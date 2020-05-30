The best meat delivery services in 2020: Omaha Steaks, Thrive Market, Crowd Cow and more

When the mood hits, nothing hits the spot like a grilled steak or a deliciously juicy burger. Doubly when you have been hiding at home for more than two months due to coronavirus. And now, we are all trapped within so long that the barbecue season has arrived. This is the best time of year for delicious meats!

But where to get those meats? We know that almost all of us are self-insulating at home with their families and you're probably trying to limit your trips to the grocery store. Even when you go out to buy things like food and toilet paper, the pandemic has caused major disruptions. There are new protocols, how to use a face mask and having to clean your cars. And beyond that, all the places where I used to get great cuts of juicy steak, traditional pork, organic chicken, dried beef, grass-fed beef, minced pork, and quality ground beef (with real flavor) they can now have empty shelves. Fortunately, we also live in the era of meat delivery service. You don't even need to deal with curb pickup to get a great selection of meat!

But with the help of online butchers and meat delivery services, you can still have high-quality meat of all kinds – grass-fed beef, organic meat, humanely raised meat, and sustainable seafood delivered right to your doorstep. contact. free.

Full disclosure, we have been big fans of these meat delivery services since their inception, long before COVID-19, and their products are welcome in our kitchens regardless of what is happening in the outside world. Even better, meats are kept, so if you're not ready to fully embrace the carnivorous lifestyle or you're just in the mood for a saladYou can freeze these tasty bites until you are ready for a hearty meal.

Omaha Steaks



As with meal kit subscriptions and grocery delivery services, companies offering premium meat options and butcher subscriptions have proliferated in recent years. This is a good thing, because since there are so many meat delivery services, many online butchers have tried to fill a specific niche of meat subscription box subcategory on the market. Some specialize in grass-fed, grass-raised, organic, or Wagyu beef, while others focus on a broader range of hard-to-find exotic cuts of meat, chicken and sausages, cured meats, or exotic meats such as wild boar and the deer that cannot be sold. at your neighborhood butcher, even in the best of times. Regardless of your niche, however, all the online meat butchery and subscription services on this list of best meat deliveries offer delicious and premium meat options.

Read more: The best meal kit delivery services

What we are getting at is that if you are looking for great value in meat delivery, specifically looking for meat that is humanely and ecologically raised, or just hungry to try the newest, best quality, highest meats available (hi, American Wagyu ), there is a delivery service to meet your specific needs.

We take a look at some of the most popular online meat delivery services out there, taking into account the types of meats available, the price, special services, shipping costs, and more to help you choose the best one for all your meat needs. fresh. We will keep this updated with new offers and services as we find them.



Playing now:

See this:

We ate a lot of meat to try these gas grills

2:18



So, what are you waiting for? This list is like having your own personal meat market delivered right to your doorstep!

Read more: Wine, beer and alcohol delivery: how to get alcoholic drinks to your door

Snake River Farms Snake River Farms' (and its partner, Double R Ranch) meat delivery service offers something truly special: not just premium USDA Prime beef, but American Wagyu beef (Kobe style) known for its rich marbling, tender texture and fantastic flavor. All of its cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest, and offer breed-bred Kurobuta Berkshire pigs raised on small family farms in Idaho and the Midwest. In addition to his signature (and consequently expensive) cuts, approved by the rare steak chef, he promotes various sustainable farming practices, from rotary grazing that promotes healthy pastures to composting livestock waste and using tallow. meat as fuel. Even the shipping foam in each butcher box can be dissolved and used as a vegetable food, composted, or used as a fire starter. Additionally, the company is a founding member of Beef Counts, which helps provide food to families in need. But you are here for the Wagyu. While the company doesn't offer recurring subscriptions, you can buy all kinds of individual cuts like American Wagyu Tomahawk steaks ($ 50 a pound), filet mignon, porterhouse, and ribeye, not to mention Wagyu burgers and hot dogs (and don't forget about their Kurobuta pork bacon and ribs). When it comes to Snake River Farms Wagyu, most products are offered in both Gold Grade (highest quality and price available) and Black Grade (still special but a little less devastating to the wallet). You can also buy assorted package gift boxes, some curated by chefs like Thomas Keller and Naomi Pomeroy. As with most other meat delivery services, your cuts will be vacuum sealed and frozen. The shipping cost varies, depending on how fast you would like to eat.

Rastelli Rastelli started as a small butcher in New Jersey serving his local community, but they have always valued the best meat possible and are motivated by a love of good food. Today, they ship beef, poultry, and seafood to the US. USA From farms that produce meat that is responsibly raised and free of antibiotics, steroids, and hormones (or that harvest wild-caught and sustainably-raised shellfish like Faroe salmon). Prices vary depending on the box you choose, and there are plenty of options, including boneless, skinless chicken drumsticks ($ 35), a box of burgers ($ 89), box of ribeye ($ 179), and even a sample to plant base ($ 99). You can buy any box as a one-time purchase, but you will save 5% if you subscribe.

Porter Road Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and chicken from Kentucky and Tennessee. Their meat is grass-raised, grass-fed, and grain-fed, but the company uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze. Like Snake River Farms, it uses corn-based foam insulation in its boxes, so you can use it to light your grill and cook the steak that comes in the same package. Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some pieces will freeze. You can order a la carte (from more traditional options like pork chops, New York steaks, ribeye, and ground beef, to less common cuts like Denver steak, rack of lamb, and andouille sausage made with fresh ingredients), or choose from among several boxes options, which include all kinds of beef, pork and veal, or an "assortment" that arrives every two, four or eight weeks. You can also add items to your subscription ("put a bird on it" if you feel like a chicken next week). The basic box is $ 50 (or $ 4.69 per serving), but special selections like the Breakfast Box are also available, and we expect the "Grill Master Box" to return this summer (last year, it contained dry aged steaks, dry burgers. and burger brats for $ 70, with six pounds of meat total, or $ 6.56 per serving). In the meantime, they've put together a "Stay at Home" package of ground beef jerky, ground pork, Italian sausages, and breakfast sausages (11 pounds of meat total, or $ 3.07 per serving). Since demand is particularly high right now, expect shipping delays and limited selection when it comes to more exotic cuts.

Cow Crowd Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat product system" by connecting consumers with a carefully selected selection of independent small farms and ranches worldwide. Specific offerings range from grass-fed beef and Japanese and American Wagyu to American-raised pork, chicken and lamb (bison will be added soon). There's even a sustainable seafood selection for those who crave surf and grass. You have the option to search by specific cut or type of meat, or by farm. You can purchase a la carte items, including a pasture-raised whole chicken ($ 21), bone-in pork chops ($ 10.50 per pound), and favorite perennial ground beef, which you can get in the following varieties: finished grain ($ 8 per pound)), 100% grass fed ($ 9 per pound) or Wagyu ($ 12 per pound). Or go with a curated subscription box like Steak Lovers ($ 159). No matter what you choose, its meat arrives frozen and packaged in 100% recyclable and compostable materials, and includes information from the farm it comes from, making it a perfect choice for those seeking transparency in addition to delicious meat.

Holy Grail Steak Co. If you're looking for the best in beef and have a few pennies extra to spend on the good stuff, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Streak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat delivery game sells the best American product. He raised Wagyu with a broad portfolio of the best Japanese A5 grade Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultra rare Hokkaido Snow Beef and Kobe Beef. On the website, you can browse their "collections" such as Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, Wagyu beef flights, and burgers. Holy Grail has an impressive menu but it is not cheap. Your best bet here is to buy in bulk, like this 12-pound package of Wagyu burger for $ 169, for example, instead of buying in smaller quantities, which is much more expensive. Or snag a steak starter pack with four steaks and two burgers for $ 249. You can order one-off boxes or custom orders for yourself, or choose from carefully selected meat boxes to send as a gift or care package. Enjoy free ground shipping when you spend more than $ 199 (not difficult to do).

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks, one of the first meat delivery services, advertises itself as "America's Original Butcher" and has certainly been in the carnivore feeding business for a long time. Keeping up with the growing preference for grass-fed beef, grain-fed and grass-fed foods are now offered (and both options start with grass-fed foods, but their characteristic beef is grain-finished); Read more about how each option compares. The company does not advertise organic meat like many others, nor does it provide much specific information on how and where animals are raised, but it supports "a nearly 100-year-old tradition of providing customers with premium, aged and hand-cut beef with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. " There's also a lot more on offer besides the homonymous product of Omaha steak. Truly, the range of articles on the site is somewhat amazing. From various cuts of meat (steak galore, of course, including "king cuts", you'll probably have a hard time finishing even if you hadn't eaten in a week), bison, beef, pork, chicken and seafood, to deli meats, food Complete with a la carte kits, side dishes and desserts, wines and even dog treats, this could be a unique web store. While it doesn't offer subscriptions by name, there are plenty of gift boxes (like a $ 80 a month Steak Box or a monthly Grill Box for the same price) that you can certainly order for yourself. Another cool thing it offers: butcher services where you can check one-on-one with a butcher to order exactly what you want. Shipping prices vary based on your order total and how quickly you want your things, but you can find some "free shipping" deals and combos on the site. There is also a Steaklover reward point program for committed carnivores. Right now, you can get free shipping when you order $ 159 or more, or purchase select combos.

Prosperous market Online grocery provider Thrive Market is also a one-stop shop, in a somewhat more traditional sense: it sells all kinds of organic, 100% non-GMO, fair trade products at wholesale prices, so you can buy various brands of things like paper towels, marinades and snacks, and boxes of meat and seafood. To purchase from the site, you must pay an annual membership fee of $ 60 (which guarantees you guaranteed savings and gifts, plus sponsors a free membership for a low-income family), but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it First. The company guarantees that you will get your membership back in savings each year, but if not, they will give you store credit for the difference. The company's meat delivery options include several boxes (a la carte cuts not available), which feature 100% grass-fed beef from small and medium ranches, family-run in Chile that do not use antibiotics u hormones; certified organic farm chicken from family farms in Virginia; pasture-raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free pork from a family farm in Georgia; and wild-caught and sustainably farmed seafood such as fish, shrimp, and scallops. You can choose from individual protein boxes or mixed packages like the Thrive Market Meat Sampler (11.75 pounds of chicken, beef, and pork for $ 110, or $ 3.51 per serving), and you can also cure your own case of meat and seafood. if you want to choose and choose (average cost $ 5.95 per serving). Shipping is free on all orders over $ 49.

Butcher box Please note: As of March 27, ButcherBox has implemented a waiting list for all new members due to high order volume. Please check back as we will update this article when circumstances change. ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers three types of protein, but emphasizes its 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef from cows that can roam freely (grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, it is often more environmentally friendly since it is pasty and does not breed in feedlots, and has a purer meat flavor.) The company also offers traditional pig breed pigs with abundant outdoor access and an all-vegetarian diet of fodder and feed, and human-reared organic free-range chicken without antibiotics or added hormones. He mentions that he works with "the best possible meat processing facilities" and also believes in fair labor practices. When you register, you can choose from all beef, beef and chicken, beef and pork, a mixed box or create a custom box. In either case, select between two different box sizes depending on how many people you're feeding (or how big your freezer is). Prices vary, but plans start at $ 129 per month. If you like complete control, the Personalized Box costs $ 149 per month (or $ 4.97 per meal) and allows you to choose from over 20 different cuts such as ground beef, sirloin steaks, roast chuck, pork loin, pork chops boneless, chicken breasts and thighs. All meat is shipped vacuum packed and frozen, and shipping is free. As an added benefit, the company generally conducts some form of promotion, such as free bacon for the duration of your subscription or 2 pounds of sockeye salmon.

More subscriptions … and meats

