The best ergonomic keyboards 2020: we tested Microsoft, Logitech and more

Chances are the keyboard in front of you is rectangular and flat, not much in terms of ergonomics despite the time you spend using it. Fortunately, many companies are becoming familiar with the benefits of ergonomic keyboards, particularly how they can reduce hand strain.

To find the most comfortable one, we've been testing ergonomic promises, plugging and unplugging dongles, and customizing keys for the past few weeks. Finally, we found two ergonomic keyboards that we trust to call the best:

A quick look at the winners

We wanted to limit things to a few quality choices that would work with all operating systems. There aren't a ton of options when it comes to ergonomic keyboards, but the ones that exist can differ greatly in design. So after a thorough exploration of expert reviews, popular brands, and our own experience in the keyboard market, we settled on a set of six gadgets to take on each other, priced between $ 60 and $ 130. Although there are a few keyboards that far exceed the $ 200 price range, we kept our test suite focused on the lower end of the budget spectrum.

To test these keyboards, we considered four broad categories: design and comfort, customization, performance, and warranty. Being ergonomic keyboards, comfort was of utmost importance, but we also put a similar emphasis on personalization, as an excellent ergonomic keyboard should not only feel good, but also adapt to the user's needs. Of course, value is always important to a CNN underline selection, so we also considered which keyboard would provide the most relief for shoulder and wrist pain for your money.

We found the Logitech Ergo K860 ($ 129.99; logitech.com) to be a phenomenally comfortable keyboard. Featuring a split keyboard (meaning there is a triangular space in the middle) along with a wavy curvature throughout the body, its construction allows both the shoulders and hands to rest in a more natural position that relieves tension it can often go on for hours. worn in front of a normal keyboard. Add the cozy palm rest along the bottom edge and you are comfortably seated. The K860 also comes with quite a handy technology: You can pair the Bluetooth keyboard with up to three devices and swap them at the touch of a key. The Logitech Options app allows you to customize your function keys and also keep track of paired devices. The extraordinary comfort of this keyboard, the extensive customization options and the silky typing experience justify its high price.

the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard ($ 59.99; microsoft.com) little compromise despite its affordability. It's built similarly to the K860: a split keyboard, a curl that takes the center of the keyboard away from your desk, and a palm rest along the bottom edge. Unlike the K860, it is connected, so swapping between devices is not that easy. However, you'll find a bit more customization options in the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center than Logitech Options offers. Not only can you customize the function keys, but you can also create custom macros to simplify complex tasks as well. While this keyboard isn't quite as amazing as the K860, it's more than half the price and still more comfortable than a traditional keyboard.

A deeper look at the winners.

Best Overall: Logitech Ergo K860

Bottom line: the Logitech Ergo K860 will change your typing experience. The elegant design of the Ergo K860 takes the keyboard into a modern era; No more stooping, hunting and pecking from yesteryear.

First and foremost, Ergo K860 is exceptionally comfortable to use. While with a traditional keyboard your shoulders are placed closer to your torso and your arms are straightened, we noticed that when using the Ergo our shoulders were more separated, their position more relaxed. Similarly, our arms entered more comfortable internal angles and our hands rested on a surface that was adjusted to the length of our fingers. The end result, even after a nearly two-hour session, was a noticeable lack of shoulder or finger strain.

That's in part thanks to the "split" keyboard layout. There is a triangular space on the keys, starting between F6 and F7 and growing to a space of approximately 4.5 inches between the "b" and "n" keys. The space bar closes the gap, but is separated into two different connected bars. The other aspect that aids posture is curved construction. In addition to the flat region of the keyboard with the numeric keypad, the keyboard begins to curve up and out of the desktop like a small wave in the water. The peak of this wave occurs just below the split. Combined with the triangular space, we find our fingers resting on a curved surface that conforms to the length of each individual finger. As the transition from any standard keyboard to a split keyboard would be, it took us a bit of getting used to: our hands were typically not as far apart, nor did they rest as high on the desk surface. But as we wrote, we got used to the settings. After only a few hours of using this funky design, we didn't want to go back to a normal keyboard.

A generously padded palm rest along the bottom edge follows the curvature of the keyboard, placing the palms just above the level of the keys so that your fingers naturally rest on them. Even after hours of typing, the pressure on our palms was barely noticeable, and we didn't experience any shoulder stiffness that often comes along with prolonged keyboard time.

This does not mean that the features discussed above are unique to K680. Other keyboards, like our stock pick, Microsoft's ergonomic keyboardThey also feature a split keyboard, curved design, and palm rest. However, we found that the K680's design is superior to its competitors. The palm rest kept our hands at the correct height on the keyboard. The flatter keys with shorter keystrokes prevented us from applying any reach or tension to our fingers. The keys are made of quality plastic, pleasing the press despite being relatively shallow. They are separated from each other by small spaces, resulting in a neat and clean look. And while the K860 features a full numeric keypad, it's just under 18 inches, compact enough to fit most desktops.

There are also a number of useful customizations available. Built into the keyboard, under the palm rest, is a set of tilt feet that can raise the front of the device to two different angles (-4 degrees and -7 degrees). These are great for keeping the angle of your hands in line with the keyboard when the surface of your desk is slightly lower.

You can also pair the keyboard with up to three different devices to seamlessly transition between, for example, your desktop, laptop, and Chromebook. Near the top right of the keyboard are three keys that you can press to immediately switch between devices.

And to keep track of paired devices and customize your typing experience, there is the Logitech Options program, available on Windows and Mac. Logitech Options offers a world of customization for the K680: You can customize each function key (and a few others) with a series of commands, from opening folders or files to zooming in or out. You can also create different sets of custom keys that apply to specific applications. We find this incredibly useful for creating shortcuts in complex programs like Photoshop. You can also pair a compatible mouse for even cooler features like gesture control and dragging or copying files between connected devices.

The K860 is wireless and runs on two AAA batteries. A Bluetooth USB dongle is included that can be stored in the battery compartment. You will receive a one-year warranty, which is not covered by the three-year warranty on our value selection, the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard.

We didn't realize how awkward traditional keyboards were until we tested the Logitech Ergo K860. Its ergonomic palm rest, divided keyboard and curved design relieve tension not only in your fingers, but also in your arms and shoulders. And the Logitech Options program, along with seamless multi-device compatibility, make it easy to swap between devices in an instant. While the price of $ 129.99 may affect your budget, if you're in the ergonomics market, you will not find a better option than the Logitech Ergo K860.

Best budget choice: Microsoft ergonomic keyboard

There is much to love about him Microsoft ergonomic keyboardAlthough there are some differences compared to the Logitech Ergo K860: the keys take on a more traditional design and are a bit big and square with little space between each letter. Microsoft's ergonomic keyboard is also connected instead of Bluetooth, so it won't be as versatile as it is with Logitech.

But aside from those sacrifices, the Microsoft Ergonomic offers the same ergonomic benefits as the Ergo K860 – specifically the shoulders farther apart and the arms more relaxed inwards – and at approximately half the price.

the Microsoft ergonomic keyboard It features a "split" design that mirrors that of the K860 (begins between F6 and F7 and ends between the "b" and "n" keys). There's also the wavy construction with the keyboard base curved up to form an arch. Like the K860, this curvature peaks below the keyboard split. But unlike the wave of the K860, the curvature of Microsoft's ergonomic keyboard makes a sharper peak just below the space bar. This design choice finally gave us a little less freedom in where we placed our hands on the palm rest, but otherwise did not affect comfort. However, an unfortunate result of this design choice is the formation of a concave section of keys. In other words, the highest peak of the design creates a drop centered around the "z", "x" and "c" keys that it may take a while to get used to. You may find yourself wrongly pressing the keys on these letters during your first few sessions, but, as we did, you will quickly understand things. And while you may need to slightly curl your finger to touch these letters, we didn't notice any long-term discomfort as a result.

In the K860The palm rest is slightly swollen, which held our palms at the correct height above the keys, allowing our fingers to relax and naturally rest on the curved surface. On the Microsoft ergonomic keyboard, the palm rest is aligned with the surface below the keys. As a result, your fingers may have to reach a little further to press certain keys. Fortunately, this had little effect on our experience. Only after sessions of over an hour did our fingers feel a little tired (though still without shoulder discomfort), which is much better than how we felt after using a traditional keyboard for so long.

Microsoft's ergonomic keyboard doesn't offer many physical modifications. But there are plenty of things you can do with the Microsoft PC-Only Mouse and Keyboard Center (don't worry, the keyboard works on multiple operating systems). I like Logitech OptionsThis program allows you to customize various keys to open applications and perform tasks such as undo and zoom. You can even create different customizations for different applications. Above the row of function keys is an additional row of keys for volume control, music playback, and more. This is where most of the customizable keys are housed. What we loved about this row was a set of three buttons in the upper left (labeled "1", "2", and "3"). These buttons are specifically included to customize them to open applications or perform a variety of functions.

And our favorite part of the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center was creating macros. A macro is a single command (such as pressing a button) that can perform a complex and specific set of functions. You can record a series of keyboard and mouse inputs, and even specify how long they last and create delays between them. We linked the customizable "1" key to save a file in Photoshop, for example.

Microsoft's ergonomic keyboard, although not as top-notch as the Logitech Ergo K860It still has impressive ergonomics. Along with the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center program, there are many ways to make this keyboard work for you. Its only major drawbacks are the cable that connects it to only one device at a time, its PC-centric customization program, and the little dip in the keys. But at $ 59.99, you get great value and convenience at about half the price of our top pick.

How we test

We put each keyboard through a series of tests with typing sessions lasting over an hour each. During these sessions, we write hundreds or thousands of words and generally feel the quality of keys and keystrokes. We examined comfort by comparing our experience with using a traditional keyboard, the Razer Blackwidow Lite mechanical keyboard (the Stormtrooper version, of course). Finally, we tested all customization options, tested Bluetooth connection issues, checked battery life, and investigated warranties.

See how we break down each category below.

Design and comfort

General design: We look at the keyboard structure and palm rest, as well as the style and layout of the keys, and we also note the presence and function of any button in addition to those of a traditional keyboard.

We look at the keyboard structure and palm rest, as well as the style and layout of the keys, and we also note the presence and function of any button in addition to those of a traditional keyboard. Comfort: We use each keyboard for more than an hour at a time. During these sessions, we compared the comfort between each keyboard and a Razer Blackwidow Lite, which has a traditional keyboard design. Specifically, we pay attention to any tension in the fingers, arms or shoulders. We also noted how comfortable the palm rest was, if one was present.

We use each keyboard for more than an hour at a time. During these sessions, we compared the comfort between each keyboard and a Razer Blackwidow Lite, which has a traditional keyboard design. Specifically, we pay attention to any tension in the fingers, arms or shoulders. We also noted how comfortable the palm rest was, if one was present. Used materials: We determine the composition of the material and the quality of each keyboard. In part, this boiled down to feeling and comparing keys and palm rests, as well as the actual base structure of each keyboard.

Personalization

Personalization: We explored all the customization options for both the physical keyboard and the accompanying software, if any. The former includes attachments, buttons not normally included on a traditional keyboard, slanted feet, and more. The latter includes changing key functions, swapping between connecting devices, macros, and more.

Performance

General use: We take extensive notes on our typing experience. Specifically, we took into account how the keystrokes felt, whether the keys were well spaced, any noticeable finger effort, and how accessible / useful the special keys were (i.e. buttons that are generally not included on a traditional keyboard). ).

We take extensive notes on our typing experience. Specifically, we took into account how the keystrokes felt, whether the keys were well spaced, any noticeable finger effort, and how accessible / useful the special keys were (i.e. buttons that are generally not included on a traditional keyboard). ). Bluetooth: We evaluated the connection quality of the Bluetooth keyboards and whether they included a dongle. Wired keyboards received half points to compensate.

We evaluated the connection quality of the Bluetooth keyboards and whether they included a dongle. Wired keyboards received half points to compensate. Drums: We noted what type of battery / batteries a keyboard required and how long each keyboard was expected to last with new batteries. Wired keyboards received half points to compensate.

Warranty

Warranty: We investigated what warranty / warranties each device covered.

How we qualify

Each keyboard received a score in each subcategory described above. The combined scores for each subcategory comprised the maximum potential score for their respective category. We put the greatest emphasis on comfort and personalization, two of the most important features on an ergonomic keyboard. Take a look at our exact breakdown of points below.

Performance it had a maximum of 45 points: general use (15 points), Bluetooth (15 points) and battery (15 points).

it had a maximum of 45 points: general use (15 points), Bluetooth (15 points) and battery (15 points). Design and comfort. had a maximum of 30 points: general design (5 points), materials used (5 points) and comfort (20 points).

had a maximum of 30 points: general design (5 points), materials used (5 points) and comfort (20 points). Personalization had a maximum of 20 points: personalization (20 points).

had a maximum of 20 points: personalization (20 points). Warranty had a maximum of 5 points: guarantee (5 points).

Everything else we try

Kinesis Freestyle2 for PC (from $ 89.99, originally $ 129.99; amazon.com)

The Kinesis Freestyle2 for PC takes the "split keyboard" to a whole new level. Between the "F7" and "F8" function keys, up to the "b" and "n" keys, this keyboard is literally divided into two separate parts. Along with attachable palm rests and tilt legs, called V-risers, this keyboard has a lot to offer. You can set each side to the exact position that's most comfortable for you, although setup certainly takes some time to get used to. Unfortunately, you can't customize much about the keys as there is no software available. Furthermore, we discovered that the keystrokes and palm rests are not of very high quality, which negatively affected our overall experience.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desk ($ 129.99; microsoft.com)

the Ergonomic Microsoft Sculpt Desk follow the wavy design of our top and value picks; A division between the keys and the curvature elevates this area to your hands. Plus, it has a comfortable palm rest, though it doesn't keep your hands as comfortable as the Logitech Ergo K860 does. This keyboard even takes division one step further – the triangular area actually has a space at the base of the keyboard, giving it an artistic and modern look. You can also use the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center program to customize some keys and create macros. On top of that, it's Bluetooth, unlike Microsoft's ergonomic keyboard. Ultimately, though, this keyboard provides less customization and comfort similar to our value pick at more than double the price.

Microsoft Surface ergonomic keyboard ($ 129.99; microsoft.com)

The $ 129.99 Microsoft Surface Ergonomic The keyboard is very similar to the Logitech Ergo K860. It has a divided keyboard, a nice ergonomic wave in the keyboard structure and a comfortable palm rest. This keyboard is also Bluetooth, although it does not come with a dongle. We even liked the build of the Surface keyboard a bit better for its use of aluminum on the keyboard base and its keys that had a bit more key travel. However, this keyboard is not compatible with the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center, which eliminates your customization options. Surface Keyboard also doesn't include built-in tilt feet.

Logitech Comfort Wave ($ 59.99; logitech.com)

the $ 59.99 Logitech Comfort Wave it is the only keyboard with a more traditional flat structure. The main feature it shares with others we tested is a palm rest, access to personalization software and Bluetooth functionality. And although the keys actually fluctuate in height, we didn't notice any particular benefit from this. However, this keyboard is loaded with additional buttons that can be customized with Logitech Options.. Overall, we weren't too excited about this keyboard. We found that the other options simply provided more ergonomic options.

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.

