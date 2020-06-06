The best egg dishes in the world

(CNN) – Which came first, the chicken or the egg? If we talk about menus, you may be inclined to say "egg", if only because of its ubiquity at breakfast. But the egg is also the star of many other foods, and is beloved for its workhorse qualities in recipes around the world.

You could say that the egg is ready for anything and close-up. Or, as the saying goes, when in doubt, "put an egg in it."

"The best of all our foods, the egg combines beauty, elegance and simplicity, a miracle of natural design and, as food, generosity," writes Ruhlman.

"While eggs have come out of bird's butts, they have been savored all over the world," says Khong, "eaten, drunk, steamed, shaken, fried, baked, poached, cracked in the Top Ramen bedroom bowls. Spoiled in Michelin-starred restaurants. People eat eggs everywhere. "

This meandering and unclassified list takes us on a world tour of some of those places, showing the countless ways that eggs anchor dishes that are sweet, salty, and of all flavors in between.

"Since the eggs have come out of the butts of the birds, they have been enjoyed by everyone." Rachel Khong

Shakshuka, Middle East and North Africa

Shutterstock

Although commonly known as an Israeli dish, shakshuka (rough translation: "all mixed") is eaten throughout the Middle East and North Africa. In the West, it is often presented in iron skillets along with pieces of crispbread, making it a brunch favorite. However, what makes shakshuka so irresistible is the poached boiled egg in a spicy tomato sauce. Regardless of what additional accessories are added, nothing beats the thrill of dragging a slice of bread into the fragrant sauce mixed with the liquid yolk.

Burger with batch, Australia

Shutterstock

Australian cuisine is based on the strength of its super-fresh ingredients, but one of the country's most beloved dishes is a dirtier affair: a burger from the local "milk bar" or fish and chip shop. On sunny beach days, the Aussie burger starts out quite simply with a white bun, mince pie, grilled onions, and cheese. What makes it a "burger by far" are the additions of a fried egg, pineapple, bacon, and a thick slice of canned pickled beets. Top it with Australian barbecue sauce (similar to A1 meat sauce) and grab a stack of napkins because this will get messy. You can add lettuce and tomato if you like. As long as I have that egg, you're right, friend.

Tortilla, France

As with many dishes on this list, the origins of the omelette, the word, and the eggy object itself, are questioned. According to the American Egg Board's Encyclopedia of Eggs, it supposedly started with the ancient Romans, who called it ovemele (eggs and honey). But the omelette we know and love today probably came from France. Variations of the dish abound. Jacques Pépin's French omelette is made by adding fresh herbs to mixed whole eggs and cooking in a hot skillet with plenty of butter. Let the mixture sizzle, shake the pan and stir the eggs for a minute, tilt and fold the cooked egg over itself. Guinness World Record holder Howard Helmer can do it in 42 seconds.

Carbonara, Italy

Deceptively simple recipes often provoke the most debate, and the same goes for the delicious and decadent carbonara. At its core: egg, cheese, cured pork, black pepper on pasta. A dish with Roman roots, it is believed that it helped Carbonara by adding bacon and powdered egg yolks (rations supplied by Americans in the days after World War II in Rome) to a staple pasta dish. There may be as many as 400 variations, but according to Italian food historian Emilio Dente Ferracci, Roman tradition calls for pancetta or guanciale instead of bacon, fresh egg yolks on cheese powder, and Roman pecorino. Luckily for anyone who eats it, carbonara is both decadent and easy enough to make.

Eggs Benedict, USA USA

Shutterstock

A brunch topping the list, Benedict eggs date back to 19th century New York. As Rachel Khong writes in "All About Eggs," the dish was named after a regular at Delmonico's restaurant, LeGrand Benedict, or possibly a stockbroker named Lemuel Benedict who ordered a hangover cure at the Waldorf and They served poached eggs, toast, bacon and trenches of Hollandaise sauce. Author Michael Ruhlman loves that the sauce is made of yolk and butter ("Waiter, I'd like an egg, buttered and more egg on top, please"). English muffins are the modern resource for the base of the dish, but a warning to the late Anthony Bourdain's home cooks through his cookbook "Appetites": Bring your muffins.

Spanish omelette, Spain

Shutterstock

The Spanish omelette is also known and best described as a Spanish frittata or Spanish omelette, with an emphasis on eggs and potatoes. The key to mastering the dish, says a recipe from Bon Appétit, is to "leave the eggs slightly raw" for a creamy texture. It can be enjoyed as a snack or as a meal at any time of the day; Alison Roman has a recipe in The New York Times that frames it as a breakfast casserole made up of "everything you love about a classic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich."

Scottish Egg, UK

Shutterstock

Nigella Lawson's favorite recipe from "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" is the high-end store Scottish egg with mango and piccalilli mayonnaise. Fortnum & Mason's own story of the Scottish egg, which is a boiled egg surrounded by meat, dipped in egg, and breadcrumbs, seasoned and fried, tracks travelers' snack time to 1738 and says it was probably inspired by a similar Indian dish. . Initially it was called "Scottish" egg because of the anchovies added to the meat to reinforce the flavor. These days, meat is almost always pork sausage meat (without anchovies), though Gordon Ramsay favors a recipe that includes black pudding crumbs and grated green apple.

Quiche, France and Germany

The basics: eggs, milk, condiments and fillings of your choice. A tasty open-face pastry cream pie, traditionally made from a puff pastry. While we tend to associate today's iteration with French cuisine, quiche is said to have originated from a medieval German kingdom before spreading throughout the region. Once he arrived in France, it was renamed Lorraine, the bacon and onion-winning pie. Much later, cheese was also added to most quiche recipes, but traditionalists, such as chef Alain Ducasse, neglect the classic Lorraine quiche.

Pickled Eggs, UK and USA USA

Once upon a time, bars served sandwiches much more plentiful than a bowl of peanuts, and pickled egg was popular in 19th century England public houses. The custom migrated to the taverns of the United States, and eventually became a staple of dive bars, even making an appearance in Moe & # 39; s in "The Simpsons". While pickling in a pickled egg jar can take almost any type of addition to zhoosh the basic vinegar water, adding turmeric, red cabbage, and beets will produce bolder colors.

Menemen, Turkey

Shutterstock

Menemen takes its name from a region of Turkey, where it is a popular breakfast dish, often served with yogurt and flatbread or crusty bread. Similar to shakshuka, the menemen consists of scrambled eggs with peppers and tomatoes. This delicious base can be customized by adding things like feta cheese, onion, and sujuk (sausage flavored with chili, cumin, and garlic), explains Turkish author Ozlem Warren in "All About Eggs." Often served in a Turkish copper skillet called sahan, menemen isn't just in the mornings, Warren says, but it also makes a great light dinner or hearty lunch.

Huevos Rancheros, Mexico

Shutterstock

Another favorite breakfast with many variations, Huevos Rancheros ("Rancher's Eggs") is a hearty way to start your day, thanks to its composition of eggs, omelets, refried beans, cheese, and salsa. Other ingredients like sausages, guacamole, and sour cream can be added, and almost any cheese works if it doesn't go with the traditional cotija. Using red and green sauce will turn ranch eggs into divorced eggs; Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara de Contramar y Cala has delicious recipes for red sauce and green sauce, both using the herb epazote, which you can see through her Masterclass.

Egg salad, France

We have to thank the invention of mayonnaise for the delicious flavors of egg salad. May came, of course, from France in the 18th century, but it is believed that a Brit finally combined mayonnaise with eggs and threw it on some bread. Today's egg salad sandwich, a delicatessen staple, is still relatively simple. At Konbi in Los Angeles, Chef Nick Montgomery's nod to the egg salad sandwich from Japanese convenience stores is made with a rough, chopped hard-boiled egg and a soft-boiled egg, combined with French dijon mustard and fresh cream on bread of soft milk. Voila! Instagram gold.

Egg soup, China

Shutterstock

What we call egg soup in the United States, in many cases, has lost some of its subtlety, with too much cornstarch. Making an authentic egg soup is not difficult – it's basically chicken broth with thin ribbons of beaten eggs added at the last minute, but using fresh green onions and ginger or maybe a drizzle of sesame oil at the end will make you sing. As New York food blogger Maggie Zhu (originally from Beijing) writes in the Omnivore cookbook, these aromatics "will highlight the sweetness of the egg without the taste being overwhelming."

Croque Madame, France

Shutterstock

First there was a croque monsieur, a "gentleman's sandwich" of bread, cheese and ham, which appeared in Paris in the early 20th century. Then a wise soul laid an egg for her and the decadent delight turned into a croque lady: the feminine name is a nod to a woman's hat. What makes a good croque lady apart from the sunny egg are the undeniably French details: at Bouchon Bakery & Cafe, that means clarified butter, homemade brioche, Swiss cheese, and a mornay sauce with (more) grated cheese and a pinch of walnut nutmeg

Egg curry, India

As with all curries, every recipe you find for egg curry will have some "secret" setting or ingredient passed down from generation to generation. Almost everyone will prefer what their mom, dad or grandmother made for them. In "All About Eggs," Padma Lakshmi recalls a recipe her mother made when there was little else on hand. Whichever curried egg you're cooking or savoring, it's a good bet that hard-boiled eggs come together with at least a combination of the following ingredients: onion, garlic, tomato, curry leaves, ginger, cumin, cardamom, bell peppers , garam masala, black pepper and coriander to garnish. In other words: heaven on a plate.

Crazy mucus, USA USA

Shutterstock

This is not for calorie counters. The origin story of the crazy mucus involves hungry teens, who are said to have ordered the steamed rice combo, a burger, and a fried egg to crush appetite, all covered in sauce. Full, comforting, and cheap, it became a hit at Hilo on the island of Hawaii before spreading across the state and into Japan and California. High-quality versions of the crazy mucus have appeared, using ribs and fried quail eggs, but traditionalists swear by the humble and revitalizing original.

Hopper, Sri Lanka

Shutterstock

Popular in Sri Lanka, the hopper is most commonly eaten for breakfast. It looks like a pancake or crepe, but is made from fermented rice flour and is served with coconut milk, spices, and, for maximum flavor, an egg. The variety of hoppers includes sweet and salty versions, and are excellent accompaniments to all types of curries. As visitors to Sri Lanka's outdoor food stalls will discover, hoppers are usually made with a custom-made skillet that resembles a mini-wok.

Baked eggs in Basque style, Spain

What is essentially an egg casserole rises to culinary heights in the hands of Michelin-starred chefs. Martín Berasategui likes his baked eggs as a night snack. Alain Ducasse has a recipe for Basque baked eggs with peppers, serrano ham and paprika de espelette (a local pepper). Regardless of what the bottom layer of the pan contains, the trick is to cook the broken eggs in the mixture gently, so that the white is firm but the yolk is liquid. Don't forget the bread to dip.

Pavlova, Australia and New Zealand

Shutterstock

Both Australians and Kiwis claim the meringue pie, the "Pav," which has become a favorite with summer meals and vacations. Australians trace the recipe to a chef in Perth; but apparently he found a recipe in a magazine (written by a New Zealander) and improved it. The Kiwi version involves a chef from the Wellington hotel who created the dessert in honor of the dancer Anna Pavlova in 1926. Either way, the Pav is basically a meringue base (made from beaten egg whites and sugar) stuffed of whipped cream or fresh cream and topped with some form of tasty, fresh fruit, most commonly kiwi, berries, or passion fruit.

Egg tart, China

Margaret & # 39; s Cafe e Nata is famous for its sweet and delicious Macanese egg tarts. We meet the legendary woman behind the Macao brand, Margaret Wong.

Egg tarts were eaten in medieval England and 13th-century monks in Portugal. But the version we know of today's Hong Kong is said to have originated in Guangzhou in the 1920s, when department store chefs created a new treat to attract customers. The combination of puff pastry puff and soft yellow egg cream took off in Hong Kong's "tea restaurants" in the 1940s and remains a popular dessert snack today. As writer Anna Ling Kaye recounts in "All About Eggs," there is a version of Macao that is more caramelized and smoked than the Cantonese version: an egg tart with Portuguese descent honed by a British pharmacist-turned-baker and his Chinese wife. .

Tamagoyaki, Japan

Translation: fried (or roasted) egg. But, as with so many Japanese things, there is more to it than that. Tamagoyaki is made of rolling layers of that fried or roasted egg in a kind of wedge or roll or trunk. (Don't worry, you can accomplish this using a special tray created just for this process, called makiyakinabe.) Like the omelette, a tamagoyaki can be personalized with different ingredients to make it sweet or salty, fishy or smoked, or whatever flavor you want. The basics are basic: eggs, soy, sugar, and dashi, the fish broth that is also used to make miso soup.

Oeufs en cocotte, France

Shutterstock

Cocotte is the name of the small oval saucepan that the French use to make their eggs steamed. While listening to a French phrase, here is another: Maître d & # 39; Oeufst, Master of Eggs, a title that French chef Jacques Pépin claims. Pépin's cocotte oeufs include mushrooms and shallots, cream and, of course, eggs, which are steamed with this mixture in your cocotte, or individual molds or small pots. Serve with brioche for maximum enjoyment.

Kwek Kwek, Philippines

This dish marks all the boxes of irresistible street food. Kwek kwek comes on a stick, it is fried, it is a striking orange color and it is suitable for dipping all kinds of sauces. Annatto provides the color, quail provides the eggs. Filipino street vendors dip them en masse (flour, water, and duck powder), fry them, and put them on a stick. As for the name, it is said to be a hat tip for a bird's song.

Migas, Mexico

Although the crumbs that we know best are a Tex-Mex dish, variations are also enjoyed in Spain, Portugal and, of course, Mexico. Migas means "migas" and scrambled eggs cooked with pieces of corn tortilla, cheese, onion, chili and tomato is the type of peasant dish that was born from joining what was left. In that spirit, other ingredients are sometimes invited to the party, whether it's refried beans, bacon and chorizo, or avocado slices. For maximum flavor, buy ingredients like tortillas, Mexican cheese, and cream at a Mexican grocery store.

Egg foo yung, China

Shutterstock

Either way it spells it out (egg foo yong, egg fo yeong, or one of many other iterations), the history of this custard egg dish is deeply rooted in the evolution of the Chinese restaurant in America. Egg foo yung comes from Canton, but, like many Chinese-American recipes, it has been modified over the years to suit Western palates. A kind of golden omelette, the foo yung egg is filled with bean sprouts, onions, or chives, minced meat, or seafood, and is served with a brown sauce gravy boat. That's probably why it's still more commonly associated with old-school Chinese banquets and restaurants than with Chinese take-out food eaten in front of the TV.

Çilbir, Turkey

Shutterstock

This Turkish dish consists of eggs poached in yogurt (or perched on it), topped with Aleppo butter. Çilbir is said to date back to the early Ottoman times when it was eaten by the sultans. What transforms a seemingly deceptive basic breakfast into something exceptional is the pleasing contrast of the sour yogurt palate with creamy eggs and butter. Cutting the liquid yolks with a piece of bread while pouring it into the yogurt is naturally part of the fun.

Chawanmushi, Japan

Shutterstock

A tasty custard, chawanmushi can be prepared in different ways and with various additions, such as soup, which sometimes takes the place of a Japanese meal. The main ingredients are eggs, dashi and a condiment of choice. In his book "Egg," Michael Ruhlman shares a recipe from cook Matthew Kayahara that incorporates chicken, shrimp, and mushrooms in a fragile pastry cream, and uses sake and Japanese soy sauce. Meanwhile, Napa Valley chef Hiro Stone adds a garnish of uni shell and yuzu.

Egg brik, Tunisia

Shutterstock

A Tunisian dumpling similar in construction to an empanada or samosa, brik is a triangular cake. The egg enters the inner filling, along with the tuna, capers and parsley. The package is fried and sometimes served with a little lemon or lime. Also known as borek in some countries, the Tunisian brik is made with thin pastry foils or wrappers such as warqa or malsouka. As writer Sarah Souli relates in a piece for Roads & Kingdoms, the best wrappers are homemade, in her case, the carefully made brik, and the liquid yolks, by her grandmother.

Soft scrambled eggs

While the precise progenitor of the scrambled egg may be lost to history, there is evidence to suggest that the ancient Romans were stirring their eggs, and as this list attests, there are versions from many countries and decades. Here is a shortened definition, as described in the American Egg Board's Egg Encyclopedia: "Whisk 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons milk or water, salt and pepper until combined. Heat butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture. As eggs begin to set, gently pull over pan to form large soft curds. Continue lifting and folding until no liquid egg is left. " From there, the debate continues: is it a superior hard or soft fight, and who does it better?

Baghali ghatogh, Iran

Shutterstock

Eggs cooked with dill-scented lime bean, or vegetarian butter bean stew, baghali ghatogh is a specialty of northern Iran. To be even more specifically delicious, recipes often call for the Iranain blend of herbs, spinach, and chives called sabzi. Chef and owner of New York Sofreh restaurant Nasim Alikhani serves his braised butter beans in citrus dill broth with poached eggs instead of whisking them into the stew.

Flip cocktails, UK and USA USA

Shutterstock

Yes, some egg dishes come in the form of a drink, and we're not just talking about eggnog. A "flip" cocktail is best described as a combination of a spirit, sugar, and a whole egg, preferably whipped with ice. In seventeenth-century England, and in the early days of America, cartwheels were made with beer, rum, molasses, and egg. They were served hot, in taverns, although the presence of the egg was used to exaggerate the medicinal benefits of the drink. Modern versions dispense with beer and instead incorporate a range of spirits, giving us the sherry flip, brandy, rum and many interpretations of and in between.

Quindim, Brazil

Shutterstock

Another custardy dessert with its roots in Portugal, quindim is popular in Brazil. It's made from sugar, egg yolks, and ground coconut and is usually served with a shiny butter glaze or glucose syrup, in case the sweet ingredients aren't tempting enough. African slaves are believed to have added coconut to the recipe during the 17th century. These days, quindim is usually made using cupcake baking pans, which are flipped so that the crispy top layer becomes a crispy base for the sweet dessert on top.

Khagina, Pakistan and Afghanistan

Scrambled eggs may be a common dish around the world, but each region seems to improve the mix in new (or outdated but irresistible) ways. Consider the khagina, a hearty, aromatic version full of spices and best enjoyed with roti. Along with the necessary eggs, butter, and salt, khagina generally requires chopped onion, cumin seeds, Thai chili peppers, chopped coriander, and tomato. As is the case with many of the world's egg dishes, in this recipe there are echoes from other regions, namely menemen from Turkey and shakshuka from Tunisia or Yemen.

Kaiserschmarren, Austria-Hungary

Shutterstock

The name of this dessert means "emperor's pancakes" and the ruler in question was said to be the Austrian Emperor Francis (or Franz) Joseph I (his reign was from 1848 to 1916). Franz Joseph supposedly liked simple but tasty sweets, and who can blame him? Kaiserschmarren is a light, caramelized pancake cooked in butter. Eggs, flour, milk, and sugar will start the dish, and from there, it's the dealer's choice to add things like chopped nuts, raisins, or apple wedges, cherries, or baked plums.

Scottish Woodcock, England

Don't let the name fool you; There are no birds on this plate. Scotch Woodcock is an old British dish that dates back to the Victorian era. The eggs are stirred and served creamy, placed on toast with anchovy butter. As Jamie Oliver points out, "after a great night, it makes perfect sense." He folded the pasta into his recipe, "Manchovy Relish," a mixture of salty Spanish anchovies, cayenne pepper, white pepper, butter, breadcrumbs, and ground mace.

Stracciatella, Italy

Shutterstock

This Roman dish, traditionally eaten around Easter, echoes Chinese egg soup. In this case, the name comes from the Italian word stracciare, which means "to rip into pieces". While a simple dish, made from whipping cheese (like Parmigiano-Reggiano) in chicken broth and adding eggs to the end, stracciatella has a special place in the heart of chef Giada DeLaurentiis, who shares a recipe her mother used to make for her. and his brothers when they were sick in his book "Giada's Italy: my recipes for La Dolce Vita". Make it a meal, he says, adding cooked vegetables or chicken.

Crush with eggs, Mexico

Another hearty Mexican egg dish, the machaca with eggs kept families satisfied throughout the morning by adding shredded and minced meat to a mixture of eggs, onions, tomatoes, and chili peppers. It was a traditional breakfast in Nuevo León and Chihuahua in northern Mexico, a cattle country, and a way to use dry meat producers to preserve meat before the chilling days. Today, machaca can be found in Mexican supermarkets or prepared in the oven. Salty and crumbled protein is the perfect match for eggs, especially when served with hot tortillas.

Matzo brei, Eastern Europe and the USA USA

Shutterstock

Traditionally eaten at Passover when Jews refrain from eating baked goods with yeast, matzo brei is made from crumbled matzo (flatbread without yeast), soaked in water, and then beaten with eggs. This mixture is fried and served with a pinch of something sweet or salty, depending on the preference of the diner. While it may sound like a stopgap or compromise, former "Gourmet" editor Ruth Reichl describes matzo brie as a comfort food in her memoirs "My Kitchen Year" and a recipe on Zabar's blog claims it's an excellent midnight snack as well as a solid brunch or breakfast.

Hangtown Fry, California

This American concoction originated in the heady days of the Gold Rush, when big appetites collided with deep pockets, making it possible for miners to buy a decadent omelette made from breaded oysters and bacon. To order the dish he pointed to a windfall, a status mark. As for "Hangtown," that was the name of a Californian mining base now known as Placerville, the former home of the Hotel El Dorado, where the fingerlings were said to have been invented. The dish exists in few places today, but it remains a tantalizing part of California's culinary history.

Kai jeow moo sab, Thailand

Open for over eight decades, the Bangkok Old School Cafe in Lok Yun, located at 72 Charoen Krung Road, is a local institution. Black Buddha Video

In its most basic form, kai jeow moo sab is a Thai omelette, and while many countries have their version of an omelette, what makes it worth trying is also what makes it so decadent. It contains minced pork (or chicken) and is fried. Whether homemade or purchased from a street vendor, the heavy oil dish looks more like a golden pancake than a fluffy light omelette. The key is to cook the ground meat inside the beaten egg, so that the fats mix with the yolk. Use a very high heat.

Matambre, Argentina

In a break from many of the egg dishes on this list, matambre is often served cold and, in many cases, eaten as an appetizer. There seems to be a fable embedded in the dish's origin and name (it is said to mean "hunger killer"), but its appearance alone makes it stand out in a sea of ​​brunch staples. In short, the matambre is a thin flank steak rolled with vegetables and hard-boiled eggs, grilled or braised. The final step of cutting this meat roll gives it a photogenic, cross-sectional appearance.

Onsen tamago, Japan

Shutterstock

Imagine sinking into a hot geothermal source in Japan. Now, imagine that you are an egg. Onsen's tamago is just this: a boiled egg in the bath. An egg was slipped into warm water to create a creamy, silky egg that can be enjoyed on its own, perhaps with dashi-soy broth poured over it or as part of another dish like ramen. Immersion circulators or precise temperature management can be used in place of a thermal spring to provide the slow, low method that results in the best tamago onsen. Somewhere between 45 and 90 minutes at a temperature of 63 ° F it will, depending on how soft you like the whites and how liquid or firm you like the yolks.

Egg caviar, France and the USA USA

Diners at the eponymous restaurant by Jean-Georges Vongerichten in New York City may have treasured memories of enjoying egg caviar, one of the chef's most famous dishes. It is one that was relayed to Vongerichten by his mentor Louis Outhier. History says Outhier needed something to do with the caviar-filled logs he received from the Shah of Iran. A beautiful thing, the caviar egg is made from scrambled eggs with cream, lemon juice, vodka, salt, butter, and pepper. The results are served in the preserved eggshells and covered with whipped cream and two tablespoons of caviar.

Kuku, Iran

A type of Persian frittata, kuku (or kookoo) is a dish made from beaten eggs combined with different ingredients, usually vegetarian. Chef Yotam Ottolenghi shares an aubergine kuku recipe in his cookbook, "Plenty More," which uses barberry ("bittersweet Iranian little berries") that he says is worth searching for in a Middle Eastern grocery store for the dramatic sharpness they have. carry the other ingredients on the plate. In this case, onions, aubergines, garlic, saffron and eggs.

Avgolemono, Greece and Jew

Shutterstock

Another egg soup, this one is different from the Chinese and Italian versions on this list; It is a thicker mixture of chicken broth, rice or orzo, egg and lemon. And although today it is better known as a Greek dish, it has both Iberian and Jewish roots and may have been eaten by Sephardic Jews to break the Yom Kippur fast. Avgolemono no solo se disfruta como sopa, sino como salsa, a menudo acompañando verduras, platos de pescado o dolma griega. Se usan salsas similares a base de huevo y limón en Turquía y en España para espesar sopas o en lugar de mayonesa.

Ovos moles de papaia, Mozambique

Un pudin de papaya y yema de huevo, ovos moles de papaia nos llega desde Mozambique, donde se dice que los sabores cremosos y ligeros son un postre perfecto de verano, mejor servido frío. Para hacer la confección, la papaya picada se mezcla con jugo de lima o limón y agua en un puré y luego se mezcla con azúcar, canela y clavo para hacer un jarabe. Doblar los huevos batidos ayuda a convertir la mezcla en una textura espesa de pudín, que se espesa aún más a medida que se enfría.

Ponche de huevo, Reino Unido y EE. USA

Es sinónimo de las vacaciones de Navidad en Estados Unidos, pero se dice que el ponche de huevo se originó en la Inglaterra medieval, cuando los monjes bebían un brebaje lácteo con huevos y jerez, ingredientes que indicaban prosperidad. La bebida emigró a los Estados Unidos en la década de 1700, cuando el ron se convirtió en parte de la receta. No se sabe si el "nog" se refiere a la palabra "noggin" (copa de madera) o si se usaba para rimar con "grog" (alcohol) pero el rompope se convirtió en el nombre de esta alegre bebida navideña que se disfruta en toda la tierra, incluso famosa por George Washington.

Huevos rellenos, España y EE. USA

Shutterstock

Lo que conocemos como huevo relleno se remonta a la antigua Roma, cuando los huevos cocidos se condimentaban con pimienta y otras especias. History.com luego rastrea el plato hasta la Andalucía del siglo XIII (España), donde los huevos rellenos se originaron y se extendieron por todo el mundo. (En Polonia, por ejemplo, se los conocía como Jajka faszerowane). El término "diablo" para describir el condimento de la comida se hizo común a principios del siglo XIX, y los huevos rellenos llegaron a América poco después. La mayonesa, uno de los ingredientes principales de los huevos rellenos hoy en día, aparentemente no apareció en las recetas estadounidenses hasta la década de 1940. La belleza del plato sigue siendo su preparación relativamente simple y la capacidad de vestir los huevos (como lo hacemos nosotros mismos para nuestros cócteles) con lo que sea que nos apetezca ese día.

Mantequilla de huevo, Finlandia y Estonia

También conocida como munavoi, la mantequilla de huevo es un producto de la cocina finlandesa y estonia, que generalmente se sirve en pasteles de harina de centeno rellenos de arroz o papa o en pan de centeno. Algunos lo consideran una versión de mayonesa de huevo, pero puede entenderse mejor como una mezcla de huevos duros desmenuzados y mantequilla. Como en: tome huevos duros, aplástelos con unas cucharadas de mantequilla y sal, según lo dicten sus papilas gustativas.

Tocino, huevo y queso, Reino Unido y EE. USA

Eggslut de Eggslut

El amado tocino, huevo y queso llegó a los Estados Unidos, en una forma temprana, desde el Reino Unido. El sándwich de desayuno dio sustento a los trabajadores manuales para un duro día de trabajo. La combinación mágica de un huevo frito, tocino salado y queso cremoso en un bollo blanco suave puede convertirse en gourmet para el brunch y convertirse en un McMuffin de huevo en McDonalds. Pero, como la mayoría de los entusiastas estarán de acuerdo, no hay nada como el clásico tocino, huevo y queso de la fuente más cercana posible: la bodega al otro lado de la calle. Una versión holandesa (sans bacon) se conoce como uitsmijter, dice la autora de "All About Eggs", Rachel Khong. Es "pronunciado outs-my-ter, lo que significa 'lanzador' en holandés. Basically it means the bouncer who throws you out of the bar after you've had a few too many drinks."

Miso-cured eggs, Japan

Perhaps you saw them on Samin Nosrat's Netflix show, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat." For the "Salt" episode, Nosrat teamed up with cookbook author and food journalist Nancy Singleton Hachisu to make miso-cured eggs. After making a miso paste and forming a patty in their hands, the pair wrapped 8-minute hard-boiled eggs with the mixture and left them for four hours. They then gently rubbed the miso patty layer away with their thumbs. Freed from (but permeated by) the miso, the eggs were cut in two and sprinkled with Japanese shichimi togarashi. Salty, indeed.

Gyeranppang, Korea

Shutterstock

A popular snack or breakfast item, gyeranppang can best be described as a type of Korean egg bread. Small loaves, usually found at street food stalls, are made with a simple egg batter and then filled with different ingredients such as whole eggs, ham or cheese. Toppings for the mini egg breads also vary, from sauces to nuts to (what else?) more cheese.