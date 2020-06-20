The best books of the week.

The New: Painfully True Stories of a Reluctant Parent

Mike Birbiglia (Humor, Grand Central Publishing)

Hilarious, dark and moving stories about the fatherhood and fatherhood of the comedian. This will be enjoyed by parents and non-parents alike.

My country of flight

Bakari Sellers (Memories, Friendship)

A powerful memory of growing up black in the rural south. Bakari Sellers, who made history in 2006 when he became the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature and the country's youngest elected black official at 22, takes a look at his hometown of Denmark. , South Carolina, and the history of his family. .

The fog

Ragnar Jonasson (fiction, Minotaur Books)

Jonasson is a master of the Icelandic thriller and has returned with the latest installment in the Hidden Iceland series. During a fierce 1987 snowstorm, a guest seeks refuge on a farm off the beaten track. Not everyone will survive the night. It's a case that haunts a detective for decades.

Take a hint, Dani Brown

Talia Hibbert (fiction, Avon)

Danika Brown is in the market for the perfect friend with benefits: no drama. But when a company fire drill fails and is saved by a security guard named Zafir, the rescue video goes viral, and Zafir asks him to pretend they're really dating – his children's sports charity could get a boost. of advertising.

Nothing can hurt you

Nicola Maye Goldberg (fiction, Bloomsbury)

One day in 1997, college student Sara Morgan was killed in the woods near her university in upstate New York. Her boyfriend Blake confessed, but her admission of guilt raised more questions than she resolved. The people continue to be persecuted for the case.

PICKERBACK PICK

Dinner with DiMaggio: memories of an American hero

Positano Rock (Biography, Simon & Schuster)

Foot and ankle specialist Rock Positano met Joe DiMaggio when the doctor successfully treated the baseball champion's heel injury. The two became friends, and for the last decade of his life, DiMaggio trusted the young Positano. A fascinating look at a legend.