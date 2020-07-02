If your beard has grown to the lengths of Santa Claus, Gandalf, or even Dumbledore recently, it's time to trim. And for that, you will need a quality beard trimmer.

But finding the perfect beard trimmer can be a Goldilocks-like adventure, as they all offer different features and abilities. It really depends on what you want to get. Do you need a daily trimmer to keep your beard at a constant length? Do you like to change it and want a versatile trimmer that can do it all? Or would you prefer one that, above all, gives you defined and clean lines every time?

No matter what you need from your trimmer, we are here to help you. We decided to go to practice with some of the best rated and highest rated nail clippers in the industry and see for ourselves which ones really stand out. We tested everything from durability to battery life and most importantly how well it was trimmed. After dozens of cuts, careful consideration, and lots of testing and testing, we found three beard trimmers that, ahem, made the cut:

Our picks for the best beard trimmers of 2020



The Remington Smart Beard Trimmer was the clear winner in our test group. Priced at $ 66.35, it offers a fast and consistent cut, can take a beating, and is packed with tons of useful technology that prioritizes comfort, making each cut as easy as possible.

Pinching the heels of our first choice was the Braun Beard BT7240 trimmer, a trimmer that provides a solid and fast clip without all the Remington bells and whistles. Priced at $ 69.94, it has plenty of versatility with 39 different lengths, multiple accessories, and a long-lasting battery that makes it one of the best overall trimmers we've tested.

The stainless steel Wahl Lithium Ion + grooming kit also stood out due to its precise and efficient finish that can handle any job, from cutting a Jeremiah Johnson-caliber beard to detailing precise lines on the neck and cheeks. Priced at $ 59.99, it's the trimmer for performance-conscious people above all else.

Best overall beard trimmer: Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ($ 66.35; amazon.com)

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer



The Remington Smart Trimmer scored exceptionally well on all of our tests, especially in crucial areas that affect your daily pruning. What sets this trimmer apart from the rest we tested is all of its "smart" skills. But this is not only the dream trimmer for tech nerds, there is also a real substance behind the flash.

The Remington trimmer provided a quick and easy clip, taking around seven passes to trim the beard hair down to the length of the guide. And since we are talking about length, customizing this trimmer is one of the reasons why it came out on top. It has 175 lengths to choose from, thanks to a motorized comb controlled by a digital touch screen on the trimmer face. With a simple touch, you can move the guide up or down in 0.1 millimeter increments.

Although the difference between a 4.1 millimeter setting and a 4.2 millimeter setting doesn't really matter in the long run, the Remington ranges from 0.4 millimeter to 18 millimeter, providing a wide range of options. This, together with the incredible specificity of the small adjustments, makes it adaptable and easy to adapt exactly to your wishes. Although with all these lengths, the trimmer did not come with any accessories, such as a retailer, which could help clean the lines.

The Remington also has a profile function that stores its last four length settings. You can tap the profile button, select from the presets and the guide will automatically go to that length setting. We thought this feature was quite useful for cases where you want different hair lengths. Normally, you would have to change the guide combs if you want your chin to be longer than that of your cheeks, but with the Remington it only takes one touch to jump to another length.

Our winning trimmer also has a trigger feature that, when you lift it, automatically turns it on and sets it to the last used length setting. Plus, you can sense the thickness of your beard and adapt the blade speed to compensate.

All of these futuristic features are nice, but even without them, this trimmer performed better than most other trimmers in many of our other tests. In particular, the Remington was ranked as our most durable trimmer, a bit surprising considering all of its smart features and heavy weight. But the Remington came out unscathed from our drop test, where we dropped each trimmer from a shaving position three times.

Cleaning was as simple as removing the blade and rinsing everything in the sink. The entire trimmer is washable, which was a further surprise due to its digitization.

The only place the Remington stumbled was in drums and aesthetics. It's not the sexiest looking trimmer, but its bright lights and touchscreen make up for it. In battery terms, it lasted over an hour and 20 minutes, which was below the average run time of one hour and 58 minutes for the field. Charging time was also the second slowest, at one hour and 50 minutes, which can be expected from a trimmer with these smart features.

There are many sophisticated features in this trimmer, but especially the Remington trimmer makes the whole shaving experience simple and convenient. You won't have to rummage through dozens of accessories, run over your beard for what seems like hours to trim it, or spend more time cleaning than shaving. Everything is made easy with the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer.

Runner-up: Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 ($ 69.94; amazon.com)

Braun BT7240 Beard Trimmer



The Braun BT7240 Beard Trimmer is an excellent overall trimmer – it provided us with a precise and consistent cut, though it didn't cut as much hair as fast as the Remington or Wahl Lithium Ion +. The lines he gave us weren't the sharpest, but he does come with a retailer accessory that helps cut out any trouble spots. Overall, the Braun provided above-average fit, while other features like its versatility and battery carried it beyond the rest of the package.

The Braun had the second largest number of lengths behind the Remington, with 39 different options ranging from 1 millimeter to 20 millimeters. This is a wider range than our winner's, but the Braun only increases every 0.5 millimeters (in contrast to the Remington's 0.1 millimeters). This range comes from two accessories that can be controlled by a dial on the trimmer face. The guides themselves are comfortable and allow the blades to cut beards quickly, while protecting against any slipping or uneven spots.

Cleaning was quick and easy with the Braun, as both the blades and the body can be rinsed underwater once they are disconnected. The trimmer was easy to hold, earned points for its ergonomic shape and small grip, and if you accidentally drop it, the BT7240 can take the hit. During our drop tests, the blades detached from the body, but there was no damage to any part of the trimmer.

One thing that really stood out with the Braun trimmer was the battery life and the fast charge feature. Our device lasted two hours and 16 minutes running at full power with a fully charged battery. Once dead, we charged him for just five minutes to check how long it would take if he needed to style his beard under a contraction of time, and it buzzed for 23 minutes on that short charge.

If you are looking for a consistent and reliable trimmer, the Braun BT7240 is an excellent choice. While it did not cut hairs as fast as the Remington and does not have very small length increments, it was blow to blow with the Remington during our tests. It comes with a mini foil and a teardown accessory, so for someone who doesn't need all the sleek features of our number one pick and is willing to give up accessory shaving quality and better battery life, this Braun trimmer is the one for you.

Performance Selection: Wahl Lithium Ion + Stainless Steel Toiletry Kit ($ 59.99; target.com)

Wahl Lithium Ion + Stainless Steel Toiletry Kit



For those who need the cleanest lines and will sacrifice versatility and added features for the best, clean shave, the Wahl Lithium Ion + is definitely the trimmer. It obtained the best overall trimming performance score, with the second highest trimming ability ratings. The Andis Slimline Pro Lithium Ion T-Blade Trimmer got the highest trimming capacity score, but we finally decided to highlight the Wahl because the Andis broke after our drop test and didn't load. We tried several times to reload and run it, but it never turned on. The Slimline Pro was one of the top two victims in our falls, and the other was a splintered blade from another Andis trimmer.

The Wahl Lithium Ion + offers a powerful and smooth fit that precisely cuts beard hair. While the guides are a bit flimsy, especially the larger ones, the Wahl gave us one of the best versatile trims with outstanding line shaping ability. With the standard blade, the lines we cut along the length of our neck were phenomenally clean and sharp. There were no stray hairs, and the line was completely even. The standard blade is a bit wide, so we had to be a little careful not to get too jealous and carve a crooked line, but the trimmer comes with a small detail accessory that helped with more precise cuts.

While we would recommend the Wahl given his clipping skills alone, he also scored very well overall, coming in third in total points. Battery life is stellar: The lithium-ion battery lasted nearly two hours longer than the next best trimmer (again, the Andis Slimline Pro) at four hours and 48 minutes long. Although it was less than the six hours announced, it is still more than enough for the last months between charges. And if the trimmer dies unexpectedly just before running out the door, it has a fast-charging killer feature. Once it finally died, we recharged it for a single minute and got an additional nine minutes of trim in return.

In other test areas, the Wahl did not catch up to some of the other trimmers. The body cannot be rinsed, so you should clean the inside with a brush and it should be greased regularly, although the instructions suggest that once a month should suffice. It is quite durable; The only thing that broke during our drops was the guide comb. It comes with 15 accessories, including 12 guide combs, so you will definitely have a bag full of accessories. The Wahl's combs range from 1.5 to 25 millimeters in length, but the spaces are much larger than the Braun or Remington. Instead of 0.1 millimeter increments, it jumps 1.5 to 3 millimeters between lengths, so you can get caught between 13 millimeters and 16 millimeters when you really want something in between.

The Wahl Lithium Ion + has a couple of glitches, but if you're willing to sacrifice a little comfort, it's a solid and versatile option with great battery life, and it's the best choice for someone whose top priority is a precise level and high level. Cutout that keeps your beard looking sharp.

When looking for the best beard trimmer, we wanted to test all the features of the devices, so we trimmed, timed, weighed, and tested them for over a week, taking meticulous notes all the time. We divided the test into four categories: performance, durability, versatility and design, we were able to see the different pros and cons of each trimmer and rate them directly with each other. Within each category, we had multiple tests to test each of the trimmer functions. Here is a complete breakdown of our testing process.

Performance

Trimming capacity: We trimmed our beards with each trimmer, seeing how much hair was cut in one pass and how many it took to get to the guide length. We also judge how consistent the cut was, looking for long, loose hairs or short spots.

Precision: We cut lines on our beards on the neck and cheek, both with the standard blade and with the detailer blade if the trimmer comes with one. We observed how clean and straight the line was and how easy it was to get that line.

Hair catches: During testing and shaving, we note if the trimmer caught or pulled any hair.

Shaving ability: When cleaning the cheeks and cleavage, we tried to shave to bare skin with the standard razor, or with the aluminum razor attachment if it came with one. We looked at how long it took to shave and how short any stubble was.

Battery duration: With an iPhone timer, we track how long each trimmer took to die after a full charge, as well as how long it took to fully recharge. If the trimmer had a quick charge feature, we also tested those claims.

Irritability: By trimming and shaving, we notice if the blades started to heat up or felt especially rough on our skin. We also note if the trimmer got hot during the battery test.

Durability

Cleaning: We cleaned each trimmer following its instructions, judging how easy it was to clean by the time it took and the effort required. If we could just rinse it under the sink, we found it easy to clean, whereas if we had to grease the blades or brushing the trimmer was difficult or awkward, we got stitches.

Petroleum: We read the instructions to see if the trimmer requires oil and, if so, how often it is recommended to apply the oil.

Waterproof: We read the instructions to see if the trimmer was waterproof or washable. If so, we tested it by putting it under running water from our sink.

Fall test: We drop each trimmer three times from a shaving position into our sink. We take note of the broken parts (including the guides) or if the blades came off, and check if the trimmers continued working afterwards.

Warranty: We analyze the duration of the guarantee for each device.

Versatility

Adjustability: We count how many trim lengths each device had and include any additional accessories.

Attached files: We analyzed the included attachments and judged how useful and effective they were.

Portability: We weighed each trimmer on a food scale and also considered whether the trimmer came with a carrying case, which we tossed in a backpack to see how much space it took up.

Design

Aesthetic: We judge each device by its overall aesthetic appeal.

Comfort: We grabbed each trimmer and noted how comfortable each one felt using, taking shape and grip into account.

We attribute a maximum number of points that each trimmer could earn for each previous test, including as many points as possible for the tests and categories we consider most important to the user experience.

The performance had a maximum of 40 points: Cutting ability (10), precision (5), hair entrapment (5), clean shave (5), battery life (10), and irritability (5).

Durability had a maximum of 30 points: Cleaning (5), oil (5), waterproof (5), drop test (10) and warranty (5).

Versatility had a maximum of 20 points: Adjustability (10), attachments (5) and portability (5).

The design had a maximum of 10 points: Aesthetics (5) and comfort (5).

We also take into account the price of each trimmer after looking at the overall scores.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000, Philips Norelco Model 7000 Men's Electric Beard and Hair Trimmer with Vacuum, Andis Slimline Pro Lithium-ion T-Blade Trimmer

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 ($ 19.99; target.com)

This Philips trimmer was the cheapest one we tested and had some good qualities, but it finally wasn't up to par when it came to trimming. The cut was fast but not very consistent. It had a guide that did not completely protect your hair from the blade, so you cannot move from side to side if you want to avoid points that are shorter than others. It is super compact, easy to handle and did not suffer any damage during the drops.

Philips Norelco Model 7000 Electric Beard and Hair Trimmer for Men with Vacuum ($ 59.99; bestbuy.com or target.com)

Our biggest problem with this Philips trimmer was the guide. It was so bulky that it took much longer than other devices to trim our hair to the desired length. His emptiness also did not meet our expectations. It claims to capture up to 95% of cut hair, but we found that it catches over 60%. And once the hair is vacuumed, you can't rinse the body, so we had to throw the clippings in the trash and brush the ones that didn't fall out.

Andis Slimline Pro T-Blade Lithium Ion Cutter ($ 78.99, originally $ 86; amazon.com or $ 64.50; barber-and-beauty.andis.com)

This Andis trimmer gave us a remarkably consistent, smooth and precise clip. Actually, it would have been our performance choice if it didn't close after the crash test. The blades are a little rough on the skin, and cleaning them is a pain since the blades cannot be easily removed and the trimmer cannot be rinsed with water. It requires a lot of maintenance and care as it needs to be greased before, during, and after each use, but if you ultimately want the absolute best fit and don't care about anything else (like durability) then this trimmer should be in conversation with the Wahl Lithium Ion +.

Andis Professional Wired Professional Li-T-Outliner Trimmer, Braun MGK5245 All-in-One Trimmer, Hatperker Beard Trimmer Kit

Li Andis Professional Corded / Cordless T-Outliner Cutter ($ 159.49, originally $ 215.56; amazon.com)

Similar to its younger brother in the Slimline Pro, this Andis nail clipper was fantastic for trimming hair, but fell flat in other areas. It is heavier and bulkier than the Slimline, and unfortunately blade fragments were cut in our drop tests. If you're looking for a high-caliber fit, choose Wahl or Slimline.

Braun MGK5245 All-in-One Trimmer ($ 44.94; amazon.com)

The Braun All-in-One performed quite well: it was only slightly slower than its beard-oriented counterpart. It's durable, has a large battery, and can basically do everything the Braun BT7240 does, with a little less precision and versatility. Although at the low price point, it's definitely worth considering.

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit ($ 52.99; amazon.com)

The Hatteker provided a decent fit. It has a bulky guide that we didn't love, but still quickly dropped to the desired length. It's completely waterproof, which is a huge plus, and it comes with tons of blades, accessories and combs. Our biggest issues with the Hatteker were its battery life (it got the worst performance with a runtime of just over an hour) and its durability. In the drop test, the key accessory that fits 10 different lengths exploded in the first drop.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.

