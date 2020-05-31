The best electric toothbrush for 2020: Quip, Colgate, Sonicare and more compared

The American Dental Association believes that electric and manual toothbrushes are practically equivalent when it comes to cleaning teeth and removing plaque. But an electric toothbrush can make brushing your teeth easier for longer periods. It may also be better to hit some of those hard-to-reach places.

So how do you choose the best electric toothbrush? Well, the right toothbrush depends in part on your personal preference. Do you want to focus on plaque control, oral hygiene or teeth whitening? Do you have gums or sensitive teeth? Are you looking for a 2 minute timer? (Dentists recommend brushing your teeth for 2 minutes twice a day with a soft toothbrush.)

You'll also want to consider your budget. Would you rather spend a little more on a powerful model Does that give you extra work or do you stick to something simple and classic?

We get it, the choice can be overwhelming. Before you start shopping for the best electric toothbrush for oral care, check out this guide with our electric toothbrush reviews. Our electric toothbrush comparison guides you through nine high-end products for cleaning your teeth, gingivitis, teeth whitening, and more. But regardless of the brush you choose, don't forget to floss!

How to choose the best electric toothbrush

When looking for the best electric toothbrush, there are a few factors to consider.

Cost: First things first: what is your toothbrush budget? On the low end, you can get a cheap electric toothbrush for $ 20 to $ 50, but the downsides are that they won't have certain features like a lithium-ion battery, a dental floss, or a sensor.

Many people will not want to spend more than $ 40 or so on a toothbrush, but if you have extra money to spend on your pearly whites, invest in a more expensive toothbrush in the $ 100 to $ 200 range with more features. It may be worth it in the long run, especially if it helps you have fewer cavities and visits to the dentist.

Capacities: What do you need a toothbrush for? Maybe you just need a way to clean a little deeper than you can with a manual toothbrush.

If you need help brushing the dentist's recommended two minutes, it's a good idea to select one with a built-in smart timer. If you want to easily follow your oral hygiene habits, find a Bluetooth toothbrush with an app.

If you have sensitive teeth or sensitive gums, consider looking at the types of brush heads you can get for your electric toothbrush. Some models, such as the Oral-B or Sonicare, offer many different types of brush heads for different needs, such as brush heads for whitening, gum care, and cleaning around braces.

Convenience: Will you remember to replace the brush heads when it's time? If not, maybe a subscription electric toothbrush is right for you. Don't forget to research how long a toothbrush holds its charge because the last thing you want is for your toothbrush to be dead when you grab it from the charging dock and are trying to get ready for bed.

Angela Lang / CNET I have been looking for a very simple electric toothbrush for a long time. I would search the Internet for my ideal toothbrush and end up overwhelmed with all the high-tech options built into the app; I would eventually buy one, but I always ended up going back to a manual toothbrush because I never found an electric toothbrush that did exactly what I needed and nothing else: clean my teeth better. Quip is everything I've looked for in an electric toothbrush. For one thing, and something very important to me, the brush head is really close to the size of a manual toothbrush head. It's not as small as most other electric toothbrushes, which I know are designed to clean one tooth at a time as the ADA recommends, but I really like the full-size brush head on the Quip toothbrush. (CNET editor Sarah Mitroff felt exactly the opposite about this, so be sure to read her review of Quip if you're considering a Quip brush.) Quip is super simple in every respect – it has a speed and a 2-minute timer that beeps every 30 seconds and turns off after 2 minutes. That's. There's no app to worry about, no chargers or cables to carry or store. Quip is powered by an AAA battery located in the brush head. Charging lasts for three months, at which point it replaces the brush head with a new brush and a new charge. Since there is no charger, it is very easy to travel with Quip. The brush holder it comes with also serves as a protective travel case. While I gave Quip the title of "Best Simple Electric Toothbrush," I also called him the Best Travel Electric Toothbrush and the "Best Electric Toothbrush That Feels Like a Regular Toothbrush." I will say that the Quip engine is not very powerful compared to other brands, like Sonicare or Oral-B. For me, it felt like manual cleaning with a little extra oomph, and while I really liked that, a lot of people won't. And if you are looking for a Bluetooth smart electric toothbrush or an app, Quip is not for you.

Water intake Flossing with water changed my life. It is not a joke! I have always hated flossing; in fact, as a child, my orthodontist wouldn't let me put on braces until I became adept at flossing. Now I have a permanent retainer on the top and bottom, and I still hate flossing. Waterpik makes flossing incredibly easy and efficient. With hardly any effort and in about 5 minutes, the Waterpik water thread removed food debris between my teeth (which are very tight) and underneath my permanent metal retainer, which is something that could take me up to 20 minutes to run on my own. same. This was like a revelation from another world to me: "Can flossing be so easy? Why did I never know?" My dental hygienist will be very proud of how clean my retainer looks when I return to my next appointment. Also, Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 is a bargain compared to purchasing a separate electric toothbrush and Waterpik – this two-in-one includes five water-tip tips, two Triple Sonic brush heads, 10 pressure settings, three modes brush and two minute timer with quadrant stimulation. The Waterpik has a hard time getting used to it: when I started using it, it was no match for the jet of water coming out of my mouth. Finally, I learned how to bend a little so that my mouth hung over the sink, and now it's one of my favorite dental health products I've ever used. Be careful though: if you have sensitive gums, start by flossing your water at a low level. I made the mistake of arbitrarily setting mine at level seven for the first use and my gums bled. Next time, I marked it up to level three, and I've been slowly working towards a more powerful environment as my gums become less sensitive.

Colgate Several electric toothbrushes have Bluetooth functionality and app integration these days, but the Colgate app is the only one that didn't give me a headache. Its simple interface gives you easy-to-understand images of the duration, frequency, and coverage of your brushing surface. At first I thought it was silly, because how hard it is to brush your teeth, right? Well, I quickly refused when the app told me that I only reached 68% of the surface coverage during my first session with the E1 toothbrush. I no longer thought the toothbrush app combo was dumb when I found my percentage increasing with each brushing session! Coaching really works. Other than that, the brush itself is nice. It is stylish, comfortable to hold, and not as bulky as other electric toothbrushes. When I first received the package, I thought, "Hey, this feels like the Apple brand." Call me a branding expert, because I later learned that the Colgate E1 is sold in the Apple store as an Apple accessory. With just 10 days of battery life, the E1 isn't the longest-lasting rechargeable toothbrush on the market, but that shouldn't be the end. Just don't forget your charging base when you go on a trip.

Philips I found the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 the softest of all the brushes on this list in all three settings (whitening, gum care, and cleaning), but I still felt like my teeth were cleaning thoroughly with each use. And despite having sensitive gums, sometimes I brush too hard. The ProtectiveClean really buzzes when you press too hard with the brush, a slight push to let you know you're relieving pressure. ProtectiveClean 6100 has three different modes for different needs: cleaning, whitening, and gum care. I'll say I was disappointed to hear that this toothbrush actually has different brush heads that are optimal for each mode (I thought I'd found the only one that had an all-in-one brush head!), But the modes still feel different. even when using the same brush head. For example, my ProtectiveClean came with the "W Diamondclean" head (the bleach), but I did very well using that brush head in the other settings. Was it ideal or optimal? I do not know; You would have to compare each setting with its correct brush head. But what I'm saying is that you will probably be fine without the three individual brush heads. If you're having trouble remembering when to replace the brush heads, you'll love this: Philips BrushSync technology tells you how long you've been using the brush head and how long you've been brushing – two key factors in brush replacement. A light on the handle will flash and the brush will beep, informing you that it is time to order a new one.

Shyn Shyn (pronounced "shine") is a new subscription oral health company that currently offers electric toothbrushes, dental floss, dental picks, and teeth whitening products. The company's Ultra Flex 10 brush head recently received ADA approval, joining the ranks of the other electric toothbrushes on this list. You can choose from several brush heads to customize your Shyn electric toothbrush, including whitening, plaque care, or gum care. I tried the Ultra Flex 10 brush head and was completely impressed. The brush head is slightly larger than most electric toothbrush heads, but still smaller than a manual toothbrush. The bristles are soft and flexible, and the brush head has a thin layer of soft rubber that makes it soft on the gums. I thought the Shyn Electric Toothbrush with the Ultra Flex 10 Brush Head produced a deep and thorough cleaning without making my teeth or gums feel sensitive (which is a big problem for me; more on that below). Similar to Quip, you can choose to join a subscription plan that ships new brush heads every three months. Shyn subscription costs $ 6 every three months for the Ultra Flex 10 brush head.

Also tested

Electric toothbrushes in this section weren't my favorites, but these toothbrush options have some great qualities worth mentioning. One of these might be the best option for you, so I felt it was worth including here.

Oral B The Oral-B Pro 3000 is a good brush. Really is. It is too powerful for me. The brush head vibrates and oscillates, while most electric toothbrushes only do one or the other. Theoretically, that would produce a deeper cleaning, but even if that's true, I don't think it's worth it to me. My gums and teeth felt sensitive after each use with the Oral-B Pro 3000, but I tend to experience tooth sensitivity more than most. If you have sensitive gums, keep in mind that Oral-B has a variety of brush heads that could help. There is definitely a possibility that you would not have experienced as much sensitivity if you used these sensitive gum care heads. There's a good thing about this though: I feel like the Oral-B Pro 3000 removed the viscosity from the morning mouth better than any other brush on this list, and it did a great job of removing food debris from the back hard to reach molars Because the brush head is small (which I don't normally like) and wobbles, the Oral-B Pro 3000 really did a wonderful job cleaning my permanent retainers, something no other toothbrush has ever accomplished. Depending on what he had eaten, he sometimes felt like he didn't even need to floss after using the Oral-B Pro 3000.

Water intake You already know how much I love the Waterpik, so you can safely assume that I was extremely excited to learn that there is such a product as an electric toothbrush that is also a dental floss. I don't mean a dental floss that comes with an electric toothbrush, I mean a dental floss that is An electric toothbrush. My excitement quickly turned to exasperation when I ended up spraying my eyes and then proceeded to spray water all over the bathroom mirror when, in a frenzy, I tried to turn off the damn thing. Don't make my mistake, friends. Just put the toothbrush in your mouth before activating the Waterpik function. In addition to the initial recession, I enjoyed my experience with the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush. It is a bit awkward at first to use the Waterpik function, as the brush must be connected to the tube through which the water flows. However, once you find the sweet spot on your bathroom counter, it won't be a problem. In terms of cleaning power, I liked both Sonic-Fusion and Waterpik Complete Care, but in terms of design, Complete Care is easier to use than Sonic-Fusion. If you have enough space on your bathroom counter, I would recommend Complete Care about Sonic-Fusion. But if you're in tight spots or want to travel with a dental floss and electric toothbrush, the Sonic-Fusion is a great option.

Brightline While there are plenty of inexpensive electric toothbrushes, my experience with the Hamilton Beach Brands Brightline brush (compared to some others in the same price range) decidedly determined this brush to be one of the best electric toothbrushes value. The Brightline suite of products is a new Hamilton Beach Brands brand that launched in December 2019 and is the company's first foray into personal care. As a brand known for kitchen utensils and appliances, I'd say it didn't work that bad The Brightline brush motor is powerful, I was a bit surprised at the sound at first, but not powerful enough to hurt. The brush head features contoured bristles that are quite soft and flexible. This particular brush only has one speed (with "adjustable intensity" according to the user manual, though I never figured it out), but Brightline offers another brush with five modes for about $ 10 more.

