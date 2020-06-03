The Best Episode of Each Season 9 Through 16, According To IMDb

Grey's Anatomy is the continuing medical drama. And from seasons 9 to 16, here are the best episodes from each installment.

Most television shows are considered successful if they run for a few years before being canceled or if fans lose interest. The cast is grateful if they can watch a hundred episodes, and with Grey's Anatomy, The show has tripled it with over three hundred and sixty episodes to date!

Once a show is set, it's amazing to see every new twist it takes as it continues to appear season after season. The second half of Grey's AnatomyThe seasons have some great episodes, based on fan ratings on IMDb. Here is the best episode from seasons nine to sixteen:

8 Season 9: Episode 2 Remember the Time – 8.9

Two episodes have a maximum score of 8.9 this season, but this one is definitely memorable. It can be difficult to deal with a traumatic event, and doctors who had a plane crash experienced this head-on. This episode involves many memories of the accident, and viewers learn about what happened to each person on the plane and how the event is affecting them. Cristina has become violent to the point of needing to be held in her hospital bed, and then remains silent and refuses to speak to anyone. It seems that Mark is doing extremely well before he gets worse.

7 7 Season 10: Episode 24 Fear (of the unknown) – 9.4

Cristina has accepted a job in Zurich, says goodbye and ties up loose ends at the Seattle hospital. While leaving his seat on the board to Alex, Webber nominates Bailey to become a member of the board. April is concerned about having Jackson's baby, and Callie and Arizona are arguing whether surrogacy would be a good option for them to have their own child. Derek wants Meredith to move to DC with him so he can take a new job, but Meredith doesn't want to leave Seattle.

6 6 Season 11: Episode 14 The Distance – 8.9

After much convincing, Herman agreed to undergo surgery on his brain tumor. She had originally given up all hope, but Amelia is sure she can take it away.

The time has finally come for the surgery to be performed, and although Amelia is somewhat concerned about how important this task is, she is still heading into the procedure with confidence and Stephanie by her side. However, once you go inside and see what the tumor is really about, you realize that the task will be much more complicated than you originally thought.

5 5 Season 12: Episode 9 The Sound of Silence – 9.3

After being left alone with a patient, Meredith is brutally attacked and beaten when the patient becomes aggressive after a seizure. Meredith is left battered on the floor, but Penny finally finds her. Doctors work quickly to try to save Meredith's life, but her injuries are serious. Among the consequences are the inability to speak or listen, and she must have her jaw closed. She struggles to recover as she refuses to let the man apologize once he is better, and suffers a panic attack after her children are afraid to see her.

4 4 Season 13: Episode 23 True Colors – 8.7

After receiving news about his found sister who was originally MIA, Owen begins to experience PTSD symptoms, including erratic behavior. Arrangements are made to transfer her to the hospital from Germany. Meanwhile, a patient who held a girl at knife point and raped her, disappeared along with Stephanie. The hospital remains closed until they can be located, but the two are trapped in an empty flat with a young woman who is a sister to the hospital. Stephanie has to think fast if she is going to save herself and the child.

3 Season 14: Episode 7 Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story – 9.1

At a local fair, a roller coaster car fell off the tracks, injuring several people, and patients entering the hospital awaken some old memories for doctors. First, Cleo and Greg, who were on the roller coaster, look like Cristina, who moved several years ago, and George, who died after saving a woman from being hit by a bus.

This scares Meredith a little, and she can't help but look at Cleo and Greg. Their friend Liza enters with them, whom Alex and Meredith believe looks like Izzie. Not only that, but Liza ends up having a tumor, just like Izzie.

2 Season 15: Episode 19 Silent all these years – 9.5

A woman named Abby arrives at the hospital after being raped, and Jo takes over her case, as she was also a victim of assault in the past. Along with Teddy, Jo tenderly cares for Abby, letting her know she is safe and obtaining her permission before doing each part of her checkup. After Abby tells them that the face of every man she sees reminds her of the man who raped her, they forbid men in the hallways while taking Abby to surgery, and instead, many women line up to show their faces. friendly and assure you that you are safe. .

one Season 16: Episode 8 My Shot – 9.0

The day has come when Meredith will meet with the Medical Board to decide if she can keep her medical license. The episode features many flashbacks of all the bad decisions Meredith has made throughout her career as she anxiously begins her trial. Unfortunately, one of the men on the board is responsible for Derek's death because he did not order the proper evidence that could have saved him, and Meredith is not happy to see him again.

