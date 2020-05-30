The best masks to exercise in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic





Masks and workouts are like oil and water: they don't mix or match. Wearing a mask while exercising makes it difficult to breathe and can cause skin irritation in the process. However, with gym studios and gyms reopening across the country, it is more important to stay protected and protect others while doing your workout routines. Fortunately, some of the largest sportswear companies have developed face masks specifically designed for exercise, whether indoors or outdoors. Since the COVID-19 coronavirus still exists, the CDC still recommends using a cloth face covering in any public setting, including popular hiking trails and the gym. However, unlike the one you wear when shopping at the grocery store, a face mask when you exercise must be extremely comfortable and breathable, while still allowing movement. To stay protected while exercising, the Well + Good lifestyle website has listed the best exercise face masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: Koral Shiny Netz Mask These Koral active clothing masks are available in different colors and patterns, including leopard print, camo, black, white and blue. Distinguished by their exuberant appearance, the masks are made of the same materials as other active garments. This means you get fast-drying technology, super soft knit and lycra fabrics, breathability and protection from harmful UV rays. Each mask costs $ 20. Beyond Yoga In This Together Mask

Beyond Yoga "In This Together" masks come in four different patterns, each costing $ 20. All of these masks are made from a polyester and spandex combo that not only provides the perfect amount of stretch, but also removes moisture as well as having protection against UV rays.

Morgan Stewart Sport Primrose Mask The Morgan Stewart Sport masks, which cost $ 15 each, are made with a combination of antibacterial and nylon threads. These masks absorb sweat, are breathable, soft and comfortable. The Onzie Mindful masks are made from the materials used to make the brand's yoga clothing, making them stretchy, quick-drying and breathable. Each mask features elastic straps that ensure it stays fixed and comfortable during a training session. For $ 24, you can buy two of these unique masks. Athleta Non-Medical Facial Masks The Athleta 5 Mask Pack, which costs $ 30, is a must for both price and quality. These three-layer masks are made from a blend of polyester and spandex with a cotton lining, making them lightweight, soft and breathable. Each mask has a cord wrapped around the bridge of the nose, giving you the perfect fit, as well as adjustable ear hooks. Cost $ 25 when purchased as a set of 5, these Caraa masks feature a breathable cotton inner layer and polyester outer shell. along with elastic ear muffs and a built-in nasal cable for a more secure fit.




