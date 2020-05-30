The best cases for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E

Sarah Tew / CNET



If you have not yet held the Samsung Galaxy S20you could still be hanging S10 from last yearIt is still an excellent high-end phone for a reasonable price. If you bought the little one (S10E), means, medium (S10) or large (S10 Plus) Galaxy S10 series, there are many cases available for your device.

These are some of our favorite picks for the best Galaxy S10 case in all styles, from rugged armor cases to leather and polycarbonate cases and even a clear case. Some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S series cases are based on our experience with previous versions of S9. I regularly update this summary with new selections as more candidates arrive.



Strong but relatively thin

Sarah Tew / CNET Available in multiple color and case options, the Presidio Pro, made of polycarbonate material, has a soft-touch, non-slip coating finish that is nice and sticky. Speck calls it a "non-slip grip." The slim polycarbonate case has two tough armor layers to protect your Android phone from scratches and more, while allowing wireless charging. Like Speck's bulkier Presidio Sport line, it also features Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit growth bacteria that cause stains and odors." It's a bit pricey at $ 40, but it's one of the best Galaxy S10 case options.

Sarah Tew / CNET The OtterBox Symmetry series is the most stylish phone case in the company and it is quite thin, durable and will protect your device and camera (it is similar to Speck cases which certainly influenced the OtterBox design). This phone case comes in black, a clear shell version, and a variety of other colors. This rugged case that provides drop protection and a raised screen bumper starts at $ 40.

Sarah Tew / CNET I like several of the Gear4 cases, including the translucent Piccadilly, which comes in a few different scratch-resistant design options, as well as the Gear4 Battersea. The Gear4 Piccadilly S10 case is compatible with the wireless charger and has raised edges for added protection. All Gear4 cases feature a special D3O shock-absorbing material liner for fall protection. Piccadilly starts at $ 30.

Sarah Tew / CNET Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases, and still sells them. But it's switched to making thin "shockproof cases" that protect your smartphone's screen and camera with a transparent back, raised bezels, and a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. This shock absorbing case is available in light color (pictured) or cut out in black for $ 40.

Sarah Tew / CNET Speck's popular Presidio Grip cases are available for various versions of the S10 in a variety of colors, including the most striking Glitter model. With raised rubber edges, this slim case is also durable. These ultra-slim cases start at $ 35.

Sarah Tew / CNET We've been fans of Tech21 cases for a long time. The company has the usual assortment of cases for its Galaxy S10 device, including the unconditional old one, and my personal favorite, the Evo Check (pictured here). It's rated as 12-foot drop protection as well as antimicrobial technology and is available in the "Smokey" color you see here, as well as the most purple Ultra Violet.

Sarah Tew / CNET Scooch bills his Wingman as a five-in-one case. This is because the foldable armband style holder not only holds your phone horizontally and vertically, but is supposed to allow you to grip it more easily, "eliminating pink fatigue" and serves as a ventilation stand in your car. Finally, the case is also a case, and a fairly protective one. It is available in two color options and has a list price of $ 40.

Wallets and covers

Sarah Tew / CNET This is Samsung's favorite case from CNET video guru David Katzmaier. The LED Wallet Case is a slim wallet case (you can store a single credit card, but not much else) that has a set of LEDs that light up to show time, as well as retro dot-matrix notifications. You can also turn off alarms and answer phone calls by sliding off the screen protector cover. And with the special icons you assign to your contacts, you'll know who's calling. It is priced at $ 60 but can be obtained for less than $ 50 online. It should drop in price over time.

Sarah Tew / CNET One of my favorite folio cases, the OtterBox Strada, is back for the Galaxy S10 (I used one on a Galaxy S9 Plus for a while). It is a highly protective case and has a slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. Of course, it also offers access to buttons. It's available in brown genuine leather or black genuine leather, and while it has a high list price of $ 70, you can get it for under $ 50 online. Its only drawback is that it doesn't fold into a stand for watching videos on your phone.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Oxford is the Gear4 folio case, which converts to a kickstand and has a slot to store a credit card and cash. It also uses the company's D30 material to protect your phone and supports wireless charging.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you are looking for a budget wallet case, Silk sells the Wallet Slayer for $ 15. It is nothing fancy, but it fits three credit cards and some cash. Also, thanks to a slot on the back of the case, you can easily use the phone to watch videos on the screen.

Difficult cases

Sarah Tew / CNET The X-Doria series of defense shields comes in different variations. For a rugged case the company says is "certified to exceed MIL-STD-810G military grade drop test standards for drops up to 3m (10ft)", it is not too bulky. Personally, I like the iridescent model (the Galaxy S10 case on the right in the photo).

Sarah Tew / CNET Over the years, I've regularly included OtterBox & # 39; s Defense Series cases in the best case summaries, but it's gotten too bulky for my likes of tough cases. The OtterBox Pursuit series feels and looks like a sleeker version of the Defender series, complete with seals, port covers, and easy button cutouts (of course, you'll want to reach for those buttons). It comes in three colors, and its only drawback is that it costs $ 70. Look for this Galaxy S10 case to drop in price in due course.

Sarah Tew / CNET Urban Armor Gear manufactures some lines of different ultra hybrid cases that are all decent. I like the translucent Phylo (pictured left), but if you're looking for a Galaxy S10 case that's a little more difficult to offer rugged protection for your phone and camera, there's the Monarch Series (pictured right, for $ 60). . Available in multiple colors and textures (including top grain leather and alloy metal hardware), it has reinforced corners and the company says it meets 2x military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and comes with a limited warranty of 10 years.

Sarah Tew / CNET LifeProof, now owned by OtterBox, is known for its sturdy cases. The Next has a pretty sleek design for a rugged case and comes in two different trim options with a translucent back. Only downside: At $ 80, this S10 case is not a bargain.