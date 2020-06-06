The best CNN and Sesame Street City Council moments on racism for kids and parents

"Coming Together: Stand Up To Racism" aired on Saturday morning and left no stone unturned, discussing everything from how to fight racism when you see it and who to call when police officers are unsure.

The hour-long show featured characters from "Sesame Street" like Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita. Together, along with experts, they answered questions submitted by families.

The event was moderated by CNN political commentator Van Jones, CNN presenter and national correspondent Erica Hill, and Big Bird.

Here are some key points from the conversation.

Elmo learns about racism and protests

At age three, Elmo may not know much about how systemic racism works, which can make it difficult to understand protests over the death of George Floyd. Fortunately, his father, Louie, lived up to the challenge, explaining racism and protests to his son.

"Racism is when people treat other people unfairly because of their appearance or the color of their skin," Louie told Elmo. "Not all streets are like Sesame Street. On Sesame Street, we all love and respect others. Across the country, people of color, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly for their looks, their culture, their race and who are they. "

Louie continued: "What we are seeing is that people are saying, 'Enough is enough.' They want to end racism."

Elmo, despite his young age, understood. He also wants to end racism, he said.

Atlanta Mayor answers tough questions

Keisha Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, answered questions from children and parents about why blacks continue to be mistreated in society and if it is too early to explain to children the protests that are taking place around the world.

"I don't think it's too early because we are seeing it anyway," he said. "They are seeing him on television, they are seeing him on their iPads … I think we have to talk to him in the context in which they understand him."

For kids, Bottoms had this tip.

"Just keep being who you are, keep loving each other and when you see someone who is doing something wrong or saying something wrong, say it is wrong," he said. "Say it with love and only guided by love."

Countering White Privilege in Young Children

Abby Cadabby explained her own experience of seeing racism, revealing how Big Bird was intimidated by its yellow feathers and its size. It wasn't kind or fair, she said.

Jennifer Harvey, author of "Raising White Kids: Raising Children in a Racially Unjust America," and Beverly Daniel Tatum, author of "Why Are All Black Children Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" He spoke about white privilege and raising racially conscious children.

"White communities are not negatively affected by racism, and sometimes we have unfair access to things just because we are white, not because we deserve it," said Harvey. "The most dangerous type of white privilege is thinking that we can face this fight for justice."

Tatum spoke about the variety of children's books available for parents to read to their children, books that reveal differences in skin color, hair texture, or eye shape, and others that even address police violence.