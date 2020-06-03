The Best Horror Movies On Netflix (June 2020)

Last update: June 3, 2020

Netflix may be a platform for multiple genres, but its collection of horror movies is one of the best selections in the genre. From original content and modern monsters to cult favorites and classics, the streaming service offers some wicked choices for everything to do with horror.

I like Cultivators from Hell puzzle box or The glow Overlook Hotel, Netflix offers users a wide door to horror, especially with the original movies that Netflix has been producing in recent years. Its digital library has grown substantially, placing favorite genres like Warren and Jack Torrance shoulder to shoulder with lesser-known hairs like Moonlight Man and Black Phillip.

Between movies like Salt sweeping with Oscar nominations and movies like Hallowe'en and A peaceful place By taking first place at the box office, the horror genre has entered an unofficial golden age. Fortunately, Netflix has made sure to offer some of the best, and frankly scariest, movies in the genre. And now that the days of wandering down the horror hallway on Blockbuster are a thing of the past, users have plenty to browse Netflix's digital hallway. Here are all the best, presented in alphabetical order.

1922

One of several Stephen King adaptations released by Netflix is 1922 based on one of the stories of the author of his collection Completely dark with no stars. Located in Omaha, Nebraska, 1922 focuses on a man named Wilf (Thomas Jane) who convinces his son to help murder his wife to prevent her from moving and selling her land. However, by the time he discovers that his heinous act will have serious psychological consequences, Wilf is already being haunted by the ghost of his wife, an infestation of rats bent on destroying his home, and a curse that refuses to leave him alone.

Apostle

Religious themes go hand in hand with horror movies and Netflix movies Apostle It is a brilliant example of this. Similar to 1973 The wicker man, Apostle focuses on a man named Thomas (Dan Stevens) who infiltrates a mysterious cult to find his sister. Once there, he discovers the cult's disturbing relationship with God, which revolves less around love and peace than about misery and torture. Director Gareth Evans – best known for the action packed Raid Movie Series: Combines discordant energy with faith-based horror that feeds two hours of bewildering tension with a fair amount of body horror.

The candy man

One of the best horror movies of the 1990s, by director Bernard Rose The candy man It is also an excellent examination of race relations and class struggles in the United States, at least through the lens of the time it was made. Tony Todd plays the titular villain with hook, who is forced to approach anyone who calls his name five times in a mirror, and then cut it from the groin to the esophagus. Virginia Madsen also stars as graduate student Helen Lyle, a woman who deeply regrets her decision to disrespect Candyman in disbelief.

Child's play

The horror story is full of killer dolls, but easily the most iconic is Child's playChucky (Brad Dourif), a nice guy possessed by the spirit of human serial killer Charles Lee Ray. While the idea of ​​a killer doll naturally lends itself to humor, this first film, directed by Tom Holland, plays very serious things for the most part. Chucky attempts to transfer his soul to the body of a young man named Andy, and will eliminate anyone who stands in his way to achieve that goal. Chucky's most recent sequel, Cult of Chucky, It is also available on Netflix.

Creep and Creep 2

In Crawl, Mark Duplass plays a quirky guy named Josef who posts an ad online asking someone to film it for a whole day. He claims the images are for his unborn child, but Josef's motives seem less and less direct to Aaron (Patrick Kack-Brice), the man who responds to the ad, the longer he is with him. Even if Crawl It is slow moving, its dark tone makes the viewing experience unsettling overall. And, if nothing else, it has been expertly paid for with a totally unexpected ending. Its sequel, Creep 2, plays with the same homemade aesthetic, but replaces an unsuspecting cameraman with an eager video artist.

Event horizon

1997 & # 39; s Event horizon , directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and now on Netflix, is a bizarre movie in the sense that it failed both critically and commercially upon its release, but has developed a devoted cult in the years since. An intriguing mix of science fiction and horror, Event horizon It tells the story of a crew sent to investigate the mysterious return of the titular ship, which disappeared seven years earlier while trying to test space travel faster than light. Unfortunately, the portal was intended to transmit the ship across the galaxy, rather than sending it to a much worse location, possibly Hell itself.

The bad death

A small horror movie in the cabin made on a low budget, 1981 The bad death launched Sam Raimi's directing career, put star Bruce Campbell on the path to becoming a movie B icon, and created a long-lasting franchise. When Ash de Campbell and his group of friends head to a remote cabin, they discover an ancient book called Necronomicon, and without thinking, they reproduce translated passages from the book through a tape recorder. This awakens an ancient evil, one to possess and / or kill each of them. The story continues in Evil Dead II, unfortunately not available on Netflix.

Gerald's game

Based on genre master Stephen King's novel of the same name, Gerald's game is an isolated thriller that intelligently uses a single location to your advantage. Mike Flanagan climbed the ladder on Netflix with this movie before tackling the adaptation of Shirley Jackson's beloved haunted house novel series. The Hill House Chase, and managed to score some serious scares. In the movie, married couple Jessie and Gerald (Carla Cugino and Bruce Greenwood, respectively) try to rekindle their flame with a romantic getaway, only to face a desperate fight for survival. After Gerald dies of a heart attack moments after handcuffing his wife to bed, Jessie must use her wits to break free, avoid a rabid dog, and evade a mysterious creature she calls Moonlight Man.

Silence

Not unlike the 1967 thriller Wait until dusk, in which a blind woman, played by Audrey Hepburn, must defend herself against a group of intruders in her home, Silence focuses on a deaf woman in a similar situation. Maddie (Kate Siegel) is trying to live in peace in the woods, when a masked stranger appears. What first begins with the stranger secretly stalking the woman quickly becomes a life-or-death situation. Directed by Mike Flanagan, Silence It was co-written by Flanagan and Siegel, who would then work together again on The Hill House Chase.

Insidious

One of several horror franchises created by modern master James Wan, the first Insidious The movie, and sadly the only one available on Netflix, begins the series as what seems like a haunting story, but it turns out to be a story of astral projection and demonic possession. The Lambert family, led by stars Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, is one of the most closely related to the horror on this side of Elf, To which this film really owes a great debt. Of course, Insidious & # 39; The best invention was his kingdom of the dead, known as The Later, a terrifying creation.

The invitation

Paraphrasing Johnny Depp in Sleepy hollow The invitation manages to be a horror movie "Without the benefit of demons and goblins." When Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend are invited to a dinner by Will's ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard), awkward tension is inevitable. However, that tension takes a horrible turn when Will suspects that Eden and her new husband (Michiel Huisman) are not as innocent as they seem. Whether your suspicions prove to be valid or not depends on your efforts to unravel your ambiguous intentions.

Voracious

The zombie subgenre has been put to death, but there have been some outstanding creatives in recent years. One of those movies is Voracious, that revolves around the citizens of a small town who must unite to survive a carnivorous virus. I like 28 days later and REC, gives a unique twist to common zombie tropes, adding surprising depth to the genre. In fact, even amidst all the horror and despair of the body, the most jarring aspect of Voracious it exists within its ambiguous ending, resulting in some divisive responses from the public.

The ring

2002 success The ring, Directed by future highly successful director Gore Verbinski, it sparked a wave of American remakes of Asian horror movies. However, even after all the impersonators, this story of the intrepid Naomi Watts reporter investigating and then threatened by a cursed video tape is still probably the best of that batch. The ring It still brings chills on Netflix, even if attempts to make a sequel in the United States have been regrettable.

The ritual

Buddy Road Trip movies often belong to the comedy genre, but there are exceptions. John Landis An American werewolf in London walked a fine line between comedy and horror, but The ritual strictly adheres to the latter. It focuses on a group of friends embarking on a walk in Scandinavia to honor their recently deceased friend, only he doesn't go according to plan. Instead of finding comfort, they encounter a local legend based on Norse mythology that wants nothing more than to devour them one by one. The movie stars Rafe Spall, who starred in J.A. Bayona & # 39; s Jurassic world: fallen kingdom.

Session 9

A cult classic, 2001 Session 9 He entered and left theaters in silence, but has accumulated all of the following on video. The debut of notable horror director Brad Anderson, Session 9 It is set in an abandoned psychiatric hospital and, surprisingly, was actually shot in one, which is the infamous Danvers State Hospital in Massachusetts. The story centers on a team dispatched to remove asbestos from the facility, only to face shocking events that threaten their own sanity. David Caruso, Josh Lucas and Peter Mullan star.

Sinister

2012 & # 39; s Sinister He introduced the world to Bagul, an ancient pagan god who requires children's souls to survive. Ellison Oswalt, from Ethan Hawke, a true author of the crime, becomes the last to conflict with Bagul when his family moves to a house where vicious murders occurred. Oswalt finds a collection of Super 8 movies representing even more murders, leading him to a rabbit hole of insanity and death, in this great Netflix addition.

Trains to Busan

Zombies have invaded rural neighborhoods, cities, underground facilities, and apocalyptic landscapes, but in Trains to Busan, The configuration is much more contained. When Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo) travels with his estranged daughter to Busan, they discover that they are in the midst of a zombie outbreak. The film marries survival horror with a creative twist, in which the passengers on the train desperately try to find their way to safety, without taking the horde of zombies with them. With a 96 percent rating on Rotten tomatoes, Trains to Busan It has been billed by many as one of the best zombie movies, and James Wan even announced that he will produce a new version.

Tremors

Netflix subscribers are encouraged to be in the mood for a good old-fashioned monster movie to air the 1990s. Tremors who started a franchise that is still going strong today. In fact, those who like to watch Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward take on underground Graboid monsters will be happy to know that all five sequels are also available on Netflix. Time to sign up for Perfection, Nevada, and enjoy a marathon.

Tucker and Dale against evil

Directed by Eli Craig, 2010 & # 39; s Tucker and Dale against evil starring Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine as the titular duo, gentle mannered hillbillies living in West Virginia. Tucker and Dale are good people, but they look like the type of forest villains seen in many horror movies, and a series of comic misunderstandings lead a group of young friends to believe that the two are capable of murder. A lesson not to judge a book by its cover, Tucker and Dale against evil it's a great mix of slasher and comedy, and a great choice for Netflix.

The witch

The supernatural tradition surrounding early settlers in New England is nothing new, but writer / director Robert Eggers managed to breathe something unique in the seventeenth-century witch panic with The witch. After a family is driven from their village due to their conflicting religious beliefs, they quickly succumb to one horror after another that may or may not have to do with a local witch residing in the woods. Ultimately, the family suspects the eldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), is practicing witchcraft, which quickly reaches a fatal boiling point.

