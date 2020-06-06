The best athletes in New York to use each number

How do things change in 15 years? Well, in 2005 I put together a list, from 00 to 99, of which New York athletes own those uniform numbers. There hasn't been much team success in those years, but there has been a somewhat surprising amount of numerical turnover, 22, according to this reporter's account. Did we just sleep during a golden age?

Anyway: my list. And my new number owners. And an invitation (as if necessary) to listen (as I did for weeks later, 15 years ago) where I scoffed:

00. John Davidson; one) Pee Wee Reese …

2) Well, even in 2005 Derek Jeter's army was in force, and it may have been too nice in half to choose Secretary, as I did. But there's little question about who gets this number right now, as he still had his two best seasons (2006, & # 39; 09) and 1,731 of his 3,465 hits ahead.

3) Babe Ruth; 4) Lou Gehrig; 5) Joe DiMaggio …

6) Joe Torre had already won his four championships with the Yankees in 2005 and probably should have already given this to Carl Furillo. But it is never too late to correct a mistake. Also, Furillo still has one of the best nicknames in history ("Skoonj").

7) Mickey's mantle; 8) Yogi Berra; 9) Adam Graves / Clark Gillies …

10) Clyde Frazier had it only in 2005, but that was two Eli Manning Super Bowls ago. Two titles each means that we can split this in half. Who says no?

eleven) Phil Simms / Mark Messier; 12) Joe Namath …

13) Don Maynard had a good career, and if you want to argue that you should keep a stake at least, clear your throat and move on. But you say No. 13, and I can only think of one name, and it's not Josh Satin. It's yours, A-Rod.

14) Gil Hodges; 15. Thurman Munson; sixteen. Frank Gifford; 17) Keith Hernández; 18) Strawberry Darryl; 19) Willis Reed …

twenty) Sorry it is still my list so Chris Mullin still has a permanent hold on this one. But I also saw almost every turn at bat in Jorge Posada's career. He receives a share. And in 15 years, we may also need to make room for Pete Alonso.

twenty-one) Paul O & # 39; Neill still deserves a share. But no one has gained more rushing yards in the Giants' 95-year history than Tiki Barber. He also needs to be in the photo.

22) Dave DeBusschere; 2. 3) Don Mattingly 24) Willie Mays …

25) Although I'll always have a soft spot for Bill Melchionni, who taught me how to properly fire a free throw years ago (oh, and he also led the Nets to two ABA titles), it's only fair. This is Mark Teixeira now.

26) Orlando Hernández; 27) Rodney Hampton; 28) Curtis Martin; 29) Catfish Hunter …

30) This breaks my heart. Bernard King should have his number on the beams of the Garden, and I will die on that hill forever. But 30 is a draw, and Bernard has none of that, Martin Brodeur and Henrik Lundqvist do.

31) Mike Piazza; 32) Julius Erving; 33) Patrick Ewing; 3. 4. Charles Oakley; 35. Mike Richter; 36. Jerry Koosman; 37) Casey Stengel; 38) Skip Lockwood; 39) Roy Campanella; 40) Joe Morrison; 41) Tom Seaver; 42) Jackie Robinson …

43) Spider Lockhart had a good race, but R.A. Dickey won a Cy Young Award for the Mets by throwing knuckles throughout the summer of 2012.

44) Reggie Jackson; Four. Five Tug McGraw; 46) Andy Pettitte; 47) Jesse Orosco …

48) Sorry Ken Schroy. This is now Jacob deGrom and I'm willing to bet forever.

49) Ron Guidry; fifty Sid Fernández; 51) Bernie Williams …

52) It was going to take a supreme talent of talent and heart to take this number away from Buck Williams. And CC Sabathia did exactly that.

53) Harry Carson; 54) Goose Gossage …

55) We are at the beginning of a forest of football numbers, but Marvin Jones and Gary Reasons will have to deliver 55 to a base player, Hideki Matsui.

56) Lawrence Taylor; 57) Mo Lewis; 58) Carl Banks; 59) Kyle Clifton; 60 Larry Grantham; 61) Jeff Criswell; 62) Al Atkinson; 63) Karl Nelson; 64) Jim Burt; Sixty-five. Bart Oates …

66 Randy Rasmussen won a Super Bowl with the Jets, and that was good enough for a good time. But David Diehl won two with the Giants, and now 66 is his now.

67) Dave Herman …

68) In 2005, this was a cast between Jaromir Jagr and Kevin Mawae, and while both are members of the Hall of Fame, Mawae did most of his best work in New York. It's his solo now.

69) It's hard to think that anyone will protest Rich Seubert by taking this away from Jason Fabini.

70) Sam Huff; 71) Kerry Jenkins …

72. Jason Ferguson was a good placeholder for Osi Umenyiora.

73) Joe Klecko …

74) Abdul Salaam used it with great distinction for the Jets. But Nick Mangold used it better.

75) George Martin; 76) Jumbo Elliott; 77) Phil Esposito; 78) Greg Bishop; 79) Roosevelt Brown; 80 Wayne Chrebet …

81) Andy Robustelli's years of faithful service deserve to keep his left hand on this number, but another Giant, Amani Toomer, can keep his right hand on him.

82) Mickey Shuler; 83) George Sauer; 84) Zeke Mowatt; 85) Wesley Walker; 86) Verlon Biggs; 87) Howard Cross; 88) Al Toon; 89) Mark Bavaro …

90 The late Dennis Byrd owned it gracefully for many years. But Jason Pierre-Paul was the best player.

91) Butch Goring was only 15 years ago, and as an essential element of the islander dynasty, he maintains a part. But Justin Tuck and his two rings deserve to be co-owners.

92) Michael Strahan; 93) Marty Lyons; 94) John Abraham; 95) Rick Lyle …

96. We left it open 15 years ago because there really were no good candidates. Things might not have ended well between Muhammad Wilkerson and the Jets, but the good times were terribly good.

97) Cornelius Griffin; 98) Jessie Armstead …

99) Yes, it was a wonderful thing that Wayne Gretzky honored us with his presence as a Ranger in the last three years of his incomparable career. But he was, and is, an oiler in the mind's eye. Especially with Aaron Judge owning that number (and the city, when he's healthy) now.

Vac's blows

There hasn't been much glory to spray both sides of the baseball division, but if you're around and wondering who's on the angels' side, think about which side has people going into their own pockets. trying to keep his minor league colleagues complete. And think about which side is trying to figure out which one of them can invent the most onerous ticket refund policy.

You trust me, right? Well, if, like me, you have been able to use a good blues song to help you escape the blues, check out this gem from the Kevin Cronin (music) and Robert L. Ferrante (lyrics) duo called "Pinstripe Blues (No Baseball & # 39 ; s Got Me Down) ".

I'm pretty sure the photo from Serby's other day's column in the surgical mask goes straight to the Hall of Fame from the Post's photo column (five-year wait period waived) alongside Serby with headphones of the coach and Wally Matthews in a cowboy hat.

So the Knicks were technically not eliminated from the playoffs this year until Wednesday, which means they were alive in June for the first time since 2000. Progress!

Whack Back at Vac

Robert Benedetto: His column on Dean Meminger and Officer Bob Breen made me cry. Hopefully things will calm down and we can return to being a loving / caring partnership once again.

Holidays: I think that is a result that we can all support without thinking twice.

Rich Close: Sadly, horse racing is not what it used to be, but I have many unforgettable memories like you. I was there in July 1975 for the Ruffian / Foolish Pleasure match race. Don't think I've been to a sporting event where the mood of the crowd changed so suddenly from great anticipation to utter sadness.

Holidays: I looked with my parents. They both cried when it happened. Don't forget moments like that.

@ dorth55: Thanks Patrick Ewing. So happy that you are healing from the coronavirus. New York basketball certainly misses Patrick, the warrior you were on your game days.

@MikeVacc: What he said.

Peter Drago: For me, the best sports movie should be "Field of Dreams" and "Dad, do you want to fish?" There are tears in my eyes even as I write the words. About 70 years ago I had my first capture with my father in Brooklyn. How can there be so much magic in the simple act of throwing a ball from one side to the other?

Holidays: That line catches me every time. Every. Single. Hour.