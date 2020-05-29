The best coffee maker to buy for 2020: Bonavita, Ninja, Oxo, Moccamaster and more

Although doing filter coffee it should be as easy as filling out a drip coffee maker with coffee grains and hot water, not all drip coffee machines are the same; as the French press and ground coffee enthusiasts will tell you, there is much more to the perfect homemade beer art. You need to find a drip brewer That can bring the water to the correct temperature and it doesn't prepare too slowly, all the common pitfalls that can doom your drip, and that's not always easy to do.

Fortunately, we've found some notable exceptions on the market, and if you prefer to brew perfect latte, iced coffee, or turn coffee beans into the perfect cup of coffee, you don't need to spend a mint to get the best coffee maker. you can drop more than $ 600 in a trick Ratio eight that's as beautiful as it is capable or in a commercial programmable coffee maker. But all it takes is $ 15 to get the great Oxo Serve just pour funnel.

And there are many compelling options in between for brewing a coffee lover. One is the winner of our Editor's Choice, the Bonavita Connoisseur, our choice for the best full automatic brewer. Another is the KitchenAid Syphon Brewer, which uses an ancient technique to achieve outstanding and dramatic results. No matter your budget, there is something on this list that will perfectly match your drip needs and be the best coffee maker for you, and we'll update it regularly with new products as we test them. We promise that you will never have to drink pod coffee or an old coffee maker again.

Chris Monroe / CNET Despite its cocky name, the Bonavita Connoisseur is the best automatic drip coffee maker you can buy for the least amount of cash. It reliably brews complete coffee machines that rival what you would get from your favorite coffee shop or barista, and it's super easy to use. With easy one-touch operation, the Bonavita has a 1,500-watt heating element that maintains an optimal brew temperature of 198-205 degrees Fahrenheit. This perfect coffee maker also has a 1.3-liter water tank, runs fast, and has all the bells and whistles, including a stainless steel lined thermos jug. It's also super easy to keep clean, with a removable, dishwasher safe basket and jar lid. Read our Bonavita BV 1900TS review.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET If you find that brewing a full cup of coffee each morning is excessive, then consider the Bonavita Immersion Dripper, the best coffee maker for strong individual cups. This little device is the best coffee maker to make perfect individual cups of strong and tasty Joe that can be enjoyed hot or chilled for iced coffee. Just supply the hot water and coffee filters. Read our Bonavita Immersion Dripper review.

Those looking for a lot of coffee in a hurry will love the fast brew cycle of this coffee maker. The Bunn Velocity Brew BT drip coffee maker with its stainless steel lined thermos jug brews large pots of coffee at amazing speed. In just 3 minutes, 33 seconds, the coffeemaker can deliver full batches of tasty drip to drink. Read our Bunn Velocity Brew BT review.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET It's hard to find a coffee maker that surpasses KitchenAid Syphon Brewer's unique combination of showmanship and quality. The coffee he makes is clearly rich, deep and seductive. Its vintage brewing process, based on steam pressure and vacuum suction, is also fascinating to watch. Paper filters are not required as the Siphon Brewer comes with a reusable stainless steel filter. Read our Kitchenaid Syphon Coffee Brewer review.

Chris Monroe / CNET Think of this kitchen appliance as the Swiss Army Knife of the world of drip coffee. The Ninja Programmable Coffee Maker (with vaporizer, thermal carafe, and reusable filter) offers an amazing degree of flexibility, making it the best coffee maker for those who don't always want the same cup. You can create everything from solid drip, to perfect cold brewing, to iced coffee, to latte drinks with your milk frother, and adjust the temperature to your choice. Your thermal carafe will keep tea or coffee warm for up to two hours. This programmable coffee maker even lets you brew iced coffee and hot coffee in various sizes, from small cups to full jugs. Read our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review.

Chris Monroe / CNET Cold brewed coffee is delicious, but can be difficult to prepare. Oxo's cold coffee maker removes much of the headache from the process. This Oxo Brew coffee maker saturates ground coffee evenly and allows you to drain cold coffee into your glass jug with relative ease. Read our Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker review.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET Delicious coffee and great-tasting drip from a product that costs only $ 15? It seems unlikely, but that's just what the affordable Oxo Good Grips Pour-Over offers. It only makes coffee one drink at a time and requires you to provide hot water. That said, the simple brewer transforms the complex task of pouring into one that is easy, clean, and nearly foolproof. Read our review of the Oxo Good Grips Serving Maker.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET Judging by the Ratio Eight appliance, people at Ratio believe that a coffee maker should be beautiful and functional. Starting at $ 495, each brewer is made from a selection of premium materials like walnut, mahogany, and glass. (Both the water tank and the jug are made of hand blown glass.) Its robust aluminum bases are also available in numerous finishes. And yes, the Ratio Eight with its glass jug also makes an excellent drip. Read our Ratio Eight review.

Megan Wollerton / CNET The Dutch company Technivorm has sold exceptionally good drip coffee makers for decades. Your Moccamaster KBT 741 drip coffee maker has a design with clean lines and sharp angles dating back to 1968, the year the first Moccamaster stores arrived. Putting retro design aside, the Moccamaster KBT 741 consistently delivers a perfect freshly brewed coffee that will satisfy coffee connoisseurs. Its stainless steel thermal carafe also keeps its contents warm for a full six hours. Read our Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741 review.

A note on the coffee maker test

Evaluating the performance of a coffee maker is more complicated than it sounds. The first step is to know what a good drip coffee really is. According to the Specialty Coffee Association, there are critical criteria for brewing quality Java beer. Mainly these are the preparation time and the water temperature. Hot water must come in contact with soil for not less than four minutes and not more than eight. Also, the ideal water temperature range is between 197 degrees Fahrenheit (92C) and 205 degrees Fahrenheit (96C).

To confirm how each coffee maker meets that challenge, we record the length of their brew cycles. We also employ thermocouple heat sensors connected to industrial grade data loggers. This allows us to record the temperature inside the ground coffee while the preparation is being prepared.

After brewing coffee, we take sample readings of the coffee liquid produced with an optical refractometer. Given that we take into account the amount of water and freshly ground coffee used, these data allow us to calculate the percentage of total dissolved solids for each infusion. From there we reach the extraction percentage. The ideal range is commonly believed to be between 18-20%.

We also back up the measured data with a good and outdated taste test. If the taste of a cup of coffee is bitter, it is very likely that it was excessively extracted during the drip. At the opposite extreme, a cup of extracted coffee will usually have a faint flavor, may even taste sour, or taste like soggy peanuts. And to be sure, we run identical tests a minimum of three times to achieve average results.