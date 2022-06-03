Trading and mining aren’t the only ways to earn cryptocurrencies. Gambling at online casinos is a more fun and rewarding way to do it. You just need to know which games suit you best then dedicate a handful of Bitcoin as funds as well as a few hours playing them.

Slot games are volatile but the hit rate is low. Play those types of games only if you either have a lot of funds or use a very generous casino bonus like the welcome package. Live casino games are the most popular category among crypto bettors and that’s where you should start. Here are two of the best games to play using digital assets right now:

Bet on Teen Patti

Teen Patti live games have simple rules. The player with the best three-card combination wins the round. This simplicity allowed many casinos to have different versions and the one you should try is Bet on Teen Patti. Instead of being a player who needs to have a better hand than the dealer, you are simply betting on one of two players.

This way, you don’t have to decide if your hand has favourable odds before paying a high ante. Just choose one of two options and get paid instantly like a coin toss. It also comes with fun side bets where you can win even more.

You may choose either player’s hand and get paid based on how high the hand’s hierarchy is in the 3-card poker list. There is also the 3+3 side bet where a five-card poker combination must form from the six cards on both hands.

Super Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is another rather simple game where the outcome is likened to a coin toss. You just bet on either Andar (inside) or Bahar (outside) which side is going to get the joker in the current turn. The dealer deals one card on each side until it appears and where it lands is considered the winner.

Just like Bet on Teen Patti, what makes the game exciting are the side bets paying between 2:1 to 800:1. You just need to guess how many cards will be dealt in the game until the joker appears. Your options come in multiples of 5 such as 1 to 5, 6 to 10, until 41 to 45. The jackpot bet is only 46-49.

What made Super Andar Bahar great is how it applies a multiplier on selected side bet options, further boosting their payout between 9x to 4000x. You may also play using only side bets rather than having to spend on Andar or Bahar bets with low rewards.

Take away

Teen Patti live and Andar Bahar are some of the most fun games you can play to earn cryptocurrency. They have consistent hit rates and big payouts, making them the most rewarding games available on any online gambling site. There are other games you can explore that are just as fun so be sure to browse around the casino.