remote and enjoy high-end television.

Looking for even more information? Here is everything to know buy a new TV in 2020.

