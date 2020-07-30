The best glasses to wear to protect yourself from COVID-19

I see the best eye protection from the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that eye protection, such as glasses or face shields, could help protect against COVID-19 along with the use of face masks.

"If you have glasses or an eye protector, you should wear it," he told ABC, "if you really want perfect protection from mucous surfaces."

While his word is not a mandate, keeping his eyes safe cannot hurt.

"It makes sense that using any precautions that protect your face, including your eyes, would be beneficial," Dr. Jake Deutsch, a Manhattan physician and clinical director and co-founder of Specialty Infusion, told The Post in early March. Protection that helps protect against virus infections.

However, face masks are still the best deterrent to the virus. On July 14, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, said the pandemic could be controlled in six to eight weeks if everyone in the United States wore masks diligently.

Ready to stock up on eye protection, but unsure where to look? Here are our top picks.

These best-selling No. 1 face shields come in a pack of two, making them perfect for sharing. "I can breathe and speak clearly. And wear lipstick! Genius! There are no fogging issues at all, "wrote one happy reviewer.

Buy now

Protection against coronavirus can come from creative places, including kitchen supply stores. Although these glasses were originally made to keep chefs from crying while cutting onions, they are also comfortable enough to block germs.

Buy now

Goggle wearers rejoice – These glasses must slide over your frames, meaning you can see and stay safe from the coronavirus. The $ 14 price doesn't hurt either.

Buy now

These simple glasses have wrap-around lenses to keep everything unwanted out of your eyes. The extra light structure will not make you feel like you are about to dive.

Buy now

Those with smilies can also stay safe. These cheap badges come in a pack of 10, which means your child can lose, tear, paint and always have a backup.

Buy now

If your child continues to tear his mask, try these sports glasses. Fun color combos, like pink and purple, yellow and gray, and orange and blue, can make them look like a gift instead of something scary.

Buy now

Yes, these are technically snow goggles, but protection is protection! And if these will stay on your head as you slide down a snowy mountain, they'll stay comfortable while you're at the grocery store.

Buy now

Sporty Spice, is that you? These sports glasses are equipped with a stylish elastic headband, which will match the athletics in which you are sitting on the sofa.

Buy now