The best AirPods accessories for 2020

Apple's AirPods are so popular that they have spawned their own ecosystem of accessories to support them. There are a multitude of products, such as supplementary cases and other compatible plugins, which help to overcome minor deficiencies (which, for some people, are huge deficiencies).

Here's a quick look at some of our best AirPod accessory options, based on my own hands-on experience with each AirPods accessory over the past few weeks and months. They're mostly cases (including a charging case) and headphone upgrades, with some other cool AirPod accessories I've come across.

Please note that while Apple released the AirPods Pro In October, these top selections of AirPod accessories are based on non-Pro or standard versions of true wireless headphones.

Sarah Tew / CNET You can find cheaper knockoff versions of the Catalyst AirPods Case ($ 25), but the Catalyst is quite possibly the best rugged AirPods case you can buy. Not only does it act as a cover to protect the case itself from your AirPods, but it also makes it completely waterproof. Another key feature: The included carabiner lets you tie the case to a belt or backpack or use it as a keychain case to help prevent your wireless headphones from getting lost. The case is available in a few different color options, including a glow-in-the-dark version and exclusive Apple Store special colors for $ 5 more. Read more about the Catalyst case.

David Carnoy / CNET This ear hook accessory solves two AirPod problems with one accessory. AhaStyle Earbuds Headphone Hooks integrate a sporty fin with headphones and convert "open" AirPods into a noise-isolating design that helps maintain ambient sound and improves bass performance from wireless headphones. You get two fins, small and large, both with the same size tip of the ear, which is small. I couldn't get a watertight seal with the included ear tip (it would be nice if medium and large tips were included) but there was enough sealing to improve the bass performance and overall sound of the AirPods. It's also worth noting that a small silicone case is included that you can attach to a keychain.

Sarah Tew / CNET When I first saw the name of this accessory, I thought it was for AirPods Pro. But the first Speck AirPods case is actually for standard AirPods. While somewhat expensive at $ 30, the design is better than many AirPods cases, with a hard plastic shell instead of the soft silicone finish on Catalyst cases. The loop where the included carabiner connects to the case is more durable than the Catalyst case loop.

Sarah Tew / CNET Some people find that AirPods fit so securely in their ears that they can run on them. But other ears, like mine, are not perfect AirPod receptacles. And that's where silicone cover options come in, including many that have built-in ear hooks or "sport fins." I've used EarBuddyz, which now comes in a 2.0 version, but you can find many other similar options including AhaStyle and others that work with both EarPods and AirPods. They all cost around $ 10 for two or three sets of hooks. The only problem is that in order to retrieve the AirPods in their case, you need to remove the fins and store them somewhere. That's a nuisance, and you may want to invest in a case that fits both AirPods and EarBuddyz. The new AhaStyle ear hooks come with a small carry bag for the hooks, but not for your AirPods. Read more.

Sarah Tew / CNET The EarBuddyz Ultra are similar to the AhaStyle option (they could have been made in the same factory) and cost the same price ($ 14). They come with three sizes of ear tips instead of two. I would have liked an XL tip included. The large tip did not create a watertight seal for me, but it did create some noise isolation and improved the AirPods' bass performance.

Sarah Tew / CNET The fidget spinner craze may have come and gone, but Air Vinyl Design's $ 25 ZenPod can help you get it back. Yes, this is the first rotating case for your AirPods, and it's downright nifty. Available in three color options, the ZenPod has precision bearings on either side of the leather case that give it that spin factor we all secretly crave. Unfortunately, this leather case doesn't add wireless charging capabilities to your AirPods case (where's that new case, Apple?), So it's not entirely zen, but who knows, maybe we'll see that charging function from the battery in the future version? Read more.

Sarah Tew / CNET Apple's new $ 249 AirPods Pro comes with a wireless charging case, but Apple also sells a separate wireless case for customers of first-generation AirPods. The only problem is that it costs $ 79 (although you can currently find it for $ 65 on Amazon), which seems a bit pricey for the ability to have an easy way to charge your headphones, especially since a charging pad isn't included. (The Belkin shown here costs an additional $ 45.)

David Carnoy / CNET Made of sturdy leather and equipped with a snap closure system as well as a "loss prevention" clip, the Twelve South AirSnap Leather Case is a slightly different version of an AirPods case. It is available in three leather color options for $ 35.

David Carnoy / CNET What should you do if you want to use your AirPods with an on-board entertainment system or make them compatible with the TV built into a machine in the gym that requires a wired connection? An alternative solution is to buy a relatively inexpensive Bluetooth transmitter that can plug into any 3.5mm audio jack. There are several transmitters available from TaoTronics and other little-known brands (I tried the TaoTronics). They cost $ 25- $ 35. To pair your AirPods with a transmitter, you must turn off the Bluetooth on your phone (or simply put it in Airplane mode), put your AirPods in their case, press and hold the Bluetooth button on the transmitter until it enters pairing mode, and then press the pairing button on AirPods case.

Sarah Tew Why would we put a set of wired headphones in an AirPod accessory overview? Well, if you don't pay for a Bluetooth transmitter (around $ 30), you won't be able to use your AirPods on a plane for in-flight entertainment. Of course, you could go for an expensive set of noise-canceling headphones (you can check out our best noise-canceling options here), but it doesn't hurt to have a cheap, durable, and good-sounding pair of wired headphones. hand. We've always liked the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HJE120 headphones, which cost less than $ 9. Read full review

This article was originally published on March 2, 2019.