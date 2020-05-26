The best floral masterpieces of the Netflix show

Netflix's new reality show The great flower fight it provides all the pleasant and healthy observation that would be expected from a very clearly inspired program and aiming for an attitude similar to The great British pastry show. Like that show, viewers don't necessarily have to share the hobby the show is based on to be impressed and appreciate the artistic creations featured at the end of each episode – and there are plenty of them.

Floral sculptures are always based on a theme from each episode and demand ingenuity and original thought from all couples if they don't want to be removed. Very rarely, a single creation is really disappointing or mediocre, but it quickly becomes clear who the particularly talented couples are, and that any viewer would want to keep an eye on what comes to mind.

One of those couples is Henck and Yan. They are colorful personalities who would stand out on their own independently, but there is good reason why they win the "best in bloom" many times and quickly seem to be leaders to win the entire season. A sculpture often used in Netflix commercials for the show was his first creation; A floral version of a sphinx moth. The theme there was insects and many other pairs had insects comparable to a moth; like a butterfly, and still Henck and Yan managed to stand out and win that episode. Unlike others, they did not stack a bouquet of flowers on the back of the wings. Instead, they made the section more transparent, the flowers focused more on the body of the moth, and came up with the idea of ​​using coconut shell for the legs, which other teams decided to use as well. It is a truly beautiful creation that showed off how enjoyable the show was from the start.





Hench and Yan continue to impress shortly thereafter with their floral orangutan, which had colors that conflicted to the point where the hosts even suggested that the two were going in a different direction when checking on everyone's progress. However, they stood firm and trusted their choice. When the entire orangutan was completed, he looked precise and excellent, and he won them another victory shortly after the first.

However, it is not as if the whole show is about Henck and Yan. In the sea creatures themed episode, there is a giant seahorse which is a total masterpiece made by Andrew and Ryan. Initially, another pair, Raymond and Chanelle, created a helix-shaped floral dress that tied in with the DNA theme by having flowers connected to where their families came from. It is almost absurdly imaginative and striking.

Obviously, images are needed to get a complete picture of why they are so beautiful, and that's exactly the point. This is a relatively short, very quiet program, it's hard not to say that people can also look through. Everything that people believe in The great flower fight It is worth seeing and appreciating.

