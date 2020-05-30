The best antivirus protection of 2020 for Windows 10

If you're running Windows 10, it's not a bad idea to learn about the best antivirus software options available. There's also a lot you can do to keep Windows safe, protect your privacy, and prevent a malware attack, including keeping your Windows software up-to-date, avoiding mysterious emails or messages, not giving out your personal information, avoiding questionable URLs, and downloading apps from sites. suspicious malicious web and make sure that use strong passwords.

You can also take some additional Internet security steps to ensure you are safe online with a PC: Use a VPN to protect your Internet traffic, a password manager to keep track of login credentials and a End-to-end encrypted messaging application to prevent people from eavesdropping on your communications.

But if you are looking for a legitimate antivirus package to keep your Windows device safe, a good first step is to run the best antivirus software. The best suite of antivirus and antivirus tools monitor your application downloads and watch for malicious software and suspicious software behavior.

And here is the first thing you should know about the best antivirus software and antivirus products: Microsoft Defender, the free antivirus program and Internet security software that comes free with Windows 10 and was called Microsoft Windows Defender until recently, works well. protect your PC and provide internet security. (Surprisingly, Microsoft didn't provide built-in protection for Windows in the Windows 98 and XP days.) Using Microsoft Defender should be your starting point for the best antivirus security in Windows, and most users will find that they don't need Go Beyond.

However, you can argue that the Windows security ecosystem is healthier when users don't depend on a single company to protect themselves from a virus or malware. If you prefer a robust diversity of platforms, you can easily find robust protection against viruses or malware from third-party security companies that are tasked with protecting your PC for free. And most antivirus product options also let you protect all of your devices, including your mobile device, with an annual subscription; however, it is important to note that this is largely unnecessary outside the scope of Windows.

To that end, we've put together a list of the best antivirus products for Windows, including both free antivirus programs and subscription options. These modern selections of antivirus software from the best antivirus programs are a combination of recommendations from independent third-party laboratories AV-Test and AV-Comparatives, as well as our practical tests.

Update, October 21: This list previously included Avast antivirus as a free alternative option, but we've come up with that recommendation in light of an Avast report that its internal network was breached this year, possibly to insert malware into its CCleaner software. This is the second Avast security issue in less than 3 years.

Looking for free antivirus protection or virus detection, willing to pay for an antivirus solution that offers broad coverage on all your devices, including ransomware and phishing, or that needs to remove a virus or malware from your PC right now? This is where to start.

Microsoft Free version? Yes, integrated in Windows 10 Paid version: Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection is available to corporate users for a fee Honestly, if you constantly practice secure computing: keep your software up-to-date, use strong passwords (with the help of the password manager), and avoid unexpected emails and links; You can probably avoid zero-day ransomware attacks and attacks. And with the free Microsoft Defender Antivirus software running on Windows 10, you have a safety net if you let your guard down. (Note that Microsoft recently renamed Windows Defender to Microsoft Defender and has expanded the service to other platforms.) This antivirus program is literally built into Windows, just leave it on (default) and let it work. and this will cover the basics. Microsoft drives new updates daily.

Norton Platforms: Windows 10 plus MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: $ 100 per year for five devices, on sale for $ 60 Symantec's respected security company Norton Security, now called NortonLifeLock, has long earned high AV-Test ratings for detecting computer viruses and malware. A five-device antivirus software subscription through Norton Security typically costs $ 99.99, but you can sign up for $ 59.99 to get coverage on PCs, your Mac computers, Android devices, and iPhones and iPads. (But keep in mind, once again, that we don't think antivirus protection is terribly useful outside of the Windows realm.) In addition to malware and virus protection, you get 100GB of automatic cloud backup, secure browsing tools, a VPN, easy device management through a web browser console, and LifeLock identity theft protection.

Malwarebytes Platforms: Windows 10 plus MacOS, Android Free version? Yes, after the 14-day trial expires Paid version: $ 40 per year for one device, $ 60 per year for three devices Malwarebytes protects your PC from a virus or malware, yielding good results in recent independent tests to protect against malware infections. But that's not really what Malwarebytes is known for. If you're in trouble, the disinfectant for many is Malwarebytes. You can get protection and disinfection for a device for $ 40 a year. Covering 10 devices, any combination of Windows, MacOS, and Android, costs $ 130. To get the free version of antivirus software, download this trial version, which "downgrades" to a free on-demand cleaner with fewer features it detects and removes viruses and malware when running an on-demand scan.

In addition to the three antivirus apps we recommended above, it's worth considering a handful of other anti-malware tools among the best antivirus protections if you find them at a better price or prefer to use one of our previous options.

Platform: Windows Free version? yes Paid version: $ 80 per year for three PCs; $ 120 family pack per year for 15 devices If you want to go a step further in protecting your PC without taxing your wallet, it's hard to beat Bitdefender's free antivirus software for Windows 10. Windows security software offers real-time virus, malware and spyware monitoring and protection against ransomware. Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is easy to configure and stays out of your way until you need it. And the protection it offers is solid. Bitdefender consistently gets top marks for its antivirus protection and ease of use from the respected independent test lab AV-Test. The free antivirus version covers a Windows PC. For more extensive protection, Bitdefender Internet Security costs $ 80 MSRP and is currently available for $ 45. It allows you to protect three computers, configure parental controls on a child's computer, and run a VPN. To protect every device you own, Bitdefender Family Pack can secure a total of 15 devices (Windows, Android, iOS, and MacOS) in your home for $ 120 MSRP and discounted to $ 60 right now.

Platforms: Windows 10 plus MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: $ 120 per year for 10 devices, on sale for $ 45 It seems the company has been around forever, first on its own in the 1980s, then as part of Intel starting in 2010, and then on its own again when Intel stopped working in 2017. And it's been around forever because a Quarter after quarter creates solid security software that protects your PC. (In recent AV-Test evaluations, it scored perfectly in detecting 0-day attacks and in blocking widespread viruses and malware.) McAfee Total Protection antivirus software protects against viruses and offers protection against ransomware, protects suspicious websites, includes a password manager and allows you to manage all your protected devices through the web console. A 10-device subscription typically costs $ 120 MSRP, but currently costs $ 45 for any combination of Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS devices.

Platforms: Windows 10 plus MacOS, Android, iOS Cost: $ 90 per year for 10 devices, on sale for $ 50 Perhaps not as well known to consumers due to its focus on business security, Trend Micro quietly brings its business experience home with its Trend Micro Maximum Security antivirus software. Trend Micro's software scores high marks from AV-Test as it gets 100 percent detection of 0-day attacks and widespread viruses and malware. And Trend Micro does a good job of not taxing system resources. Trend Micro's 10 device subscription for computers and mobile devices is $ 90 MSRP, but is currently discounted $ 50.

Platform: Windows Cost: $ 59 per year for three PCs If you are looking for something easy to set up and use, ESET NOD Antivirus can meet your needs. Obtains the highest usability scores and offers robust virus protection. And your Android antivirus gets top marks in third-party tests.

How about Kaspersky?

Because the company has been in the news for the past few years, let's talk about Kaspersky Lab, specifically about the federal ban that prevents US government agencies. USA use Kaspersky products.

Based in Moscow, Kaspersky Lab has for years produced some of the best antivirus software for the antivirus needs of businesses and home customers. But in 2017, the US government. USA It banned Kaspersky software on federal government computers due to alleged links between Kaspersky and the Russian government.

In particular, the ban does not apply to your consumer products. But as same as China-based HuaweiThe question remains: If the federal government doesn't believe products are safe enough for their own devices, should consumers avoid it, too?

In a statement sent to CNET, the company said: "Kaspersky Lab has no ties to any government, and the company will never and will never engage in cyber offensive activities. Kaspersky Lab maintains that no public evidence of government irregularities has been produced. of the United States, and that the actions of the United States government against Kaspersky Lab were unconstitutional. "

In Kaspersky's favor, it continues to earn top scores and awards for virus and malware detection and endpoint security from independent testing labs. And it's reasonably priced, with basic antivirus protection for three devices costing $ 30 a year, or general protection for 10 devices, with Kaspersky Total Security, for $ 75 a year. In comparison, the Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus program costs $ 37.50 per year for three devices, and a single device in Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus costs $ 30 per year.

In the end, even though no one has publicly produced a "smoking gun" linking the company to Russian intrigue, we believe that either option mentioned above is a safer bet. And, if you are an employee of the US government. USA Or you work with the federal government, you want to stay away from Kaspersky.

Antivirus basics: what to look for

Choosing the best antivirus software for Windows means finding one that keeps your PC safe, doesn't consume many system resources, is easy to use, and stays away until you need it. This is what to look for.

Effectiveness. Antivirus scans for known viruses and malware, of course, and can offer real-time protection. And watch out for suspicious websites and suspicious links to avoid problems. It can also offer protection against ransomware and monitor unexpected behaviors that can be a sign of new and as yet unidentified viruses and malware. You want an antivirus that can successfully identify these unknown online threats without marking too many false positives.

Light on system resources. You don't want antivirus that taxes the resources of your PC. If after installing antivirus, websites open slowly, applications download or open slowly, or file copies take longer than expected, you may want to try another service. The good news is that all of our picks offer a free trial so you can test the antivirus program, so if your system feels sluggish after installing antivirus solutions, you may want to keep looking.

Cost and discounts. Don't just pay the sticker price for antivirus. Before buying, check discounts on a company's website. Another way to save: The prices we listed above are for 10 devices, if the company offered that package, but you can cut your cost with antivirus packages if you need to cover just three or five devices. You can also find discounts on an app's Amazon page.

Privacy. To be effective, antivirus software needs to monitor what's going on with your PC and consult with company servers about unusual behaviors. The companies say they anonymize this technical data as much as possible to protect your privacy. But if you want to know more, the security companies on our list post privacy policies on their websites, so read their privacy statement to find out what companies do with the information you share.

Protection for other platforms. Microsoft is by far the main target for viruses and malware. But Android is second, with the biggest threat coming from side-loaded apps: those you install outside of the Google Play Store. Google said that in the last quarter of 2018, 0.99 percent of apps installed outside of the Play Store were a potentially harmful app, or PHA. For those installed from the Play Store, the number drops to 0.042 percent. To stay safe, we don't recommend side-loading apps, but sometimes, as with Fortnite, you could want. In that case, running virus and malware protection from a trusted security company is not a bad idea.

The threat to MacOS and especially iOS is low, in part due to Apple's tight control over its app stores. While Mac is rarely attacked via side-loaded apps, if you download apps only from Mac and iOS app stores, and stay alert by clicking links and download files, it should be fine without an antivirus app on devices Manzana.

Originally previously published. Updated to clarify Norton pricing details and LifeLock service options, and to accommodate removal of previous Avast recommendation.