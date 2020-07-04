The best books of the week.

Florence Adler swims forever

Rachel Beanland (fiction, Simon & Schuster)

Atlantic City, 1934. Florence Adler has returned home after college and spends summer training to swim in the English Channel, while her sister, Fannie, rests in bed from a risky pregnancy. Meanwhile, his father offered refuge to a young woman whom he helped to escape Nazi Germany during a summer full of tension and secrets.

Saving Ruby King

Catherine Adel West (fiction, Park Row)

Ruby King's mother was killed at her home on the south side of Chicago, the murder dismissed by police. Ruby's world has been shaken, and now she has to live with a violent father. Her friend Layla is the only one who understands the danger Ruby is in, but her father ordered her to stay away.

The beauty of breaking

Michele Harper (memoirs, Riverhead Books)

A moving and beautifully written memoir by a black ER doctor who is heading to a field that is still masculine and white. Harper reflects on race, medicine, and emotional and physical healing.

A wonderfully silly effort

Hank Green (fiction, Dutton)

From the bestselling author of “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” comes this accelerated follow-up: part adventure novel, part sharp social commentary on modern life and online life.

Notes on a mute

Lacy Crawford (memoirs, Little, Brown)

When St. Paul, the elite boarding school, was investigated for multiple reports of sexual assault, detectives asked other victims to come forward. Lacy Crawford, who was sexually assaulted there at age 15, heard the call and in doing so was once again faced with painful memories that she had tried to leave behind.

Jillian

Halle Butler (fiction, Penguin Books)

Meghan is 24 and a receptionist for a gastroenterologist, not her dream job. She is jealous of everyone and everything. His 35-year-old co-worker, Jillian, a single mother, is relentlessly positive. Together, the two test one defense mechanism after another. Hilarious and sharp.