The best headphones 2020: we tested Beats, Sony, AirPods and more

We recognize that finding the right pair of headphones is a subjective task.

However, to make your choice easier, we set out to reduce market popularity on a list of the best headphones and earphones that not only perform exceptionally well, but deliver the most value. After months of trying various options in four of the most popular headphone categories (for more information on the differences in the categories, scroll down), this is what we found to be the best:

A quick look at the winners

During our trial period, we paid close attention to several of the most important aspects when it comes to headphones: sound quality, battery life, comfort during a variety of activities, and overall connectivity. We focus our testing on the most consumer-oriented options, looking for the headphones and earphones that offer the most value, so you don't find thousands of dollars options designed for the most demanding audiophiles. Instead, we review reliable options that work well with almost any device and any type of music, while also providing the core features in their respective field.

The Beats Solo Pros ($ 299.95; amazon.com) Absolutely mastered in ANC quality compared to all of the noise-canceling headphones we tested, while standing out in most of our other test categories, such as design and sound quality. Priced at $ 299.99, these on-ear cans have a ton to offer anyone on the market a truly reliable pair of noise-canceling headphones.

WH-1000XM3 by Sony ($ 348; amazon.com) The headphones proved to be the best headphones to wear over the ears. They combine dramatically crisp sound and voice with deep, authentic bass, all complemented by excellent noise cancellation for studio-quality surround audio on the go.

The Beats Solo 3s ($ 199.95; amazon.com) They are a phenomenal pair of in-ear headphones. Its sound quality was among the best in our in-ear test group, it delivers particularly clear voices and instruments alike. We also enjoyed the control scheme, taking the form of buttons in a circular configuration that blend seamlessly into the design of the left earcup. They're also lightweight, comfortable, and not far behind in the looks department, more than you'd expect given their reasonable price.

Apple AirPods Pro ($ 234.95, originally $ 249, amazon.com) hitting all brands in terms of true wireless headphones. They offer a wide sound stage thanks to on-the-fly EQ technology that produces a reproduction that seemingly takes you to the studio with the artist. They have the best noise canceling capabilities of all the headphones we tested, which apart from the rigid armor distractions creates a truly immersive experience.

A deep dive into the winners.

Best noise-canceling headphones: Beats Solo Pro

Despite being headphones, the Beats Solo Pros really tore the competition apart at ANC. And while the Sony WH-1000XM3 had a better battery with ANC enabled, the Solo Pros outperformed them in pure ANC quality at a lower price.

We cannot overstate our satisfaction with the ANC performance of the Beats Solo Pros. In test after test, they managed to remove many of the lowest sounds you would normally hear in a variety of settings. For example, during a workout on a treadmill with a movie blasting, the hum of the machine was almost eliminated. Even the tread bass muffled, as did the mid-range frequency sounds of the tape belt and a movie blasting on a TV.

To simulate wind conditions, we used them next to a large fan, and the deep, low hum of the fan simply left our audio space. Higher frequency sounds, such as fan oscillation, were also barely noticeable. Both are great signs for those who fly frequently or have noisy air conditioning units in their homes.

The Solo Pros also performed admirably when we tested them against the public environment and speech. The bustling bustle of a crowded public space (simulated with loud loudspeakers nearby) was barely audible with these headphones on. Speech, both near and far, was also significantly reduced, with an overall large reduction in ambient volume.

For those occasions when you need to hear the sounds around you, these headphones have a transparency mode that amplifies the ambient sound, so you can listen, for example, to someone calling you. The Solo Pros didn't perform as well as the Sony WH-1000XM3 in this category, but they still amplified nearby sounds well and also improved the volume of distant sounds.

While ANC is the primary focus of this review, sound quality was also considered very important in our tests, and the Beats Solo Pros did not disappoint. Hear Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" It gave us the clear impression that it was whispering in our ears. And meanwhile "I am on fire" by Bruce SpringsteenWe could really tell where the instruments were on the soundstage during the performance. This quality was only matched by Sony WH-1000XM3s in our tests

The only place where the Solo Pros did not reach the sound quality and did not work as well as the Sony WH-1000XM3 was the bass. Playback just wasn't that deep, and its sound had a noticeably less impactful kick than other couples. This is something to keep in mind if you listen to music with progressive bass and find a more satisfying mix of heavy bass.

The quality of the calls, on the other hand, was one of the best on the list. Very clear at both ends, and with no noticeable issues like echoes or boxed feelings.

When it comes to battery life, the Solo Pros made the best of all tested headphones with the ANC turned off, reaching a staggering 40 hours. And while they came in just 21 hours with noise cancellation turned on, this is a testament to how tough these cans work at ANC.

Controls are streamlined, contained almost entirely in the right earcup. Like other Beats headphones, the controls take the form of a disc, where the center activates playback and calls, and the upper and lower control volume. (Note, however, that it must support a plastic clicking sound when you use them.) Off-device controls via iOS and iPadOS let you control ANC and transparency mode from your device's Control Center, not to mention music. On Android, you can download the Beats app and find similar control options.

The only other button in this very simple interface is one that is used to toggle ANC mode and transparency mode. Apple-style, Beats has completely removed the audio jack, which we can't say we love, and instead of a "power" button, all you have to do to activate these cans is roll them out, a feature of cool optimization.

These headphones are very well built, made of high quality plastic on the outside and a solid metal skeleton on the inside; This metal runs through the entire design, from the cups to the headband. They fold easily and have very few seams. The cushions also feel durable and high-quality, though these cans look a little comfortable and may not be as comfortable for people with larger heads. Even at their full length, they didn't fit snugly into the bigger noggins, creating awkward pressure after a while.

Visually, the headphones are stunning, in a variety of colors like light blue, red, dark blue, ivory, and black.

In general, the Beats Solo Pros outperformed the competition in ANC quality, as well as delivering crisp, accurate sound in a crisp, well-designed device.

Best over-ear headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

The Sony WH-1000XM3 really is an example of what a pair of over-the-ear headphones should offer. To be fully transparent, these tied with the Jabras in terms of overall score after our tests. But these Sony headphones performed better in our key test: sound quality. So we think they are worth the extra money you would be spending compared to the Jabra Elite 85h.

The sound quality really shone during our tests: be it instruments or vocals, the playback was always crystal clear. The drum of the song Tread Softly by Molotov Jukebox came out loud and clear. Voices in this song, as well as "I am on fire" by Bruce Springsteen It had a unique clarity, giving us an impression in person. In fact, we were amazed at how well the WH-1000XM3 displayed the 3D soundstage in "I'm on Fire" as if we were on stage with The Boss. Songs like Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" He also described this: It felt like he was speaking directly to our ears, and the bass used by this song was deep and resonant, forcing us to nod to the beat. "Take Five" performed by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, with all its subtle symbols and dynamic sax, rang with perfect reproduction.

With every song we played on these headphones, it seemed like we were listening to the music to its full potential. The compression was at just the right level to avoid audio artifacts with the highest timbre and lowest bass, while still retaining the true sound of these extreme notes. For example, Joshua Redman's "Jazz Crimes" it shows a severely sharp saxophone, but we found it neither shrill nor muted. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" It has an incredibly deep bass, but the playback was preserved without artifacts or attenuation of this incredible depth.

Plus, these headphones deliver on their promising promise of a 30-hour battery life. We put this to the test using a 32-hour playlist made up of music from all genres, which we describe further in our methods section. We connect and play with the Sony locked at 75% volume. The result was in fact 30 full hours of playback.

We were also impressed by the active noise cancellation. Like the rest of the headphones on our list, we tested them in two noisy conditions: running at high volume on a TV and trying to block out the sound of a noisy washing machine. We found the elimination of the lowest sounds in the environment and a general damping of the highest sounds. In this area, the WH-1000XM3 headphones were one of the best. And with the music on, you'll find that most distractions are effectively turned off.

Better yet, Sony's companion app for iOS and Android offers some customization when it comes to sound. There are several presets available, including one that is designed for live music (boosts echoes and sharpens the overall mix). You can even mix things up on your own with an equalizer. As with Bose, you can also customize the noise cancellation level and control the battery life.

The WH-1000XM3 is presented in a fairly modest design. These don't scream modern or classic, they just look like an average pair of headphones. But they wear a comfortable and flexible headband and comfortable headphones. This, along with how lightweight they are, makes them almost as cozy as the Bose 700. They can be expanded to fit most head sizes and the cups fold flat so you can pack the WH-1000XM3 in the carrying case included.

The WH-1000XM3 from Sony is available now for $ 348.

Best in-ear headphones: Beats Solo 3

The Beat Solo 3s were released in 2016, which in earphone years means they're basically living out their golden years. But despite their age, they always stood firm during our tests. They often went head to head with headphones twice their price, if not outright surpassing them.

The Solo 3 produced the sound you would expect from a much more expensive pair of headphones. The instrumental and vocal clarity was among the best we've heard. Drums, saxophone and synths Joshua Redman's "Jazz Crimes" it came with amazing clarity. Every drum beat popped up, even during the busiest moments of the song with multiple instruments playing simultaneously. During "Your best American girl" You could swear you were in the recording studio with Mitski while singing and playing the guitar.

The Solo 3 put on a great performance when it came time to bring in the bass, outperforming their successors, the Beats Solo Pros. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" It had a lot of depth, as well as a good physical kick to the audio. And while the PX5 and H8 outperformed the Solo 3 in this category, the scores were very close, mainly due to differences in their overall intensity. This was most evident during "Modern Jesus" from Portugal. The man, which is based more on subtle basses with a substantial kick rather than just depth. Still, the Solo 3s provided bass we could rock. Its performance was much lower than that of the PX5 and H8is, despite the fact that they cost much less.

These headphones also provide a stimulating 3D sound sensation. We could tell exactly where the instruments were in space while listening "I am on fire" by Bruce Springsteen. The experience made us feel like we were on stage with him, and his voice rang with equally impressive resonance. A song never felt flattened or below its intended quality. This was true even during the intense saxophone spikes of Joshua Redman "Jazz Crimes". And, as we discussed earlier, the Solo 3s could handle Billie Eilish's unusually deep channels of "Bad Guy" with no problem.

These headsets can make and receive calls, so we called some people to test them, and what we found was good overall call quality. Our recipients generally described us as sounding "pretty good", with reasonable vocal clarity. For comparison, our voices were much more attenuated during calls with the Bowers & Wilkins PX5, while Beoplay H8is calls offered slightly higher voice quality than Beats Solo 3.

The Solo 3s were also very easy to handle. Most of the buttons reside in a cap over the left earcup. They are well integrated into the design, with a large central button that performs most of the functions, including playback, track skip, call control, and Siri (holding the button down will summon it). Around this button there is a ring; pressing at the top increases the volume and vice versa at the bottom. The buttons produce a noticeable clicking sound, but not enough to distract you. The power button is located on the opposite cup with a row of LEDs underneath that indicate the remaining battery life. The controls were easy to learn, and it's not difficult to find them by hand while you work.

The plastic used in these headphones looks substantial, with a material that feels higher quality than that used in most other devices we tested, but also decidedly lower quality than the PX5s and H8is material. The internal skeleton is metal, but it doesn't add much weight to the device. Overall, these headphones are thin and light. The headphones also fold up so you can store them in the included case.

Visually, these headphones are remarkable in all nine color combinations (including vibrant options). The plastic shell on the headband continuously flows into the ear muffs, becoming the circular caps on top of them. The cushion inside the headband blends seamlessly with the adjacent plastic as it also curves into the headphones. Although there is not much cushioning to speak of, the device still manages to be very comfortable. The headphones are not only high-quality, but the headphones also weigh just 7.5 ounces, so the device doesn't put much pressure on your head.

Behind the beauty and power of the Solo 3s is an equally substantial battery – the Beats Solo 3 is capable of playing just over 40 hours. In short, that's crazy: you rarely have to plug them in. And better yet, they feature fast charging that will give you three hours of battery life with just five minutes of charge.

As we mentioned earlier, the Beats Solo 3 are quite old, debuting in 2016. The Bowers & Wilkins PX5, on the other hand, were released in 2019, and the Beoplay H8is came out in 2018. Still, it's clear that these headphones are still at the height of tobacco. They also still contain Apple's H1 chip, which powers AirPods (just not AirPods Pro) to this day and provides super-fast Bluetooth pairing. Additionally, Apple offers a one-year, plus two-year warranty, and two incidents of accidental damage coverage, with AppleCare +.

When we finished with Beats Solo 3, we had even more respect for Beats. They are capable of audio quality like few others, comfortable and totally pleasing to the eye. Even without ANC, these headphones were top of our list, deserving of the title of Best In-Ear Headphones. From $ 199.95 (and often on sale for less), this pair continues to endure the test of time.

Best true wireless headphones: AirPods Pro

As it should be with any pair of quality headphones, the first thing you'll notice about the AirPods Pro is its sound quality, which is second to none.

The latest AirPods seamlessly play every note, strum, beat or keystroke on a track. The sound output is custom adjusted in real time using Adaptive EQ. While other headphones may come with a manually controlled EQ, AirPods Pro works in real time to analyze drivers, amps, and microphones both outside and inside the ear in an effort to play tracks as true to the artist's intent. as possible . Along with that technology, Apple amplified the bass in the pros to a surprising degree compared to regular AirPods.

All this comes into play in songs like "Ex & # 39; s and Oh & # 39; s" by Elle KingIt starts off strong with a leading bass tone and background pitfalls. Treble vocals overlap with guitars, and a constant bass stays strong at all times. In some headphones, this leads to unintended reverberation or crisp sound that creates a less-than-stellar experience. But not with AirPods. While the roaring electric guitar is meant to have some reverb, the AirPods adaptive equalizer didn't lower or raise it and left it as the track is meant to be played so that you can still clearly distinguish each instrument and their respective tones.

For a larger sound stage, we went back to the 80s with "I am on fire" by Bruce Springsteen. The soundtrack begins with a constant trap on the left side with guitars mixed on the right. Then, as if Springsteen is approaching the center microphone, you will hear his voice thumping in the middle. It is not a very energetic track, but it is a difficult mix with instruments and sound that change from left to right and swell together. AirPods Pro does not add any additional vitality to the track by increasing the tones, but rather presents it in a balanced environment that focuses on vocals.

For a more powerful test that includes drums, pianos, multiple voices, guitars, and a saxophone, we opted for "Born to Run." With AirPods Pro, you can clearly hear each respective instrument on the track while the Adaptive EQ works to mix the track in real time.

The volume produced at 50% is loud enough to block most sound even with noise cancellation turned off. But turning on the ANC really shows the power of the AirPods Pro. Their noise-canceling capabilities rival even the best over-the-ear headphones, creating a truly immersive, studio-like listening experience. While flying with AirPods Pro and the ANC on, the engine noise and ambient sounds of the plane are reduced to a buzz with the volume at 50%; Turning the volume up to 70% sounds almost the same as when you were still on the floor. These outperform any other passive or active noise cancellation capabilities of all the headphones we tested, and the experience is consistent whether you're hooked up to an iPhone, Google Pixel, Mac, or even a Surface Go2.

A small flaw with AirPods Pro is that, as a product made by Apple, connectivity to iOS devices is prioritized. As soon as you open the lid of the AirPods Pro case, the true wireless headphones start connecting to iOS devices; With non-Apple devices, it will go to Bluetooth to manually connect to the AirPods Pro when it is first paired. After that, by opening the case and placing them on your ears, they will connect. While it may be faster for iOS devices, in our tests we found that the connection is solid and stable with 38 different devices, many of which were not made by Apple. We did not experience any dropouts, and the use of non-Apple devices did not affect battery life.

Those who pair with an iPhone also get the "Tip of the Ear Fit Test" during the initial pairing process. Essentially this uses adaptive equalizer and pulsating tones to measure which size tips are right for your ear.

You can use them comfortably for long periods, thanks to their design and long battery life, specifically five hours (you can quickly charge through the case for an additional five additional hours) even with the ANC on. You can stretch that with ANC or transparency modes turned off.

AirPods Pro really does land on top of the mountain in both features and price. From $ 249.99These are the most expensive, but class-leading sound quality, battery life, connectivity and noise cancellation will blow your mind.

A quick guide to headphones

Over-Ear vs On-Ear

With headphone categories, it's all in the name. Over-the-ear headphones simply mean they are designed to fit over your ears. By surrounding the ear, these create a seal around them that leads to a passive noise-canceling experience, as the materials of the headphones physically block some noise.

Over-the-ear cans generally have ample padding, usually memory foam in the high-end options, creating a comfortable experience. The plush allows the headphones to rest gently around the ear. Also, the hardware setup on the over-the-ear cans is often a bit more powerful thanks to more physical working space, though the sound quality will be similar in a manufacturer's fleet of headphones.

However, the main difference between ear and ear is noise loss and retention. Over-the-ear headphones let you keep noise down and block out noise. In-ear cans simply rest on top of the ear itself, so it's more common to have what you're swinging to seep a little. There is also not much passive noise with cancellation in the ear.

When buying over-the-ear headphones you will obviously want to see some of the crucial aspects like battery life, connectivity and sound quality, but a comfortable design is also important as these headphones are designed with the goal of blocking You get away from the world a little. You'll also want the padding to make sure you don't apply too much pressure to your face or head, either.

As we've already hinted, the in-ear headphones simply rest on your ears. Padding and comfort levels are crucial with these headphones as they can add a lot of pressure to the ears and head. And as a result, these generally work best with people with smaller heads.

The in-ear headphones sound experience will have no passive noise cancellation out of the box. Since the headphones do not create a seal around the ear, but rather rest on it (usually in a circular design), the sound will not be blocked and will generally leak a bit at higher listening volumes. It's a tradeoff, but overall these don't look as bulky and are a little cheaper.

Noise-canceling headphones (also known as ANC headphones)

Fortunately when it comes to ANC headphones, you have a choice. ANC, or Active Noise Cancellation, is essentially a microphone experience that blocks out ambient noise, leading to a kind of vacuum-like listening experience. ANC headsets can be placed anywhere on the spectrum: in-ear headphones, in-ear headphones, or true wireless headphones.

In addition to the ability to block the world around you, many of these feature a transparency mode, which pumps out some sounds like conversations and other low-end sounds. This allows the user a more immersive listening experience along with the ability to hear what is going on around them, perfect for when walking, listening to traffic and the like.

True wireless

When you look at the chapters of personal audio listening, you first had wired headphones. Then the Bluetooth headphones that had a cable connecting the left and right headphones. And then someone thought of a way to cut the cable entirely, introducing true wireless headphones.

Depending on the design, some headphones will be placed flush with the ear, while others will be looped around the ear with a hook, and others will protrude a bit with the stems. The latter is probably the most iconic design Apple introduced with AirPods. It also got us in the way of these solo jobs.

While these are smaller in design than the earbuds, there are plenty of true wireless earbuds that have considerable impact. When choosing a pair for you, you probably want something that works well with all devices, but also one that adds some magic to your most used device. Equally important is the design, after all this sits on your ear and you want something that doesn't fall but is still comfortable.

