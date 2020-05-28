The best exercises to ensure a longer life expectancy





One of the main setbacks to living a long life is a sedentary lifestyle with minimal exercise. The only way to extend your life is to start moving as much as you can, on a daily basis. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, adults need 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. This includes brisk walking, raking leaves, and the like. Alternatively, adults need 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity each week, such as running, carrying food, and extensive fitness classes. High intensity exercises should be accompanied by muscle strengthening exercises twice a week, recommends the HHS. Of all the exercises, yoga can be of particular help during quarantine, as it helps rejuvenate the body and mind. Yoga not only contributes to reducing cardiovascular risk, but also develops mindfulness that we often lack lifestyle choices. For example, a study involving participants over the age of 40 found that practicing yoga for five years significantly improved their cardiovascular functions. The study by the department of physiology, Government Medical College in Nagpur, India, made a comparison with adults over 40 who did not do yoga to reach the conclusion. Comparatively, pulse rate and blood pressure had decreased in participants who practiced yoga regularly. "Our results indicate that yoga reduces age-related decline in cardiovascular function," the researchers said, emphasizing how yoga prevents a major lifestyle disease, thereby increasing our life expectancy. Eating healthy is also an important part of living a long life. According to a study, yoga can help people consciously select their meals and aid recovery from binge eating disorder. Yoga was added to an outpatient program to combat eating disorders with 54 patients. Yoga helped patients clear their minds and develop mindfulness, reducing the need for compulsive eating and helping them establish a feeling of control over their appetite.

"Exercise has always been a great strategy for people struggling with these feelings, as it increases mood and health. But since gyms and exercise classes of all kinds are now closed, even running with a friend is discouraged, people are looking for alternatives, and this is where yoga can help, "researchers in a new study looking at the benefits of yoga in motion. mental health said.

An international survey by the Yoga Alliance and Yoga Journal found that almost 37 million people practiced yoga in the US. USA In 2016.




