How many films can you name featuring Hollywood legend Matt Damon? The actor has somehow managed to avoid the same kind of notoriety achieved by some of his closest friends – take Ben Affleck, for instance – yet he has starred in just as many box office hits. Matt’s cinematography includes multiple household name franchises such as the Ocean’s movies and, perhaps most memorably, the dystopian Bourne series of films.

At the time of writing, we are early in 2022; this year marks the 30th anniversary of Damon’s first ever major big-screen role in 1992’s School Ties. To celebrate the actors third consecutive decade of entertaining us on the silver screen, we have compiled a short list of our favorite Matt Damon flicks of all-time. Apologies if we forgot your favorite – there were simply far too many to choose from! We hope you enjoy.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

One of the first major Hollywood movies to feature Damon was Steven Spielberg’s 1998 smash-hit Saving Private Ryan. Matt has only a minor part in Saving Private Ryan, with the lead role being portrayed by Tom Hank, though his character is still praised for being an authentic portrayal of the young private who Hanks’ character eventually risks his life to save.

Rounders (1998)

Perhaps one of the reasons for Matt Damon’s minor role in Saving Private Ryan is the fact that was simultaneously shooting scenes for the classic gambling-related movie Rounders which was released the same year. Regarded as essential viewing for anyone who is learning how to play poker (and a great movie regardless for everyone that isn’t!), Damon plays a morally ambiguous protagonist who viewers can’t help but come to love despite his flaws. For some movie fans, Matt Damon will never top his performance in Rounders.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Just a year later, Matt landed himself another starring role in the blockbuster crime thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley. Starring alongside such names as Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour-Hoffman, The Talented Mr. Ripley is another movie in definite contention for the best Matt Damon performance of all-time. The complexity of Damon’s performance here is close to perfection, giving the actor a much-needed opportunity to demonstrate his flexibility and performance as a darker character. We can’t help but feel it was this performance which won Matt several of our later picks for his best roles of all-time.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The all-star cast of 2001’s Oceans Eleven saw Damon’s character pushed down the billing despite the actor’s rapidly growing stardom by this time. Household names such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts make up some of the other top roles in this amazing film which marked the beginning of this much-loved Hollywood franchise. Damon’s performance as Linus Caldwell was brilliant, but it’s still fun to speculate – would the characters have been assigned to different actors if this film had been made in 2022? Could you imagine an alternate timeline where Matt and Brad Pitt swapped roles? Oceans Eleven is a must-see crime film that is suitable for people of most ages – a rarity, even today.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

Another movie which spawned multiple sequels, although this time Matt Damon takes the spotlight as the eponymous protagonist Jason Bourne. Some moviegoers felt that the franchise began to lose its magic later on, and we can’t help but mostly agree – Damon’s performance in this first episode of the saga is thrilling, action-packed, and left viewers instantly hungry for more. The dystopian world seen in this 2002 smash-hit movie is often cited as being a worthy warning of the future that humanity might accidentally be sleepwalking towards.

Interstellar (2014)

It’s hard to believe that this fascinating and complex sci-fi drama is now nearly a decade old; Damon finds himself playing the bad guy this time around as Dr. Mann, a coward who puts his own life ahead of the entirety of humanity. Damon plays the character convincingly, despite it being so unlike his roles in the earlier entries on this list – much to the surprise of movie fans worldwide.

The Martian (2015)

In contrast to his performance the previous year, Matt’s portrayal of Matt Watney in 2015’s The Martian shows the actor as the good guy… with that same hint of moral ambiguity we saw in 1998’s Rounders. Damon plays a very different character this time around, however, and considering the plot revolves around his efforts to stay alive whilst stranded on Mars, it is up to him and him alone to carry this movie for almost its entire length. The actor pulls it off with aplomb – it’s hard to deny that this is another of the most impressive performances of his career.