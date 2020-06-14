The best Amazon gifts for Father's Day

There are so many things in the world today that it can be easy to lose track of time. But one thing you better not forget is Father's Day, which will launch soon on June 21. There is still time to send your dad a great gift, but you will have to find a fast shipment if you want the time to come.

Fortunately, there is an endless amount of Father's Day gifts ready to ship on Amazon. To help you explore your options, we've narrowed it down to 21 thoughtful gifts on Amazon that we think any parent on your list will appreciate: from tech accessories and apparel to more heartfelt and sentimental gifts. So show him how much you love him (and that you didn't forget Father's Day) with one of our favorites below.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Blank Gift Journal ($ 7.66; amazon.com)

Knock Knock What I love about Dad Gift journal to fill in the blanks

Pull the strings of Dad's heart with this blank journal that lets you write your own story for him, sure to make him smile (and maybe get a little emotional).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($ 19.99, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

For the father caught up in the grind while working from home, this Hamilton all-in-one sandwich maker can make your mornings a little brighter. With multiple layers that can toast English muffins, heat cheese and meat, and even cook an egg, this is the best tool for easy morning eating.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer Electronic Travel Organizer ($ 16.99; amazon.com)

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Universal Travel Cable Organizer

Once Dad travels again, this electronic organizer is truly essential for any jet-set, as well as anyone who inevitably ends up with their cables and ropes strewn around the house. With tons of pockets and elastic ties, you can order all of your chargers and devices.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Apple AirPods Pro ($ 234, originally $ 249; amazon.com)

We call the Apple AirPods Pro the best true wireless headphones on the market, and they're the perfect gift for any dad on Father's Day. With active noise cancellation and stellar music quality, they're at the top of the pack for wireless friends.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Galaxy Buds + ($ 149; amazon.com)

If you love the idea of ​​buying AirPods Pro from Dad, but the price is too high, check out these Samsung buds. They were our budget choice for the best true wireless headphones, with an incredible battery life of up to 11 hours.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Just the Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer ($ 13.97; amazon.com)

Just the Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer

If the parent on your list has a shoe box full of concerts, events, and airline tickets, among other souvenirs, this clever book will allow you to organize all of your memories conveniently.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Dad jokes: The good. The bad. The Terrible ($ 6.75; amazon.com)

Dad jokes: The good. The bad. The terrible

Your father will probably love this gift, but be careful: you may have to listen to these jokes for the rest of your life. With over 600 corny jokes, there is plenty of material for you to work with for years to come.

_____________________________________________________________________________

NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer ($ 59.95, originally $ 99.99; amazon.com)

NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Brio Air Fryer

If Dad has been using all his spare time to experiment in the kitchen, this air fryer is the perfect new gadget for gaming. And with tons of recipes you can use, from fried chicken to Swedish meatballs, this air fryer will make cooking dinner a breeze.

_____________________________________________________________________________

VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Folding Folding Cart ($ 102.99, originally $ 129.99; amazon.com)

VIVOSUN Heavy-duty folding folding wagon

For dads who enjoy having a little practice in the yard, this folding cart is a must. It's super versatile and can help with almost any project, from cleaning dead branches to unloading the car.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Elago W3 Stand designed for Apple Watch ($ 10.99; amazon.com)

Elago W3 Stand designed for Apple Watch

The perfect gift for parents with an Apple Watch, this small holder, compatible with all sizes and generations, makes it look like your watch is an old school Macintosh computer. You can charge your watch on this device while maintaining the alarm and clock functionality.

_____________________________________________________________________________

NoBull Men's Training Shoes ($ 129; amazon.com)

NoBull Men's Training Shoes

Convince Dad to start his workout routine at home in these training shoes. They are lightweight and breathable, and when we try them on ourselves, we love them completely.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Paperwhite ($ 129.99; amazon.com)

For bookworms, the Kindle Paperwhite can take any parent's reading habits to the next level. It's super lightweight and portable, the battery lasts for weeks, and it's even waterproof so you can take it to the beach or pool worry-free.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Microsoft Ergonomic Desk ($ 83.83, originally $ 89.99; amazon.com)

Microsoft Ergonomic Desk

Help Dad renew his work setup from home with this ergonomic desk kit from Microsoft. (We actually tested the keyboard and named it our budget pick for the best ergonomic keyboard.) This package comes with an ergonomic keyboard and mouse so you can type and work comfortably.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Art of Shaving 4-Piece Mini Kit, Unscented ($ 24, originally $ 30; amazon.com)

The Art of Shaving 4-Piece Mini Kit Unscented

If your quarantine beard starts to spiral out of control, give it a subtle hint with this mini shaving kit. With the pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a brush, the dad you give it to will get a nice clean shave (and no longer look like Santa Claus).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Beard Refining Kit ($ 25; amazon.com)

But if Dad is stubborn and wants you to hug his beard, you could also help him out with products to help him tame him. This kit comes with a beard brush, a beard wash, and a beard control cream.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager ($ 139.99; amazon.com)

Miko Shiatsu foot massager

This shiatsu foot massager is just what helps dad relax after a long day. With the functions of kneading, rolling and heating deeply, you will feel more pampered than ever this Father's Day.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hiball Collins Glasses, Set of 4 ($ 40.97, originally $ 100; amazon.com)

Hiball Collins Glasses, Set of 4

If the guy on your list has been bartending himself more than usual, these stylish highball glasses are a great addition to his bar collection.

_____________________________________________________________________________

JBL LIVE 650BTNC ($ 149.95; amazon.com)

For music-loving parents or anyone who needs to disconnect from the outside world while they work, these headphones are a great choice thanks to their noise cancellation capabilities and crystal clear sound quality. Plus, they won't go bankrupt like other high-end headphones, which is why we call these cans our low-cost choice for the best over-the-ear headphones.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Dockers Men & # 39; s Slim Fit Ultimate Chino Pants (from $ 39.60; amazon.com)

Men's Slim Fit Ultimate Chino Dockers

Although Dad may not be wearing pants during his Zoom meetings these days, he will eventually have to wear pants. When that day comes, this comfortable pair of Dockers is a stylish option that you'll want to wear every day.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Men's Wrangler Authentics Performance Comfort Flex Waist Cargo Cargo Short (from $ 22.99; amazon.com)

Wrangler Authentics Performance Comfort Flex Waist Cargo Men's Cargo Short

Daddy will love the versatility of these Wrangler cargo shorts (six pockets). Also, they are not a monstrosity, so you can hide your things in style.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Marmot Men's Minimalist Light Rain Jacket (starting at $ 113.37; amazon.com)

Men's Marmot Minimalist Lightweight Waterproof Raincoat

Everyone needs a good rain jacket, and this one from Marmot is equipped with Gore-Tex technology to keep it completely dry and breathable. Plus, it's lightweight and can be packed so Dad can be ready wherever he goes.

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.