The best books of the week.

Destination wedding

Diksha Basu (fiction, Ballantine Books)

Tina Das has traveled with her friend Marianne and her parents from New York to New Delhi, where a close friend is celebrating a gloriously exaggerated wedding for a week at Colebrookes, the most elegant country club in the city. Between wedding events, Tina has plenty of time to fall in love, rethink her job, and question her move to India.

Without her

Rosalind Brackenbury (fiction, Delphinium Books)

When her childhood friend Hannah does not show up at her family's home in France, Hannah's husband summons Claudia to fly to France to help resolve the disappearance. As she reunites with Hannah's family, Claudia relives their many decades of friendship that started at an English boarding school.

The guest list

Lucy Foley (fiction, William Morrow)

At a wedding celebration on the Irish coast, the couple is perfect and the setting is beautiful, even if they don't receive cellular service. No detail has been overlooked except the suddenly appearing corpse.

Near Dark: Book 19 of the Scot Harvath series

Brad Thor (fiction, Atria / Emily Bestler Books)

Scot Harvath has the greatest reward in the world on his mind. He is on his most dangerous mission, and finds an ally in the Norwegian intelligence agent Sølvi Kolstad. In a time when she cannot trust many people, she could be his only ally.

The Palace: Simon Riske Book 3

Christopher Reich (fiction, Mulholland Books)

Rafael de Bourbon is about to open a luxury hotel on the southern coast of Thailand when Thai police appear and arrest him for blackmail and extortion, and escort him to the most notorious prison in Bangkok. Private spy Simon Riske arrives in Bangkok to help his old friend, and he, too, becomes involved in the chaos.

Memorial drive

Natasha Trethewey (memory, Ecco)

In this memo, the former United States laureate poet tries to accept her mother's murder at the hands of her abusive husband when Trethewey was just 19 years old. A haunting meditation on loss, violence, and memory.