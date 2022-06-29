Tanzania is a beautiful country, with diverse and amazing landscapes, from beaches to mountains. And it’s not just the beautiful villas or the incredible views that will make your vacations unforgettable. The cities you visit on your Tanzania holidays are a big part of the experience! Here are some of our favorites:

* **Dar es Salaam** – The capital city of Tanzania has always been a major trade center between Africa and Asia. Tucked away behind Kilimanjaro, we love how cool and calm it feels there. It’s also one of the easiest places in Tanzania to find good hotels at great prices. Be sure to check out the Old Town (Ilmumu) area and its lively streets with food vendors, shops, and art galleries.

* **Mbeya** – Located about two hours southeast of Dar es Salaam, Mbeya is known as the “Switzerland of Tanzania.” With around 300 days of sunshine annually, it attracts tourists with its climate, wildlife, and stunning scenery. Get off the beaten track and go deep into Ruaha National Park, where you can spot elephants, giraffes, hippos, and many other animals. You’ll also enjoy hiking through the hills and along the riverbanks.

* **Arusha** – If you’re looking for something relaxing and less touristy, then head to Arusha. It offers plenty of nature reserves, lakes, and hikes. Also, be ready to see some wild animals such as baboons and monkeys. We recommend boat cruising to get a better view of the natural surroundings.

* **Zanzibar** – Just an hour by ferry from Pemba Island is the island of Zanzibar. On the eastern side of Unguja, you’ll find Stone Town (the old Arab quarter), which is noted for its narrow alleyways, historic buildings, and bustling markets.

* **Pemba Island** – Located just 30 minutes away from Zanzibar is Pemba Island. A small but popular beach destination, it offers crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches.

* **Mikumi National Park** – Located on the border with Mozambique, Mikumi National Park is home to the famous Mikumi Elephants. There are over 500 elephants here, so expect to see them everywhere. Take a walk through the bush when the elephants aren’t around and admire their graceful movements and beauty.

* **Lake Natron** – Located near the border with Kenya, Lake Natron is renowned for its unique geothermal features. There are hot springs everywhere, including one that reaches boiling temperatures.

* **Mount Meru** – Home to the highest peak in Tanzania, Mount Meru is located right next to the Kenyan border. One of the most popular destinations in Tanzania, it offers breathtaking scenery and great opportunities to explore the local culture.

* **Tarangire National Park** – Located in Northern Tanzania, Tarangire National Park is known for its large herds of elephants, lions, antelope, and other animals. Local people live nearby too, making tourism development possible.

* **Ngorongoro Conservation Area** – In Southern Tanzania, the Ngorongoro Conservation is one of the biggest conservation areas in Africa. It’s also home to the endangered black rhino, or nyatanga. The landscape comprises grasslands, swamps, forests, and mountains, and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

* **Selous Game Reserve** – Located on the border of Tanzania and Mozambique lies the Selous Game Reserve, including savannas, wetlands, lakes, rivers, and wooded areas. Traveling here is like stepping back in time: much of the reserve is covered with open plains bordered by acacia trees, and open woodland areas hold an abundance of birdlife. Many consider this to be the greatest concentration of wildlife in the world.

* **Lake Victoria** – Although not strictly part of East Africa, we think it deserves mention. It’s the second-largest lake on the continent after Lake Tanganyika. Around two thirds of the lake is situated within Tanzania, and there are many towns along its shores.

These are just some of the incredible places that Tanzania has for you. Keep them in mind when planning this adventure with your friends or family. Whatever you decide, we are sure that you will get involved in this wonderful country and have an experience you will cherish forever.

##Do you need a visa to travel to Tanzania?

Yes. Most nationalities need a visa to enter Tanzania. Explore the [Tanzania Tourist e-Visa]. Here, you will find the application you need to start your adventure in this African country.