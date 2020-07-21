The best and worst VP elections (opinion)

This year's Democratic vice presidential candidate will certainly draw a lot of scrutiny, given Biden's age and the state of the pandemic we continue to face.

History can reveal the strengths and weaknesses of the vice presidential election, and help us decide how Biden's selection ranks in comparison. In fact, vice presidential selections have varied considerably throughout United States history, with success on the brink of greatness and not-so-successful in villainy.

The best vice presidential options have been taken from the ranks of strong leaders with a history of winning elections. They have overcome the inherent limitations of the office and creatively redefined their positions in some way. They have also often moved on to future electoral success.

In comparison, the worst vice presidential elections have revealed unforgivable weaknesses and committed truly heinous follies. Whether through treacherous action, racist conduct, or corrupt behavior, poor choices have demonstrated selfishness, complacency, and an unseemly desire to enrich themselves, financially or otherwise. They generally do not return to elected office.

Let's start with the successful ones:

1. John Adams (1789)

In the first presidential election, John Adams received 34 votes from the Electoral College, making him the first Vice President of the United States (prior to the Twelfth Amendment, each voter received two votes to cast, and the person who obtained the most votes was became president and the second-most voted became vice-president). Adams helped define the role, fulfilling his constitutional duties to preside over the United States Senate and breaking ties as necessary.

He also yearned for greater responsibilities and, in the process, learned an enduring truth about the office: its darkness. To his wife Abigail Adams, he complained: "My country, in its wisdom, has devised for me the most insignificant profession that the invention of man has ever invented or his imagination conceived."

Still, Adams faithfully served as Vice President of George Washington for eight years. In 1796, after Washington announced his retirement, Adams succeeded him as the nation's second president. He pioneered the path for future vice presidents (Biden among them) to run for president.

2. Theodore Roosevelt (1900)

Theodore Roosevelt could never have become president without first serving as vice president. Ironically, the energetic Roosevelt was selected as William McKinley's running mate to leave the young upstart from New York. McKinley's loyal senator, Ohio senator Mark Hanna, strongly opposed the team. "None of you realize that there is only one life between this madman and the White House?" I ask.

Roosevelt himself initially was not bothered by the work and did little to support the McKinley administration. The office "was not a stepping stone to anything other than oblivion," he scoffed. But in 1901, McKinley was assassinated, and the "madman" suddenly became president.

As president, Roosevelt defended progressive legislation and aggressive foreign policy. He called for the regulation of so-called "bad" trusts, particularly railroad corporations and meatpacking companies, which earned him the nickname "Trust-Buster". At the same time, it strengthened the U.S. Navy, supervised the construction of the Panama Canal, and negotiated a peace agreement between Japan and Russia. In retrospect, his nearly eight years in office marked the beginning of the modern presidency.

3. George H.W. Bush (1980)

When George H.W. Bush beat former California Governor Ronald Reagan on Iowa committees and declared that his campaign had "the Big Mo," his shorthand for "momentum." But Reagan beat Bush in New Hampshire and then took the nomination. Then, as now, the question of Reagan's age (he turned 69 during the campaign) got big.

At first, some Republicans speculated on a "dream ticket" consisting of Reagan as president and former president Gerald Ford as vice president. But when Ford suggested to TV presenter Walter Cronkite that their relationship should be "something like a co-chair," Reagan blinked. Instead, Reagan chose his longtime rival Bush.

Bush proved to be an inspired choice as he campaigned for Reagan's election. He was ready to take office during the attempted assassination of Reagan's life in 1981. During his two terms in office, he chaired special forces, toured Western Europe and Asia, and contributed to downscaling efforts with the Soviet Union. Bush's election as president in 1988 was also the last time that a vice president made a successful leap into the Oval Office.

Honorable mentions: Calvin Coolidge (1920), Harry Truman (1944) and Lyndon Johnson (1960)

Rather, these three vice presidential elections stand out as truly horrible leaders in United States history:

1. Aaron Burr (1800)

At first, selecting Aaron Burr as Thomas Jefferson's running mate seemed like a happy, if unimportant, choice. "The V.P issue – is of very little comparative consequence," Jefferson wrote to a correspondent. But when the Electoral College vote produced a tie between Jefferson and Burr, possible under the provisions of the Constitution before the Twelfth Amendment, chaos ensued.

The House of Representatives met to decide the election. After more than 30 rounds of voting, Jefferson was finally elected, not thanks to Burr, who refused to withdraw from the race or publicly support Jefferson. As vice president, Burr proved to be a rebel agent. On July 11, 1804, the acting Vice President killed former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel in Weehawken, New Jersey.

In 1807, having not been reelected as Vice President, Burr was charged with treason, when General James Wilkinson alerted Jefferson of a plot to invade Mexico and form a separate Southeastern confederation. However, Chief Justice John Marshall acquitted Burr due to a lack of concrete evidence against him (the case was widely cited in this month's Trump v. Vance decision). However, a dishonored Burr left the United States for Europe in 1808.

2. Andrew Johnson (1864)

During the wartime 1864 election, the Republican Party, which operated under the National Union ticket flag, changed acting Vice President Hannibal Hamlin of Maine to Senator Andrew Johnson of Tennessee. A Southerner, Johnson was chosen to present a nationally balanced ticket alongside President Abraham Lincoln. Michigan Senator Zachariah Chandler later complained that Johnson was "too drunk" to perform his duties at his own vice presidential inauguration.

Lincoln was assassinated less than six weeks after his second term, and the untested Johnson became president. When the Civil War ended, Johnson enacted a lenient form of Reconstruction that undermines efforts to secure the rights of newly liberated African Americans in the South. By 1866, Johnson had issued more than 1,200 pardons to former Confederates, outraging Republicans.

In 1868, Johnson was charged with violating the Office Tenure Law after firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton without first obtaining approval from Congress. However, when Johnson was later tried by the Senate, seven Republicans defected and escaped removal by one vote. He remains just one of three United States presidents to endure impeachment.

3. Spiro Agnew (1968)

The list of vice presidents of the United States features few more infamous than Spiro Agnew. Richard Nixon selected him in 1968 for his strict stance of law and order and what Nixon called his "silent trust." More importantly, Agnew appealed to the conservative wing of the Republican Party.

As vice president, Agnew was known for his sharp aftershocks, which often featured a dizzying degree of consonants (his cry against "the native Nabobs of negativism" lives on in infamy). His inflammatory comments against college students and the media also earned him loyal supporters among conservatives.

But Agnew was also palpably corrupt. In early 1973, he was accused of accepting bribes for construction contracts in Maryland and, for the fall, resigned as vice president (first). The unprecedented move paved the way for Gerald Ford to replace him as vice president. Nixon's resignation a year later (also the first) unexpectedly made Ford the 38th president.

Dishonorable mentions: John C. Calhoun (1824), James S. Sherman (1908), Richard Nixon (1952)

Whoever chooses Biden must be someone with the potential to learn from the successes and failures of his predecessors and who is prepared to take on the role of president in his own right. The future of the country may depend on it.